ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Efforts continue to find new Luzerne County manager

By Andy Mehalshick
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rCpjc_0kfWhlKC00

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County officials are once again looking for a new county manager. This comes after their last manager had to resign citing family health reasons .

The new county manager will have to deal with numerous critical issues facing county government and its residents.

County leaders Eyewitness I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick spoke with say there is no time to waste and the process is on the fast track.

They say this is probably the most important hiring the county has seen in recent memory.

“The last situation, unfortunately, didn’t turn out very well. So this one is very critical because I think we have to get back on track to make the government work,” said Democratic Luzerne County Council member Tim McGinley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1umHe1_0kfWhlKC00

McGinley says the selection of a new county manager, this time around, will impact the county for years to come.

“The county has several issues. We always have their own issues. Number one you have the election department. Who’s going to head that up? Number two: You have Children and Youth Services which is a very major situation for the county to service those children and families who need that. So the budget is always a big issue,” said McGinley.

A three-member citizen search committee began their work this week.

ARPA grants encourage home ownership in the Electric City

They hope to advertise the position in several weeks and have a recommendation to the council by March 31.

McGinley says the potential candidate’s background will be vital to the operations of the county.

“The big thing I think for the county Manager is we need someone who has the experience and the background to handle all the different departments that the county has and the people that we serve,” said McGinley.

Former county council member Rick Morelli served on the Home Rule Study Commission, served on county council, and was a member of the last County Manager Search Committee.

He insists this is a job. in his words, Not for the faint of heart or mind.

“This person has to have a very good understanding of what this job is all about in the sense of the complexity of the position, understanding the politics of the areas, understanding the financials of this county. It’s a very large county and this person needs to know all of the challenges coming into it,” said Morelli.

County council will have the final say as to what person is hired and that will involve interviews and more. Council hopes to hire the new county manager by the end of April.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
Times Leader

Shaffer announces bid for Wilkes-Barre City Council

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Community organizer and Wilkes-Barre Worker Bees founder Mark Shaffer announced Wednesday his candidacy for Wilkes-Barre City Council in District B. Shaffer, 28, previously ran for the seat against incumbent Tony Brooks in 2019. In a release issued Wednesday, Shaffer said that...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Missing endangered woman out of Luzerne County

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — White Haven Police are looking for a missing woman they believe is endangered. Police say they are looking for 77-year-old, Delores Morin who was last seen on Wednesday, February 8, at 11:00 a.m., in the area of Hess Lane, in Foster Township, Luzerne County. Accoridng to law enforcement Morin […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Cuts, furloughs on the table in Crestwood School District

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tough conversations in a Luzerne County School District Thursday night involving a budget hole and possible teacher layoffs. School officials say it could lead to the layoffs of more than two dozen teachers in the future. The Crestwood School District is currently facing a $2.7 million deficit as it […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Grant program helping businesses spruce up storefronts

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Helping business owners in Lackawanna County spruce up their storefronts. That’s the goal of a partnership between two community organizations using grant money to make a noticeable difference. The PA Route 6 Alliance and Lackawanna Heritage Valley National and State Heritage Area are leading the initiative. It’s all about economic […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PennDOT announces winners of annual ‘Paint the Plow’ contest

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The winners of PennDOT’s annual ‘Paint the Plow’ safety outreach contest have been announced. “It was definitely different and very untraditional like I’ve never heard of this before,” stated Julia Gorel, a senior at Carbondale Area High School. Julia Gorel is one of the local high school students who was […]
DUNMORE, PA
PennLive.com

It makes good cents to consolidate school districts | PennLive letters

When Northumberland and Sunbury consolidated their two schools into the present Shikellamy School District many years ago, taxpayers in both communities benefited by knowing that their tax dollars were paying for only one administrative unit, one cafeteria and coaching staff, one professional and maintenance staff, one secretarial staff, etc. and governed by one elected school board.
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

Bomb threat evacuates Strong Industries in Northumberland County

POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police closed down Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County on Thursday while they investigated a reported bomb threat in the parking lot of Strong Industries. According to police chief Craig Lutcher, a bomb threat was called in around 12:15 on Thursday in the 3200 block of Point Township […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Applications now open for PSP's Law and Leadership Academy

Hazleton, Pa. — An annual program connecting adults to careers in law enforcement has opened applications. The Law and Leadership Academy provides the opportunity to experience what being a law enforcement academy cadet is like, and connects aspiring adults with law enforcement officials directly. The Pennsylvania State Police Troop N has opened applications for the Academy, which will be accepted through April 24. Applications are available by contacting Master Trooper...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Social Security specialist pleads guilty to pandemic fraud

EYEWITNESS NEWS(WBRE/WYOU)— A former Luzerne County woman has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Thursday, Takiyah Austin, 47, formerly of Wilkes-Barre pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

GPS tech leads to alleged abusers of neglected dog ‘Nova’

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say GPS technology led to two people being charged for their alleged involvement in abandoning a dog who was found malnourished in Pittston back in 2021. Investigators have officially arrested Shaniqwa Scott, 24, and Terik Wiggins, 30, both of Hanover Township, Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the abuse […]
PITTSTON, PA
wkok.com

Shamokin Residents at Workshop Excited About Future

SHAMOKIN – Don’t believe the narrative of doom and gloom; don’t look in the rear view mirror…that was the message a Shamokin Public Reconvening Workshop Wednesday. Shamokin residents in attendance said they were excited about the city’s future as they learned of the many revitalization effort underway in the city.
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

ARPA grants encourage home ownership in the Electric City

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Owning a home can be very costly as inflation continues to rise, so the Electric City has found a way to help. In an effort to encourage home ownership, Scranton is offering grants to first-time home buyers as well as homeowners who need repairs for their homes. The city is […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Man sentenced on tax evasion charges

DALTON, Pa. — The owner of a paving company in Lackawanna County is heading to prison on tax evasion charges. Nicholas Stanley, of Dalton, plead guilty to one count of tax evasion back in 2020 after investigators say he did not pay taxes for six years. Stanley was ordered...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Former Congressman Tom Marino announces run for Lycoming County D.A.

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Former four-term congressman and United States Attorney for the Middle District of Pennslyvania Tom Marino announced Monday he will run for Lycoming County District Attorney. According to the release, he aims to replace outgoing District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner, who is running for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas and […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy