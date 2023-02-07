Nolan Gorman is the next player I’m going to examine in my “What’s Next” series. The 22-year-old had a strong rookie year, despite the opinions of some who seem to be disappointed with a 21/22-year-old rookie being an above average major league hitter. I do understand some of the disappointment as he struggled defensively and had some strikeout issues, but on the whole Gorman’s 2022 season was a success. He got his feet wet in the majors, showed that he could hit pitchers at the highest level, and gave glimpses of his potential.

