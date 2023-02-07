Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenConnecticut State
Large retail store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersSouthbury, CT
Swolehouse Sponsors Stony Brook University Baseball TeamBig News NowStony Brook, NY
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Related
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's Paradise
Some of us are die-hard foodies. We religiously watch the Food Network, we love to try new restaurants, and dining out does not mean simply visiting a fast-food chain. From local eateries to upscale cafes, there is an abundance of excellent restaurants in Connecticut but some towns, simply offer a bit more than others.
Massive Butter Recall Affecting Cooks All Over New York
If you are doing any cooking this weekend, double-check the butter in your fridge.
connect-bridgeport.com
Administrative Transition Done at Bridgeport Middle as Emilee Stout Yurish Assumes Assistant Principal Spot
Last Monday, Feb. 6, Connect-Bridgeport announced a recommendation had been made for a new Bridgeport Middle School Assistant Principal. On Tuesday, it became official with the blessing of the Harrison County Board of Education. Bridgeport High School educator Emilee Stout Yurish will be the new assistant principal at the school...
This Restaurant Serves Connecticut's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Woman to receive life-changing dental procedure from Brooklyn dentist
BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) – An Ohio woman is now getting the smile of a lifetime after she lost her teeth in a domestic violence incident. This ultimately forced Rose Counts to leave her job last month because of a controversial “smile policy.” On Tuesday, Counts sat in a patient room in Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein’s office […]
NBC Connecticut
Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close
Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
Hundreds Of People Will Be Running Around NYC In Their Underwear This Weekend
Cupid’s Undie Run is a yearly charity run where participants, with a penchant for baring flesh in freezing temperatures, hit the streets in dozens of cities to raise money and awareness for those living with Neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors. This year’s run is happening this weekend on Saturday, February 11. The festivities will begin at the DL at 11:30am with a party full of drinking and dancing to get participants hype for the mile-ish run around Pier 84 that will officially start at 2pm. Plus, a little alcohol blanket will come in handy when you’re stripped down to your “bedroom’s best.”And once you cross the finish line, it’ll be time for another dance party to celebrate. You can register as an individual or with a team on their website here. Registration is $45 per person. Not much of a runner? That’s okay! You can still show your support as a virtual runner or with a donation. Why is the run in your underwear? Their website explains it as so:
OnlyInYourState
The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut
There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
connect-bridgeport.com
It's Official: Building Permit Filed in Bridgeport for New Retail Addition to Meadowbrook Mall for $8.1 Million
It has been on social media for many months, including confirmation by several of the businesses at Meadowbrook Mall, and next week the official announcement is scheduled to be made. Today, however, it became a matter of public record. The Bridgeport Community Development office now has a building permit on...
16 people displaced in New Haven house fire
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Twelve adults and four children were displaced Tuesday evening after a fire ripped through a six-family home. The fire happened at about 5:45 p.m. at 151 Poplar St. in New Haven, according to firefighters. When they arrived at the scene, crews saw heavy fire on the first floor, which extended […]
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Assorted groceries stolen from Stop & Shop in South Setauket
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole from a South Setauket store in January. A woman allegedly stole assorted groceries from Stop & Shop, located at 260 Pond Path,...
'Touched Lives Of So Many': Mother Dies In Bethel Murder-Suicide, Thousands Raised For Family
After a murder-suicide that left two people dead in Bethel, thousands of dollars have been raised for the family of the beloved woman who was killed. Traci-Marie Jones, age 52, was found dead in Bethel along with her estranged husband, Lester Jones, age 58, on Tuesday, Jan. 31 around 11:50 p.m. after police responded to their home on Reservoir Street when neighbors heard yelling.
'Mobile Dispensary’ Bust: Duo Accused Of Illegally Selling Marijuana In Naugatuck
Two men have been charged with allegedly selling marijuana illegally in the parking lot of a Connecticut Walmart. The incident took place in New Haven County on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 2 and 3, in the area of Walmart at 1100 New Haven Road in Naugatuck. On Feb. 2 and...
This is officially the oldest town in NJ
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
fox5ny.com
BMW driver dead after going into water on Long Island
NEW YORK - The driver of a new luxury SUV died after their vehicle went into the water. The Nassau County Police Department got a call just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday of a white object floating in the water at 175 Roslyn West Shore Road in Port Washington. Police...
'Have A Heart': Reward Upped In Acid Attack That Left Hofstra Student Disfigured
Police are renewing calls for tips nearly two years after a Long Island college student suffered devastating injuries in an acid attack outside of her home.Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, Feb. 7, Nassau County Police said they are increasing the reward to $50,000 for information leading to …
The Curse of 112 Ocean Avenue: The True Story of the Amityville Horror
The Amityville Horror is a story that has captivated audiences for decades, thrilling and terrifying people with its tale of possession and terror. The story begins on November 13, 1974, when Ronald DeFeo Jr. murdered six members of his family in their home at 112 Ocean Avenue in Amityville, New York. A year later, the Lutz family moved into the house and claimed to have experienced strange and terrifying events, leading them to believe that the house was haunted.
Man, 65, beaten on Queens MTA bus, woman sought by NYPD
Police on Thursday released of a woman sought in a December assault aboard an MTA bus in Queens, authorities said.
Jewelry Store Heist: 5 Suspects On Loose After Armed Robbery In Smithtown
Five suspects are at large after an armed robbery at a Long Island jewelry store. It happened Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Smithtown. A woman wearing a face mask was buzzed into L.I. Gold Mine, located at 135 West Main St., at approximately 5:15 p.m., Suffolk County Police said. The woman...
Comments / 0