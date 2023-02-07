Berkley Re Solutions Partners With Barton Mutual Insurance Company to Launch Nation’s First Personal Insurance Product Line for Violent Events

Read full article on original website
Related
Simply Business to Offer General Liability Insurance on Tarmika's Commercial Lines Quoting Platform
BOSTON , Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- , a Boston -based digital insurance company focused on small businesses, today announced that it will offer general liability insurance on Tarmika, an online quoting platform for independent agents. "We recognize the significant value that agents bring to entrepreneurs," said. , Group CEO...
SELECTIVE INSURANCE ENHANCES MANAGEMENT LIABILITY COVERAGE SUITE FOR NOT-FOR-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS AND PRIVATE COMPANIES
The robust, modular-type policy provides flexibility in purchasing options and limits and can be tailored to each organization's unique coverage needs. , a leading business insurance carrier, announced today an expanded management liability insurance suite, providing not-for-profit and private organizations broadened coverage and flexible enhancement options to help protect them and their leaders from costly litigation. The new coverage includes additional features in Directors & Officers Liability (D&O), Employment Practices Liability (EPLI), and Fiduciary Liability, such as defense costs outside the limits for not-for-profits, additional defense limits for private companies, automatic inclusion of 3rd party liability with EPLI, full prior acts coverage, and more.
PEMCO Insurance Named Among America’s Best Insurance Companies of 2023 by Forbes
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- PEMCO Mutual Insurance , the Northwest’s largest locally based home and auto insurer, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Insurance Companies for 2023. The. Seattle. -based insurer was recognized in the auto insurance category. PEMCO. was...
VIU by HUB Partners with Summit Management Partners to Bring Digital Insurance Brokerage to Community Associations
Property management company partnership gives customers access to a digital personal insurance platform and trusted advice from VIU by HUB. /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU), a digital insurance brokerage platform, today announced its partnership with. Summit Management Partners. (Summit), a private equity holding firm for property management companies. The...
Canal Insurance Company Selects CLARA Analytics to Help Improve Commercial Auto Claims Outcomes With AI
SANTA CLARA, Calif. & GREENVILLE, S.C. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (“Canal”) has selected CLARA Analytics (“CLARA”), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for commercial insurance claims optimization, as its partner in a new initiative aimed at speeding the resolution of commercial transportation claims using AI. In...
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
I made $1,000 in 30 days as a virtual assistant. Here's how I built a VA agency that books $20,000 a month in revenue while balancing a full-time job.
Annalisa Abell started a virtual-assistant company in 2019 while holding a full-time job. Now she's balancing both and booking six figures in revenue.
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
Berkley Program Specialists Partners With Semsee for Workplace Violence Coverage
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Berkley Program Specialists today announced a partnership with Semsee to offer an innovative new workplace violence coverage and service offering. Semsee is an online platform that has the ability to provide agents with bindable quotes faster and more efficiently. This new workplace violence coverage and service offering will be introduced.
Bearce Insurance Agency Joins World Insurance Associates
Iselin, NJ , Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of. Bearce Insurance Agency, Inc. (“Bearce Insurance”) of. Brockton, MA. on. February 1, 2023. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Findings from Illinois State University Provides New Data on Insurance (Managed Care or Carefully Managed? Management of Underwriting Profitability By Health Insurers): Insurance
-- Current study results on Insurance have been published. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Managed care provides health insurers a unique opportunity for discretion over certain aspects of financial reporting. Specifically, managed care mechanisms provide health insurers with a stronger ability to engage in loss control.”
“Ai Insurance Server And Method For Providing Ai Insurance Service” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20230012886): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventors JANG, ( Seoul , KR); JEONG, Na Young (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of ReliaStar Life Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a+” (Excellent) of. (ReliaStar). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Both companies are life insurance subsidiaries of Voya Financial Inc. (Voya), which is headquartered in. New...
LexisNexis Risk Solutions Celebrates 35th Anniversary, Continued Innovation of C.L.U.E. Auto
Milestone Coincides with 20th Anniversary of Renowned U.S. Policy Information Contributory Database, LexisNexis Current Carrier. /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data and analytics for the insurance industry, is celebrating the 35th anniversary of LexisNexis® C.L.U.E.® Auto (Comprehensive Loss Underwriting Exchange), the auto insurance industry's most comprehensive claims history database.
New Insurance Study Findings Have Been Reported by Investigators at Harvard University (Regulatory Limits To Risk Management): Insurance
-- Fresh data on Insurance are presented in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Variable annuities, the largest liability of. U.S. life insurers, are investment products containing long-dated minimum return guarantees. I show that guarantees with similar economic risks are...
Majority of Plan Sponsors Considering Buyouts of Retiree Life, Medical Obligations
Nearly nine in ten plan sponsors considering the transfer of all or some of these liabilities to insurers, according to MetLife’s 2023 Post Retirement Benefits Poll. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- In the coming years, a significant majority of plan sponsors are considering transferring some or all of their retiree medical and retiree life insurance obligations to an insurance company. Eighty-eight percent of plan sponsors reported that they are considering a retiree medical buyout and 84% note they are considering a retiree life buyout, according to MetLife’s inauguralPost Retirement Benefits Poll.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Compañía Internacional de Seguros, S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Compañía. Internacional de Seguros, S.A. (CIS) (. Panama City, Panama. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect CIS’...
OWIT Global Continues to Enhance Its Insurance Data Management Solution
Advancements Continue to Provide Immediate ROI for Processing Bordereaux and All Other Data Needs. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- OWIT Global (OWIT), the leader in cloud-based insurance-specific microservices architected solutions to digitalize the global insurance industry, is pleased to announce enhanced functionality of its Insurance Data Management Solution. Beyond the basics of processing...
Universal Declares Regular Cash Dividend & Announces Earnings Dates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) (“Universal” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of. 16 cents. per share of common stock, payable. March 16, 2023. to shareholders of record as of the close of...
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Brookfield Reinsurance
MILWAUKEE , Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Argo (NYSE: ARGO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Brookfield Reinsurance. toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you. Ademi LLP. alleges Argo's financial outlook and prospects...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
37K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0