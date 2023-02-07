Read full article on original website
What's up this weekend? Feb. 10-12
What does your weekend hold? Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. February 10-12 Bradford County Valentine's Day Painting: Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Paint with a partner or alone. For adults, teens, and...
Biweekly pride events to be held in Billtown
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Judy Deacon is the president of West Branch Pride, a Williamsport-based group comprised of LGBTQ members and allies. She and the organization are partnering with YWCA Northcentral to begin hosting biweekly inclusivity events starting this month. "We have entered into a collaboration with the YWCA, who...
wkok.com
Shamokin Residents at Workshop Excited About Future
SHAMOKIN – Don’t believe the narrative of doom and gloom; don’t look in the rear view mirror…that was the message a Shamokin Public Reconvening Workshop Wednesday. Shamokin residents in attendance said they were excited about the city’s future as they learned of the many revitalization effort underway in the city.
Experience 90s rock music at Mountainfest
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Feeling nostalgic for the music of the 1990s? This year’s Mountainfest made sure to ‘Fuel’ that feeling with three bands you may have listened to growing up in the 90s. Mountainfest at Montage Mountain takes place on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4 for an event-filled weekend, combining Preston […]
Community reopens church closed by diocese
PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
Applications now open for PSP's Law and Leadership Academy
Hazleton, Pa. — An annual program connecting adults to careers in law enforcement has opened applications. The Law and Leadership Academy provides the opportunity to experience what being a law enforcement academy cadet is like, and connects aspiring adults with law enforcement officials directly. The Pennsylvania State Police Troop N has opened applications for the Academy, which will be accepted through April 24. Applications are available by contacting Master Trooper...
City of Williamsport honors Black History Month with special event
Williamsport, Pa. — Leaders across Pennsylvania will be gathering in Williamsport on Feb. 18 to honor of Black History Month and empower students with opportunities. The Community Arts Center will be the venue for A Night of Empowerment: Conversations with Black Professionals on the evening of Feb. 18. There will be a red carpet arrival with doors opening at 4:45 p.m. The event is free to attend, but attendees must...
ARPA grants encourage home ownership in the Electric City
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Owning a home can be very costly as inflation continues to rise, so the Electric City has found a way to help. In an effort to encourage home ownership, Scranton is offering grants to first-time home buyers as well as homeowners who need repairs for their homes. The city is […]
WOLF
Pantry Raid fundraiser raises money for Maternal & Family Health Services in Hazleton
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A fundraiser hosted by the Pantry Raiders was held in Wilkes Barre on Monday. The event took place at Buff City Soap, where soaps were being sold as Valentine's Day gifts. All the money made at the fundraiser will be going towards the construction...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shenandoah Valley School District holds virtual learning day after threat
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - A Schuylkill County school district kept kids out of school after a potential threat to the district. The superintendent for the Shenandoah Valley School District says the district had a virtual learning day Wednesday out of an abundance of caution. He says there was a potential threat...
WOLF
Emergency shelters open early for cold weather
(WOLF) — Due to the extremely cold temperatures on Friday and Saturday, three emergency shelters adjusted their schedules to meet the needs of the community. Those shelters are Divine Providence in Hazelton, Mother Teresa's Haven Shelter in Wilkes-Barre, and Saint Anthony's Haven Shelter in Scranton. Each one opened one...
Beloved Berks Eatery To Rebrand, Relocate
Penn Steak and Fries was one of several longtime tenants at the Coventry Mall food court to announce their departure late last year. But the business is soon to reunite with Berks County diners under a new name an in new digs, the owners say on Facebook. Redvo Restaurant will...
It makes good cents to consolidate school districts | PennLive letters
When Northumberland and Sunbury consolidated their two schools into the present Shikellamy School District many years ago, taxpayers in both communities benefited by knowing that their tax dollars were paying for only one administrative unit, one cafeteria and coaching staff, one professional and maintenance staff, one secretarial staff, etc. and governed by one elected school board.
975thefanatic.com
This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania
Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
Husband and wife bring taste of New England to NEPA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If you like seafood, a Luzerne County husband and wife are bringing a taste of New England to northeastern PA. JP and Michelle Moshley, lifelong residents of Dallas, announced they will be revealing their newest food truck, Wicked Pissah Lobster Company, at the grand opening of Tractor Supply on Route 309 […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Longtime chef opening restaurant at former Berks dairy farm this weekend
OLEY TWP., Pa. — A destination for meatloaf, creamed chipped beef and other homestyle favorites is coming soon to a landmark property in Berks County. Redvo Restaurant, specializing in made-from-scratch American cuisine, is set to open Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6213 Oley Turnpike Road in Oley Township. The property...
Check it Out with Chelsea: The art of making pierogi
NANTICOKE, Pa. — From start to finish, in this week's Check it Out with Chelsea, she learns how to make the fan-favorite buffalo wing pierogi at NEPA'rogi in Luzerne County. If you're accustomed to making this Polish delicacy, you may find a tool in this week's segment that will help the next time to decide to roll up your sleeves.
Columbia County musician loses instruments in fire
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Jeff Eichner is still in shock as he walks through his home in Bloomsburg, which was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Firefighters say a lithium battery caught fire while Eichner was at church. "I followed the firetrucks down to my driveway," Jeff Eichner said. Jeff...
WOLF
"Unfathomably extensive" damage to Christian statue in Dunmore
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A statue belonging to IHM Sisters was found vandalized on Monday. The statue has been a prominent piece of artwork and a Christian symbol to many Dunmore residents for decades. Dunmore Borough Police say the damage is "unfathomably extensive" and will be difficult to...
Former teacher in Schuylkill County publishes children's book
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Thomas Guzick wrote 'Mary's Adventure with the Stars' after spending an evening with his grandkids, teaching them about constellations. He spent the past year writing and illustrating an introduction to stars and space to hopefully spark an interest in STEM at an early age. "I think...
