Schuylkill County, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

What's up this weekend? Feb. 10-12

What does your weekend hold? Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. February 10-12 Bradford County Valentine's Day Painting: Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Paint with a partner or alone. For adults, teens, and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Biweekly pride events to be held in Billtown

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Judy Deacon is the president of West Branch Pride, a Williamsport-based group comprised of LGBTQ members and allies. She and the organization are partnering with YWCA Northcentral to begin hosting biweekly inclusivity events starting this month. "We have entered into a collaboration with the YWCA, who...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

Shamokin Residents at Workshop Excited About Future

SHAMOKIN – Don’t believe the narrative of doom and gloom; don’t look in the rear view mirror…that was the message a Shamokin Public Reconvening Workshop Wednesday. Shamokin residents in attendance said they were excited about the city’s future as they learned of the many revitalization effort underway in the city.
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

Experience 90s rock music at Mountainfest

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Feeling nostalgic for the music of the 1990s? This year’s Mountainfest made sure to ‘Fuel’ that feeling with three bands you may have listened to growing up in the 90s. Mountainfest at Montage Mountain takes place on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4 for an event-filled weekend, combining Preston […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Community reopens church closed by diocese

PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Applications now open for PSP's Law and Leadership Academy

Hazleton, Pa. — An annual program connecting adults to careers in law enforcement has opened applications. The Law and Leadership Academy provides the opportunity to experience what being a law enforcement academy cadet is like, and connects aspiring adults with law enforcement officials directly. The Pennsylvania State Police Troop N has opened applications for the Academy, which will be accepted through April 24. Applications are available by contacting Master Trooper...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

City of Williamsport honors Black History Month with special event

Williamsport, Pa. — Leaders across Pennsylvania will be gathering in Williamsport on Feb. 18 to honor of Black History Month and empower students with opportunities. The Community Arts Center will be the venue for A Night of Empowerment: Conversations with Black Professionals on the evening of Feb. 18. There will be a red carpet arrival with doors opening at 4:45 p.m. The event is free to attend, but attendees must...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

ARPA grants encourage home ownership in the Electric City

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Owning a home can be very costly as inflation continues to rise, so the Electric City has found a way to help. In an effort to encourage home ownership, Scranton is offering grants to first-time home buyers as well as homeowners who need repairs for their homes. The city is […]
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Emergency shelters open early for cold weather

(WOLF) — Due to the extremely cold temperatures on Friday and Saturday, three emergency shelters adjusted their schedules to meet the needs of the community. Those shelters are Divine Providence in Hazelton, Mother Teresa's Haven Shelter in Wilkes-Barre, and Saint Anthony's Haven Shelter in Scranton. Each one opened one...
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Voice

Beloved Berks Eatery To Rebrand, Relocate

Penn Steak and Fries was one of several longtime tenants at the Coventry Mall food court to announce their departure late last year. But the business is soon to reunite with Berks County diners under a new name an in new digs, the owners say on Facebook. Redvo Restaurant will...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

It makes good cents to consolidate school districts | PennLive letters

When Northumberland and Sunbury consolidated their two schools into the present Shikellamy School District many years ago, taxpayers in both communities benefited by knowing that their tax dollars were paying for only one administrative unit, one cafeteria and coaching staff, one professional and maintenance staff, one secretarial staff, etc. and governed by one elected school board.
SUNBURY, PA
975thefanatic.com

This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania

Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Husband and wife bring taste of New England to NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If you like seafood, a Luzerne County husband and wife are bringing a taste of New England to northeastern PA. JP and Michelle Moshley, lifelong residents of Dallas, announced they will be revealing their newest food truck, Wicked Pissah Lobster Company, at the grand opening of Tractor Supply on Route 309 […]
DALLAS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Longtime chef opening restaurant at former Berks dairy farm this weekend

OLEY TWP., Pa. — A destination for meatloaf, creamed chipped beef and other homestyle favorites is coming soon to a landmark property in Berks County. Redvo Restaurant, specializing in made-from-scratch American cuisine, is set to open Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6213 Oley Turnpike Road in Oley Township. The property...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Check it Out with Chelsea: The art of making pierogi

NANTICOKE, Pa. — From start to finish, in this week's Check it Out with Chelsea, she learns how to make the fan-favorite buffalo wing pierogi at NEPA'rogi in Luzerne County. If you're accustomed to making this Polish delicacy, you may find a tool in this week's segment that will help the next time to decide to roll up your sleeves.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Columbia County musician loses instruments in fire

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Jeff Eichner is still in shock as he walks through his home in Bloomsburg, which was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Firefighters say a lithium battery caught fire while Eichner was at church. "I followed the firetrucks down to my driveway," Jeff Eichner said. Jeff...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WOLF

"Unfathomably extensive" damage to Christian statue in Dunmore

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A statue belonging to IHM Sisters was found vandalized on Monday. The statue has been a prominent piece of artwork and a Christian symbol to many Dunmore residents for decades. Dunmore Borough Police say the damage is "unfathomably extensive" and will be difficult to...
DUNMORE, PA

