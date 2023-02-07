ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's Paradise

Some of us are die-hard foodies. We religiously watch the Food Network, we love to try new restaurants, and dining out does not mean simply visiting a fast-food chain. From local eateries to upscale cafes, there is an abundance of excellent restaurants in Connecticut but some towns, simply offer a bit more than others.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

Administrative Transition Done at Bridgeport Middle as Emilee Stout Yurish Assumes Assistant Principal Spot

Last Monday, Feb. 6, Connect-Bridgeport announced a recommendation had been made for a new Bridgeport Middle School Assistant Principal. On Tuesday, it became official with the blessing of the Harrison County Board of Education. Bridgeport High School educator Emilee Stout Yurish will be the new assistant principal at the school...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PIX11

Woman to receive life-changing dental procedure from Brooklyn dentist

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) – An Ohio woman is now getting the smile of a lifetime after she lost her teeth in a domestic violence incident. This ultimately forced Rose Counts to leave her job last month because of a controversial “smile policy.” On Tuesday, Counts sat in a patient room in Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein’s office […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Connecticut

Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close

Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Secret NYC

Hundreds Of People Will Be Running Around NYC In Their Underwear This Weekend

Cupid’s Undie Run is a yearly charity run where participants, with a penchant for baring flesh in freezing temperatures, hit the streets in dozens of cities to raise money and awareness for those living with Neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors. This year’s run is happening this weekend on Saturday, February 11. The festivities will begin at the DL at 11:30am with a party full of drinking and dancing to get participants hype for the mile-ish run around Pier 84 that will officially start at 2pm. Plus, a little alcohol blanket will come in handy when you’re stripped down to your “bedroom’s best.”And once you cross the finish line, it’ll be time for another dance party to celebrate. You can register as an individual or with a team on their website here. Registration is $45 per person. Not much of a runner? That’s okay! You can still show your support as a virtual runner or with a donation. Why is the run in your underwear? Their website explains it as so:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyInYourState

The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut

There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

16 people displaced in New Haven house fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Twelve adults and four children were displaced Tuesday evening after a fire ripped through a six-family home. The fire happened at about 5:45 p.m. at 151 Poplar St. in New Haven, according to firefighters. When they arrived at the scene, crews saw heavy fire on the first floor, which extended […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
tbrnewsmedia.com

Assorted groceries stolen from Stop & Shop in South Setauket

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole from a South Setauket store in January. A woman allegedly stole assorted groceries from Stop & Shop, located at 260 Pond Path,...
Daily Voice

'Touched Lives Of So Many': Mother Dies In Bethel Murder-Suicide, Thousands Raised For Family

After a murder-suicide that left two people dead in Bethel, thousands of dollars have been raised for the family of the beloved woman who was killed. Traci-Marie Jones, age 52, was found dead in Bethel along with her estranged husband, Lester Jones, age 58, on Tuesday, Jan. 31 around 11:50 p.m. after police responded to their home on Reservoir Street when neighbors heard yelling.
BETHEL, CT
New Jersey 101.5

This is officially the oldest town in NJ

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
fox5ny.com

BMW driver dead after going into water on Long Island

NEW YORK - The driver of a new luxury SUV died after their vehicle went into the water. The Nassau County Police Department got a call just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday of a white object floating in the water at 175 Roslyn West Shore Road in Port Washington. Police...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
Siddhartha Sapkota

The Curse of 112 Ocean Avenue: The True Story of the Amityville Horror

The Amityville Horror is a story that has captivated audiences for decades, thrilling and terrifying people with its tale of possession and terror. The story begins on November 13, 1974, when Ronald DeFeo Jr. murdered six members of his family in their home at 112 Ocean Avenue in Amityville, New York. A year later, the Lutz family moved into the house and claimed to have experienced strange and terrifying events, leading them to believe that the house was haunted.
AMITYVILLE, NY

