US Marshals arrest Indianapolis man for murder, rape

By Tyler Haughn
FOX59
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in two murders and a rape.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday morning that it had arrested Kristopher Davis for several charges including rape, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery and burglary in Marion County.

Davis was arrested on Jan. 31 by the Marshal Service’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

Davis is also being held on strangulation, domestic battery, and habitual offender charges that have been filed in Hendricks County.

Comments / 5

Joeeee
1d ago

.. Why...?. Ryan mears and judge stone will let them go.... why even have a judge and prosecutor to start with, when they are completely american failures..

Reply(1)
3
 

FOX59

