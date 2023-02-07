Read full article on original website
What’s Next for Nolan Gorman
Nolan Gorman is the next player I’m going to examine in my “What’s Next” series. The 22-year-old had a strong rookie year, despite the opinions of some who seem to be disappointed with a 21/22-year-old rookie being an above average major league hitter. I do understand some of the disappointment as he struggled defensively and had some strikeout issues, but on the whole Gorman’s 2022 season was a success. He got his feet wet in the majors, showed that he could hit pitchers at the highest level, and gave glimpses of his potential.
Saturday SOC: Expansion and Realignment
On Tuesday a topic that I found particularly interesting and worthy of discussion here at the site came across Twitter. Jim Bowden of The Athletic wrote about possible expansion in Major League Baseball and why he believed divisional realignment was likely to come with it. You can find the article...
