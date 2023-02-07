LIMA — An attempted child abduction was foiled earlier this week, according to a release issued Friday by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the release, at approximately 11:07 a.m. Tuesday, the American Township Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Sandpiper Street, Lima in response to a report of a 4-year-old child being abducted from a residence. When officers arrived, they found Deron A. Perkins, 31, of Lima sitting on the sidewalk tightly holding the child and refusing to let go.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO