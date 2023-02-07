Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Suspect in custody in Wyandot County murder, police say
CAREY, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are investigating the murder of a man in the Village of Carey. The Carey Police Department said dispatchers received a 911 call just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday night for a shooting on Lindenwood place. When the officer arrived on scene, they discovered a man’s body in the intersection of Lindenwood Place and Pine Tree Drive. Police have not yet identified the victim.
One dead after shooting in Carey
CAREY, Ohio — One man is dead following a shooting in Carey late Saturday. Carey Police responded to a call concerning a shooting at Lindenwood Place around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The arriving officer discovered a man's body laying in the intersection of Lindenwood Place and Pine Tree Drive. Police...
Ottawa County man arrested after Internet Crimes Against Children investigation
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Ottawa County law enforcement arrested a 29-year-old man Friday after an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation led to the execution of a search warrant, authorities said. In a press release, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the ICAC Task Force Program provided information about...
13abc.com
1 arrested after police pursuit goes through Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is in custody after a police pursuit of a vehicle that refused to stop when traveling from downtown Toledo. It happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning. According to officials, the pursuit lasted 10-15 minutes and ended on Rainswood Drive. There are no reported...
13abc.com
Suspect in custody after Toledo DEA raid
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement officials took a suspect into custody Friday for alleged drug crimes. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, DEA officials served a warrant at a home on Bronx Drive in Toledo and took a suspect into custody. 13abc crews at the scene saw officials bringing out a laundry basket of drugs from the home.
Energy drink thief scanned 1 case at Downriver Kroger self-checkout, but walked out with 20, cops say
Downriver authorities are searching for a man who they say tried to outsmart a Kroger self-checkout in Monroe County and stole almost two dozen cases of energy drinks.
Lima News
Lima man in custody after attempted child abduction
LIMA — An attempted child abduction was foiled earlier this week, according to a release issued Friday by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the release, at approximately 11:07 a.m. Tuesday, the American Township Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Sandpiper Street, Lima in response to a report of a 4-year-old child being abducted from a residence. When officers arrived, they found Deron A. Perkins, 31, of Lima sitting on the sidewalk tightly holding the child and refusing to let go.
13abc.com
A man convicted of murder returns to prison for probation violation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A man convicted of murdering three Toledo men returned to jail after violating probation. According to court documents, Stoney Thompson is ordered to serve a term of six years in prison as to count 1, six years in prison as to count 2, and six years in prison as to count three. Each sentence is ordered to be served consecutively.
hometownstations.com
Man leaves with an undisclosed amount of money after a robbery at Kalida bank
Putnam, OH (WLIO) - Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at Union Bank in Kalida Saturday morning. The FBI Northeast Ohio Safe Streets Task Force, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, and the Kalida Police Department say that on Saturday at 11 am a male approached the victim teller with a black handgun and demanded money. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money which he placed in a pink bag -- then proceeded to leave the bank walking west on East North street.
Ex-CEO of Waterville charity accused of violating bond for felony indictments
WATERVILLE, Ohio — The former CEO of Waterville-based charity Impact with Hope has been jailed on accusations of violating conditions of her bond. Linda Greene was indicted in February 2021 on five felony counts accusing her of a fraud scheme and stealing from the charity between January 2011 and November 2018. She was also ordered to not have any contact with Impact with Hope.
nbc24.com
Findlay man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash Saturday
Findlay, Ohio - A Findlay man is recovering at Blanchard Valley Hospital following a crash at the intersection of McManness and Tiffin avenues Saturday evening. Findlay Police say Andrew Butler, 30, of Findlay was traveling northbound on his 20009 Honda CBR-600 on McManness Avenue, when the driver of a 2009 Nixxan Maxima, driven by Homero Luna, 71, of Leipsic, ran a red light on Tiffin Avenue hitting Butler.
wktn.com
Two Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court
Two people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Francis W. Saxton was sentenced to a minimum of four years and a maximum of six years in prison on one count of possession of fentanyl-related compound. .Joshua R. D....
13abc.com
LCSO seeking public help in identifying robbery suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with identifying a suspect involved in a robbery last week. The robbery took place on Jan. 29 at 6:50 a.m. at the Speedway located at 6757 Airport Highway in Springfield Township. LCSO says the...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police arrest man for domestic violence after teen reportedly tried to protect family member
Bowling Green Police charged a man with domestic violence Tuesday evening after a 911 came in from an address in the 300 block of Sunrise Drive, and a dispatcher could hear yelling in the background. Dean Leach, 48, of Bowling Green, was arrested and taken to the Wood County jail.
13abc.com
Toledo Police looking for murder suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking the public for help finding a murder suspect. TPD said officers are looking for Vontae Garrett, who is wanted for the murder of Mark Wysinger. They say Garrett has ties to Anderson, Indiana. According to TPD records, Mark Wysinger, 32, was shot...
Monroe police investigating after teenager found dead in vehicle
Detectives are continuing to looking into what led to the death of a 17-year-old boy who was discovered unresponsive in his vehicle on Wednesday morning.
wktn.com
Kenton Woman Cited After Crash in Findlay Thursday
A Kenton woman was cited after a crash in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 54 year old Melissa Prater was driving west in the 1200 block of Tiffin Avenue, and she failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with a vehicle in front of her that was stopped for traffic.
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Police Division Welcomes Five New Officers
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Five new police officers have joined the Maumee Police Division this year and all five will be busy continuing their various levels of training throughout the month of February. Among the five new officers are two experienced lateral transfer officers, two cadets...
13abc.com
Person killed in Hidden Cedars Apartment fire
A chilly start to a bright and sunny weekend. Dan Smith has the details. A large apartment fire broke out at Hidden Cedars Apartments in Maumee Saturday morning, with crews still battling the blaze.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Feb. 2-8
Jeremy McNeal, 30, of Lima, pleaded no contest to found guilty of no ol. Sentence: 30 days jail. 28 days suspended. $150 fine. Ronalda F. Fields, 49, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Gary B. Gessel, 44, of Lima, pleaded no...
