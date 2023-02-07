Read full article on original website
Stuck in Vermont: Ice Fishing for Rainbow Smelt in Plymouth With Zachary and Fisher McNaughton and Fish Biologist Shawn Good
Zachary McNaughton’s father taught him how to fish at a young age, and he is passing that tradition on to his 6-year-old son, Fisher. Zachary also publishes educational fishing videos to his YouTube channel, Vermont Master Anglers, including a few videos featuring smelt fishing and how to cook smelt. Rainbow smelt are small forage fish used for bait and sometimes eaten. Eva met up with Zachary, Fisher and Shawn Good, a fish biologist from Vermont Fish & Wildlife, at a frozen lake in Plymouth for an ice fishing adventure after dark.
‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act
“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
Middlesex's Red Hen Baking Raises Prices, Eliminates Electronic Tipping
If you go to Red Hen Baking in Middlesex on Tuesday, February 14, to buy a sweet for your sweetheart, you’ll notice a change when you pay for the pastry. The electronic point-of-sale system will no longer present a tipping option. This is a nuanced change because Red Hen...
Soundbites: Francesca Blanchard Says Goodbye to Burlington — For Now
For all the idiosyncratic charms of our local music scene, the specter of loss always lingers nearby. We know that Burlington — and, indeed, the Vermont music scene in general — is a small pond. So it comes as no huge surprise when a musician ships off for a bigger market.
On the Beat: New Singles From Sean Kehoe and Verboten, the Mammals Swing Through Ripton
North Bennington trio Verboten release their debut single, "Wonderland," on Friday, February 10. The indie project is fronted by recent Vermont arrival Foster Powell, who left Massachusetts in 2021 to hole up during the pandemic and write the material that will appear on the group's forthcoming EP, Strange Rehab Ch. 2.
Barre Honors Sue Higby for 20 Years of Leadership at Studio Place Arts
For more than 18 years, Indiana sculptor Rob Millard-Mendez has entered his mixed-media assemblages in shows at Studio Place Arts in Barre. And every time, he has sent the work in pieces, entrusting the meticulous assembly to executive director Sue Higby. An especially complicated one with many miniature parts was aptly titled "Not for Sissies," she recalled.
Slick travel conditions possible in Northern New York, Vermont Thursday due to wintry mix, rain
Several winter weather advisories have been issued for Thursday night across our region, where a wintry mix and some freezing rain could cause slick travel conditions. Travelers in Essex County, New York, and the Northeast Kingdom, as well as the spine of the Green Mountains and parts of Grafton County, New Hampshire, could experience difficult travel conditions tonight, thanks to a storm that is moving west.
Obituary: Marcia Jean Perry, 1949-2023
Marcia Jean (Masterson) Perry died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the age of 73, surrounded by loved ones at her home in Starksboro after a six-month struggle with pancreatic cancer. Marcia was born on December 8, 1949, in Middlebury to Margery Louise (Bent) Masterson and Edward Charles Masterson. She...
As Vermont College of Fine Arts Packs Up, Students and Neighbors Worry About the Future
Students and alumni at the Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier are pressing administrators to suspend their plan of moving residencies to Colorado College. Some want administrators to work with them and find a way to keep the programming in Vermont, or at least in New England. The college, though, is trying to sell the 15-acre campus — something that concerns neighbors, who are wary of what might take the school's place.
Chef Couple Copilot Marble Valley Kitchen in Rutland
Valentine's Day is special for Lisa Fennimore and Nate Wright — but not because the couple has ever sat down together for a romantic meal on February 14. The chefs, who co-own Rutland deli and catering business Marble Valley Kitchen, met on Valentine's Day 2006, when Wright hired Fennimore to work for him at a now-closed Ludlow spa resort.
An Avid Outdoorsman Wins Free Vermont Hunting and Fishing Licenses for Life
Landis Menard's social media pages are filled with images of his hunting and fishing conquests: seven-point bucks, turkeys and trout. But his latest trophy can fit in his wallet. The Fairfield resident is the 2022 winner of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department's lifetime hunting and fishing license lottery. That means the 25-year-old Vermonter won't have to pay for the privilege anymore.
Essex Town Planning CommissionAgenda/Public Hearing: February 23, 2023-6:00 P.M. In Person Or Via Zoom, 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt
• Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC • Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 [ Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # I Passcode: 426269. • Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https ://publicservice. vermont. gov/ content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont. 2. Consent Agenda: Site Amendment: UVM Medical Center, LLC: Proposed 1,710...
Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
Champlain Trio and Vermont Philharmonic Perform a Rare Triple Concerto by Beethoven
A concerto usually features a single soloist — say, a violinist or a pianist — playing with an orchestra. So what was Ludwig van Beethoven thinking when he made a piano trio the soloist in his 1804 Triple Concerto for Violin, Cello and Piano in C Major? The logistics are mind-boggling: The piece creates a musical conversation between a sizable orchestra and three solo instruments that can also play in three different duet combinations and as a chamber group.
Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer under a bill introduced in the Vermont House. The measure seeks to expand the state’s bottle bill beyond beer, liquor, and soda to include more other containers, including wine bottles. But some are concerned a bigger bottle could backfire from the original law’s intent.
Catch of the Day: Vt. angler hooks ‘ugly fish’
WOODBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A spooky-looking fish was reeled in this weekend. An angler reeled in the unusual-looking chain pickerel this past weekend at Sabin Pond in Woodbury. Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials the pictures posted online are getting some nationwide attention. Biologist Shawn Good says even though it might...
From the Deputy Publisher: Talk of the Town
Does the former Greater Burlington YMCA building on College Street, now covered in graffiti, look like a crime scene? Paula Routly likened it to one in her "From the Publisher" column on January 18. "Once a symbol of a healthy community," she wrote, "the building is now a glaring illustration...
New Hospital Union Seeks to Reset ‘Livable Wage’ in Chittenden County
University of Vermont Medical Center support staffers' vote to unionize last month was one of the largest labor elections in state history. Yet the landmark organizing drive, waged by the 2,200 lowest-paid workers at the state's health care behemoth, was easy to miss. The technical professionals, nursing assistants and service...
The Hood Museum Brings a Retrospective of Chicano Graphics From the Smithsonian
A vibrant and socially relevant exhibition has arrived at the Hood Museum of Art at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. The traveling show from the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C., consists of 119 artworks by some 74 artists of Mexican descent and "allied artists active in Chicanx networks," according to a museum description.
Free bus tickets to Plattsburgh key step for Canadian-bound asylum seekers
CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Migrants seeking asylum in Canada continue to use the unofficial border crossing in Champlain, New York, in large numbers. And that number could increase now that New York City officials are giving free bus tickets to Plattsburgh. Local taxi drivers say on given say they take...
