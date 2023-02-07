ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

Police: Ohio driver runs red light killing woman in crosswalk

By Laura Morrison
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A 21-year-old woman died after being hit crossing the road in Cleveland Heights Sunday evening, police said.

Sophia Villanueva was walking the crosswalk at the intersection of Cedar Road and Lee Road when a driver sped through a red light hitting another vehicle and Villanueva.

The crash caused heavy damage to four vehicles, which officers observed when they arrived on scene around 7 p.m. Villanueva was reportedly found on the ground unresponsive near a pole and taken to University Hospitals where she was declared dead.

Witnesses on scene said the man who had sped through the intersection got out of his Hyundai and said “they’re trying to kill me.” Investigators later learned he had been involved in a minor accident and subsequent confrontation prior to the big crash. The people involved in the first crash also arrived on scene and another argument ensued, which police broke up.

The man was taken to Hillcrest Hospital for injuries, and others were transported to hospitals as well.

Police did not name the driver whose vehicle hit the woman who died. They have not made any arrests or announced any charges in the incident. An investigation is ongoing, and the man was interviewed by the Cleveland Heights Detective Bureau.

