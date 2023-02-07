Read full article on original website
Wildlands Festival partners with actor Tom Skerritt, American Rivers and Gallatin River Task Force for the largest river preservation event in history
BIG SKY–Outlaw Partners, in conjunction with actor Tom Skerritt, the EVRGRN Channel and Triple Squirrels Productions, is pleased to announce the largest event to ever be held in support of conserving the Gallatin River and rivers across the country. Wildlands Festival, the largest conservation-focused outdoor music festival in southwest Montana, will take place in Big Sky Aug. 5-6, 2023. The artist announcement and schedule of festival activities will be released on Feb. 21.
Big Sky Local Governance postpones public session
In late January, Big Sky Local Governance announced it would hold an informational meeting open to the public on Feb. 9, and volunteers from the public could attend the group’s monthly work session on Feb. 17. On Feb. 6, an email from the group stated: “At this early stage,...
Dear Badger: How do we keep Big Sky from becoming a company town?
What happens when a certain group in a growing community takes over businesses, local housing, and more… and there’s no one in charge to stop them? Raising rents, lowering wages, making up their own rules while the rest of the community suffers, moves away, or just keeps placating them. How can we fight back and save our homes/lives?
Contract extension and hope for the Big Sky Post Office
Three weeks before postal service deadline, Malinowski of Gallatin Partners extends contract to May 31. As the Big Sky Post Office neared its Feb. 28 termination after two decades of contract postal service provided by Gallatin Partners, President Al Malinowski shared encouraging news. Since Oct. 5, the future of the...
