Missouri State

Berkley Re Solutions Partners With Barton Mutual Insurance Company to Launch Nation’s First Personal Insurance Product Line for Violent Events

By Business Wire
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 2 days ago
InsuranceNewsNet

SELECTIVE INSURANCE ENHANCES MANAGEMENT LIABILITY COVERAGE SUITE FOR NOT-FOR-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS AND PRIVATE COMPANIES

The robust, modular-type policy provides flexibility in purchasing options and limits and can be tailored to each organization's unique coverage needs. , a leading business insurance carrier, announced today an expanded management liability insurance suite, providing not-for-profit and private organizations broadened coverage and flexible enhancement options to help protect them and their leaders from costly litigation. The new coverage includes additional features in Directors & Officers Liability (D&O), Employment Practices Liability (EPLI), and Fiduciary Liability, such as defense costs outside the limits for not-for-profits, additional defense limits for private companies, automatic inclusion of 3rd party liability with EPLI, full prior acts coverage, and more.
InsuranceNewsNet

VIU by HUB Partners with Summit Management Partners to Bring Digital Insurance Brokerage to Community Associations

Property management company partnership gives customers access to a digital personal insurance platform and trusted advice from VIU by HUB. /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU), a digital insurance brokerage platform, today announced its partnership with. Summit Management Partners. (Summit), a private equity holding firm for property management companies. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Canal Insurance Company Selects CLARA Analytics to Help Improve Commercial Auto Claims Outcomes With AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & GREENVILLE, S.C. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (“Canal”) has selected CLARA Analytics (“CLARA”), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for commercial insurance claims optimization, as its partner in a new initiative aimed at speeding the resolution of commercial transportation claims using AI. In...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechCrunch

Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy

As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
InsuranceNewsNet

Berkley Program Specialists Partners With Semsee for Workplace Violence Coverage

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Berkley Program Specialists today announced a partnership with Semsee to offer an innovative new workplace violence coverage and service offering. Semsee is an online platform that has the ability to provide agents with bindable quotes faster and more efficiently. This new workplace violence coverage and service offering will be introduced.
NAPERVILLE, IL
InsuranceNewsNet

Bearce Insurance Agency Joins World Insurance Associates

Iselin, NJ , Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of. Bearce Insurance Agency, Inc. (“Bearce Insurance”) of. Brockton, MA. on. February 1, 2023. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
ISELIN, NJ
InsuranceNewsNet

Findings from Illinois State University Provides New Data on Insurance (Managed Care or Carefully Managed? Management of Underwriting Profitability By Health Insurers): Insurance

-- Current study results on Insurance have been published. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Managed care provides health insurers a unique opportunity for discretion over certain aspects of financial reporting. Specifically, managed care mechanisms provide health insurers with a stronger ability to engage in loss control.”
NORMAL, IL
InsuranceNewsNet

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Celebrates 35th Anniversary, Continued Innovation of C.L.U.E. Auto

Milestone Coincides with 20th Anniversary of Renowned U.S. Policy Information Contributory Database, LexisNexis Current Carrier. /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data and analytics for the insurance industry, is celebrating the 35th anniversary of LexisNexis® C.L.U.E.® Auto (Comprehensive Loss Underwriting Exchange), the auto insurance industry's most comprehensive claims history database.
GEORGIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

New Insurance Study Findings Have Been Reported by Investigators at Harvard University (Regulatory Limits To Risk Management): Insurance

-- Fresh data on Insurance are presented in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Variable annuities, the largest liability of. U.S. life insurers, are investment products containing long-dated minimum return guarantees. I show that guarantees with similar economic risks are...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Majority of Plan Sponsors Considering Buyouts of Retiree Life, Medical Obligations

Nearly nine in ten plan sponsors considering the transfer of all or some of these liabilities to insurers, according to MetLife’s 2023 Post Retirement Benefits Poll. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- In the coming years, a significant majority of plan sponsors are considering transferring some or all of their retiree medical and retiree life insurance obligations to an insurance company. Eighty-eight percent of plan sponsors reported that they are considering a retiree medical buyout and 84% note they are considering a retiree life buyout, according to MetLife’s inauguralPost Retirement Benefits Poll.
InsuranceNewsNet

OWIT Global Continues to Enhance Its Insurance Data Management Solution

Advancements Continue to Provide Immediate ROI for Processing Bordereaux and All Other Data Needs. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- OWIT Global (OWIT), the leader in cloud-based insurance-specific microservices architected solutions to digitalize the global insurance industry, is pleased to announce enhanced functionality of its Insurance Data Management Solution. Beyond the basics of processing...
InsuranceNewsNet

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Brookfield Reinsurance

MILWAUKEE , Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Argo (NYSE: ARGO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Brookfield Reinsurance. toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you. Ademi LLP. alleges Argo's financial outlook and prospects...
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

