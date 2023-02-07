ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans hire Tim Kelly as offensive coordinator

By Nick Suss, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IZqRV_0kfWihl500

The Tennessee Titans' offense has a new leader.

The Titans hired Tim Kelly as their next offensive coordinator on Tuesday, ending a search that began on Jan. 9 when coach Mike Vrabel announced that Todd Downing had been fired.

Kelly, 36, inherits an offense that was fifth-worst in the NFL in scoring and third-worst in yardage in 2022. He'll be tasked with reinvigorating a unit built around veteran running back Derrick Henry, rebuilding a porous offensive line and potentially with ushering in a new era at quarterback as Ryan Tannehill enters the final year of his contract.

Kelly was the Titans' passing game coordinator in 2022. Prior to that, Kelly was the Houston Texans' offensive coordinator from 2019-21 and had been with the Texans since 2014.

THE TIME: Now isn't the time for Tennessee Titans to part ways with Ryan Tannehill | Estes

In addition to promoting Kelly, the Titans announced numerous other staff changes:

  • Charles London will be the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. London was previously quarterbacks coach for the Atlanta Falcons.
  • Former quarterbacks coach Pat O'Hara will now be designated as the team's "pass game analyst."
  • Former running backs coach Tony Dews will move over to tight ends coach. Tight ends coach Luke Steckel takes over as "run game analyst."
  • Chris Harris, formerly the defensive backs coach for the Washington Commanders, will be the cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator.
  • Lori Locust and Justin Hamilton have been hired as defensive quality control analysts. Locust will be the Titans' first full-time female assistant coach after spending years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hamilton comes to the Titans after cutting his teeth in college football, most notably as Virginia Tech's defensive coordinator.
  • The Titans' running backs coach position is now vacant.

This is the fourth time Vrabel has made an offensive coordinator hire as he enters his sixth season as coach of the Titans. Before Downing, the Titans' offense was led by Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur (2018) and Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith (2019-20). In Smith's final season, the Titans averaged 30.7 points per game and ranked second in the NFL in total offense. Downing never ranked better than 15th in scoring or 17th in total offense.

In Kelly's three years as offensive coordinator, the Texans made the playoffs one time but finished 4-12 and 4-13 the other two seasons. The Texans never finished better than 14th in the NFL in scoring in Kelly's three seasons running the offense.

Kelly and Vrabel overlapped on the Texans' coaching staffs from 2014-17. London and O'Hara were also Texans assistants in that time frame.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans hire Tim Kelly as offensive coordinator

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

49ers legend Joe Montana drops truth bomb on Brock Purdy-Trey Lance QB battle

San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana has no doubt in his mind who should be the franchise’s starting quarterback between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance. To recall, Montana said recently that the 49ers should consider bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo to start at quarterback, raising several eyebrows since Jimmy G. was basically out of the team’s rotation before Lance suffered a season-ending injury and he had to take over again. Nonetheless, the team legend clarified that he said it only if Purdy’s elbow injury that he sustained in the NFC championship game doesn’t heal quickly.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral

10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes makes disgusting Super Bowl Bet

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might win his second Super Bowl on Sunday. But at what cost? Mahomes, speaking with Cooper Manning of Fox Sports on Monday, claimed he’ll drink a beer from Manning’s boot should the Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Patrick Mahomes says he will drink a beer Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes makes disgusting Super Bowl Bet appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Christian McCaffrey had the pettiest response after being asked for Super Bowl analysis

One underlying storyline this Super Bowl week seems abundantly clear: the San Francisco 49ers really wish they were playing. After quarterback injuries may have sunk their chances of winning the NFC title game, receiver Brandon Aiyuk already revealed he thought the Kansas City Chiefs would “expose” the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As such, while totally not salty, he said he’d bet everything on the Chiefs to win.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Dies

The NFL world is mourning the loss of one of their own following the death of Marvin Kellum, a two-time Super Bowl champion and star linebacker for the Steelers who died this weekend at the age of 70 following battles with multiple types of cancer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Titans hire Falcons QB coach Charles London to be coordinator in Tennessee

The Falcons already had to replace Dean Pees as coordinator, which resulted in wholesale changes to the supporting staff on that side of the ball, with Ryan Nielsen and Jerry Gray spearheading the defense. Now, Arthur Smith will have to find a new quarterbacks coach as Charles London heads to Tennessee to be the Titans’ pass game coordinator.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
BOULDER, CO
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy