Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Morning Rotary hosting “Super Beans” Bean Bags Tournament Fundraiser
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Morning Rotary’s 2023 “Super Beans” Bean Bag Tournament is set for March 10th at the Brickhouse Pub on Birch Street in Eau Claire. The event will run from 6 pm until 11 pm. Teams of two can sign up for $75...
WEAU-TV 13
44th Annual Home & Garden Show
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association presents the 44th Annual Home & Garden Show February 17-19 at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center at Old Mill Plaza. Friday Feb 17 1pm – 8pm. Saturday Feb 18 9am – 5pm. Sunday Feb 19 10am –...
WEAU-TV 13
HSHS SACRED HEART HOSPITAL ER AND FIFTH FLOOR
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for the Sunshine Award. On Thursday, January 5, my fiancé had chest pain. We went to the ER to have him checked out. He was ultimately admitted to the Fifth Floor, where we ended up staying for two nights. We would like to thank all the employees, from housekeeping to the cardiologists, for their professionalism empathy, and care. The way we were treated went above and beyond just “their job,” especially when we were both so scared.
WEAU-TV 13
Grammy winner says winning song has a connection to the Chippewa Valley
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire native and recent Grammy winner Geoffrey Keezer says that the award-winning song that earned him the honor has a big connection to the Chippewa Valley. On Sunday night at the 65th Grammy Awards, the jazz pianist and Eau Claire Memorial graduate won a...
WEAU-TV 13
DR. RYAN VANDER TOP AND DR. JOEL MAYBERRY
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Dr. Ryan Vander Top and Dr. Joel Mayberry along with the entire Chippewa veterinary staff for their dedication to our beloved animals. We have shared the joys of new puppies and kittens to the opposite end of life. Your jobs are not easy, and you work long days dealing with all the highs and lows this profession brings. Sickness and emergencies do not always happen during office hours. You all deserve the Sunshine Award and so much more. Thanks for all you do.
WEAU-TV 13
DEANDRE HARVEY
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - DeAndre is an amazing husband and father. He cares patiently for our two-year-old daughter and then works in the evening. He is a selfless, patient, and resilient man. He makes sure everyone’s needs around him are met. DeAndre is also a Navy Veteran. It’s an honor to know and love this remarkable man! Please give him the Sunshine Award.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Eau Claire house fire Wednesday evening
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt after a fire at a home in Eau Claire Wednesday evening. The Eau Claire Fire Department said that the fire happened at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday on the 4300 block of Harless Road in Eau Claire. According to a release, a caller...
WEAU-TV 13
JEAN HERMANN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jean is a long-time resident and retired Durand School District teacher who still volunteers at the elementary school. She also works as a substitute teacher and teacher’s aide. She finds ways to brighten everyone’s day. Her positive attitude and willingness to love and support those around her positively changes the lives of all she encounters. Thank you, Jean, for making the world a better place.
WEAU-TV 13
WAGNER TAILS: Smokey & River and Curly
TREMPEALEAU AND DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Two cats described as friendly and affection are available for adoption at the Trempealeau County Humane Society. Smokey is a 9-month-old born at TCHS. Caretakers at the shelter say Smokey loves people and other cats, and he does have a little rascal side.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, February 9th (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the winter prep sports seasons come to a close, the final regular season matchups offer final chances for teams to build momentum. In boys hockey, Memorial faces Chippewa Falls, North hosts River Falls, and New Richmond looks to clinch the Big Rivers title against Rice Lake.
WEAU-TV 13
Man receives probation for 2021 stabbing in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man who was convicted of a 2021 stabbing in the city was sentenced to probation Thursday. 35-year-old James Sande, who was 32 at the time of the stabbing, was sentenced on Thursday to three years of probation on one count of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, according to online court records.
WEAU-TV 13
Flynn Elementary Instructional coach honored with Golden Apple award
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “This person just like every staff member here at Flynn, perseveres and works real hard every single day to make Flynn a better place for students every single day. So the winner of this year’s Golden Apple award for Flynn Elementary school is Mrs. Pasia Moua.”
WEAU-TV 13
New emergency shelter in Dunn County breaks ground Thursday
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An emergency shelter to help people struggling with homelessness in Menomonie and Dunn County is another step closer to reality. A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday at Stepping Stones of Dunn County for the new 20-bed shelter. Padraig Gallagher, the executive director of Stepping Stones, said...
WEAU-TV 13
New competency evaluation ordered tied to 2016 Eau Claire homicide case
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man accused of killing an Eau Claire woman in 2016 was back in court Thursday morning. Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless ordered Shane Helmbrecht to undergo another competency test. Helmbrecht was previously charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide in the death of his neighbor,...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County snowmobile trails to reopen Friday morning
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - 48 hours after closing due to mild winter temperatures, snowmobile trails will reopen Friday morning in Chippewa County. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said that trails will be open again in the county at 8 a.m. Friday. The Sheriff’s Office said that they also planned on closing the trails at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13.
WEAU-TV 13
EMILY SERWE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Emily Serwe for the Sunshine Award. Emily serves as the volunteer board chair for Girls on the Run of the Chippewa Valley. In addition to working full-time, Emily dedicates a lot of time to this non-profit organization. She is always positive and smiling. She encourages and inspires others with her dedication and leadership. Emily has led the organization through several challenges. She has volunteered countless hours and truly given back to her community.
WEAU-TV 13
Roosevelt Elementary school counselor honored with Golden Apple award
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s day three of WEAU and the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation salute to educators and staff in the Eau Claire Area School District. Our next Golden Apple visit takes us to Roosevelt Elementary school to honor a counselor now in her 12th year with Tiger Nation!
WEAU-TV 13
TERRI WENSEL
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Terri Wensel the Sunshine Award. Ms. Terri works with special needs children at Locust Lane Elementary School in Eau Claire. She is a very sweet, kind, and caring person who goes above and beyond for her students. Becky Rongstad.
WEAU-TV 13
Get out your fishing gear the annual Jigs Up ice fishing contest is back
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It may be time to organize your tacklebox because the 10th annual Jigs Up ice fishing contest is at Lake Wissota Saturday, Feb. 11th. On Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. contestants will put their fishing skills to the test and have the chance to win prizes such as fishing gear, a cooler, or money. People can also enter a drawing for a two year lease on a Ford F150. The Lake Wissota Lions Club will be there to host activities and give out hotdogs to kids.
WEAU-TV 13
A new warmline provides mental health support for Hmong
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin United Coalition of Mutual Assistance Association (WUCMAA) has made their warmline live. The warmline was released by the nonprofit as a part of Project Resiliency. Project Resiliency is a statewide initiative to address mental health for underserved communities. The project was funded by...
Comments / 0