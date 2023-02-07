Students and alumni at the Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier are pressing administrators to suspend their plan of moving residencies to Colorado College. Some want administrators to work with them and find a way to keep the programming in Vermont, or at least in New England. The college, though, is trying to sell the 15-acre campus — something that concerns neighbors, who are wary of what might take the school's place.

MONTPELIER, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO