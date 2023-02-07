Berkley Re Solutions Partners With Barton Mutual Insurance Company to Launch Nation’s First Personal Insurance Product Line for Violent Events

Nearly nine in ten plan sponsors considering the transfer of all or some of these liabilities to insurers, according to MetLife’s 2023 Post Retirement Benefits Poll. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- In the coming years, a significant majority of plan sponsors are considering transferring some or all of their retiree medical and retiree life insurance obligations to an insurance company. Eighty-eight percent of plan sponsors reported that they are considering a retiree medical buyout and 84% note they are considering a retiree life buyout, according to MetLife’s inauguralPost Retirement Benefits Poll.

1 DAY AGO