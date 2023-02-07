Read full article on original website
BBC
Former diplomat claims to have SNP MP's hacked emails
A former diplomat has claimed to have obtained an SNP MP's stolen emails. Craig Murray said he secured Stewart McDonald's emails after making a number of inquiries but had no involvement in the initial hack. Mr Murray has now vowed to publish material which he deems to be non-personal and...
BBC
Trans prisoners in Scotland to be placed according to birth gender
Newly convicted or remanded transgender prison inmates will initially be placed in jails according to their gender at birth, the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) has confirmed. The policy was confirmed in an urgent review which found a double rapist being placed in a women's jail did not put female prisoners at risk of harm.
BBC
'Double-deposit' leaving first-time home buyers stuck
First-time buyers in Scotland say they are being kept off the property ladder by a system that means they often have to find two separate deposits to secure a home. Paul Bradley and his partner have been saving for 10 years and are still nowhere near able to afford buying a one-bedroom flat in Glasgow.
Thursday briefing: Billions over budget, years overdue – no one knows what will happen to HS2
We all push deadlines and put off important tasks on our to-do lists. But generally, most of us do eventually get round to finishing what we started. The same cannot be said of HS2, the controversial high speed rail line 14 years in the making, purported to be the answer to England’s north-south divide.
Varadkar vows to fight racism after protests against refugees
Ireland’s premier has vowed to tackle racism after a number of protests against refugees.Protests have been held in recent weeks in Waterford, Cork and areas of Dublin where refugees or asylum seekers have been accommodated.During leader’s questions in the Irish parliament on Wednesday, People Before Profit–Solidarity TD Mick Barry accused of the Government “handing racists their number one gift” in terms of the housing crisis in the Ireland.He said the Government’s efforts to house Ukrainian refugees, compared with the “lack of effort” to house victims of the housing crisis, mean people feel aggrieved, adding: “The door opens up for the...
BBC
Abu Hamza's son's deportation very worrying - lawyer
There are "grave concerns" about the deportation of Abu Hamza's son to Turkey, the BBC has been told. Sufyan Mustafa, from London, was stripped of his British citizenship in 2016 after he travelled to fight in Syria. The 28-year-old is due to be put on a Turkey-bound flight from the...
BBC
Knowsley: Government trying to end 'excessive' use of asylum hotels
The government has said it is trying to stop the "excessive use of hotels" to house asylum seekers after violence outside accommodation in Merseyside. Fifteen people, including a 13-year-old boy, were arrested after protests turned violent in Knowsley on Friday. A police officer and two members of the public were...
BBC
Presbyterian Church says position on women ministers unchanged
The Presbyterian Church in Ireland has made it clear its policy of ordaining women ministers has not changed. Although the next leader of the church, the Reverend Sam Mawhinney, is not in favour of female ordination, the church said it remains its "settled" policy. Since Dr Mawhinney outlined his personal...
