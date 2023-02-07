ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in 2013 Pasadena murder turns himself in after being released for criminal trespass

 4 days ago

Nearly 10 years ago, a man was murdered in Pasadena, and many thought this case had turned cold. That was until police said the victim's alleged killer turned himself in on Sunday.

Julian Maldonado was killed in 2013 at 318 Campbell Ave.

"It was the most horrible day of my life, and every day is that day for me," Maldonado's mom, Evangelina, recalled.

The homicide was considered a cold case until detectives reopened it in 2019 when Benjamin Reyes was named a person of interest. Pasadena police say they arrested Reyes in August 2022 for a criminal trespass violation, which he plead guilty to.

After he was released from the Harris County Jail, police said Reyes walked into the Pasadena police station on Sunday and confessed to Maldonado's murder. Not only did Reyes provide police details on the incident, but he also showed them physical evidence.

The victim's mom received a call shortly after Reyes confessed.

"I almost passed out," Evangelina said. "I was in shock. I was at the store. My body started shaking. I thought I was dreaming. Then, I had to come back to my senses and say, 'Yes, I'm actually hearing this.'"

Reyes now faces a capital murder charge and is being held in the county jail without bond.

"I see a criminal monster," Evangelina said. "That's what I see. And I intend to see this through to the end to make sure that the maximum sentence is imposed."

Reyes is no stranger to law enforcement. Besides the recent capital murder charge, he's faced eight other charges in Harris County. Six of those took place after the 2013 homicide.

