ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Thousands of La. Medicaid enrollees may lose coverage pandemic protections end. Here's what you need to know

New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Louisiana officials are gearing up to verify that the state's two million residents enrolled in Medicaid are still qualified to receive benefits as pandemic protections expire. Experts fear the process, which begins in April, may disrupt health care access, resulting in delayed care and potentially tens of thousands of low-income residents joining the ranks of the uninsured.
LOUISIANA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Trial-attorney win hurts NM doctors and NM patients

As a native New Mexican physician, I work daily toward improving the health of my fellow New Mexicans. However, the ability of my fellow physicians to continue basic care has recently come under attack. The special-interest lobby of trial attorneys has created a crisis that threatens health security of all New Mexicans. Unfortunately, our Legislature has silently declared it is unlikely to take meaningful measures to address this looming catastrophe.
NEW MEXICO STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

PEACH STATE HEALTH PLAN DONATES $1 MILLION TO GEORGIA PRIMARY CARE ASSOCIATION TO ENHANCE GEORGIA'S SCHOOL-BASED HEALTH CENTERS

ATLANTA , Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, and the. school-based health centers (SBHC). is committed to providing all Georgians with access to affordable healthcare all across the state," said. , President and Chief Executive Officer of. Peach State Health Plan. . "School-based health centers in. Georgia. provide critical health...
GEORGIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

In the Sunshine State, Biden makes the case for Medicaid expansion; protects Social Security

President Joe Biden speaking at the University of Tampa on Feb. 9, 2023 (photo credit: Mitch Perry)Quality Journalism for Critical Times Two days after delivering a spirited State of the Union address in Washington, D.C., President Joe Biden appeared in Florida on Thursday before an intimate crowd at the University of Tampa, where he pledged to protect Social Security and Medicare…
TAMPA, FL
InsuranceNewsNet

Woman sentenced after fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief loan, using it for Trump resort trip and plastic surgery

Leslie Bethea allegedly sought a COVID-19 relief loan even though she did not run a business, authorities said. (Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office) A Tennessee woman will spend over six years in prison because she lied to get her hands on COVID-19 relief money and used it for an out-to-state trip to a Trump resort and plastic surgery. Leslie Bethea, 30, pleaded guilty back on Aug….
TENNESSEE STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
37K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy