Saint Johns County, FL

Florida lawmakers trying to eliminate drivers’ requirement for personal injury protection

Florida lawmakers are once again trying to get rid of a long-standing system for drivers that could change how much they pay for car insurance. There’s a push to eliminate the “No-fault” system, which is a requirement that motorists carry $10,000 in personal-injury protection, or PIP, coverage to help pay their medical costs after accidents. It would have required motorists to carry bodily injury coverage.
FHSAA board holds emergency meeting on menstrual reporting

FLORIDA – Facing blowback, the director of Florida’s high school sports governing body is backing away from using an eligibility form that requires female athletes to disclose their menstrual history in order to compete. Instead, the executive director of the Florida High School Athletic Association is recommending that...
Know where to go when thunderstorms and tornadoes threaten

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This week is Florida Severe Weather Awareness Week, and Wednesday’s topic is on thunderstorms and tornadoes. When we think of severe weather, we often think of storms and tornadoes. Both are major concerns for Florida and can happen at any time of year. A statewide...
