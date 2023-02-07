Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
Former state attorney says Fucci guilty plea timing was ‘unusual,’ may have been motivated by his mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The former state attorney of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, which includes St. Johns County, told News4JAX he thought the timing of Aiden Fucci’s guilty plea right before jury selection started was “unusual.”. Fucci, 16, pleaded guilty on Monday to first-degree murder in the stabbing...
News4Jax.com
Hearing held for man who had manslaughter charge dismissed in deadly St. Augustine shooting
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A pretrial hearing was held Tuesday afternoon for Louis Casado, who had a manslaughter charge dismissed last year in the 2021 shooting death of Adam Amoia but still faces a remaining charge of carrying a firearm into a prohibited place. The shooting happened in May...
News4Jax.com
Florida lawmakers trying to eliminate drivers’ requirement for personal injury protection
Florida lawmakers are once again trying to get rid of a long-standing system for drivers that could change how much they pay for car insurance. There’s a push to eliminate the “No-fault” system, which is a requirement that motorists carry $10,000 in personal-injury protection, or PIP, coverage to help pay their medical costs after accidents. It would have required motorists to carry bodily injury coverage.
News4Jax.com
Possible St. Augustine car burglary suspect crashes into FPL power station during chase
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A car driven by a possible burglary suspect crashed into a power station Wednesday morning in St. Augustine, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO). SJCSO said it responded to a call to help the St. Augustine Police Department with possible...
News4Jax.com
FHSAA board holds emergency meeting on menstrual reporting
FLORIDA – Facing blowback, the director of Florida’s high school sports governing body is backing away from using an eligibility form that requires female athletes to disclose their menstrual history in order to compete. Instead, the executive director of the Florida High School Athletic Association is recommending that...
News4Jax.com
Menstrual questions cut from athletic form after complaints from parents, others
FLORIDA – Questions about female athletes’ menstrual history will no longer appear on the medical forms that Florida high school students have to fill out before participating in sports. The Florida High School Athletic Association axed the questions on Thursday after listening to a flood of complaints contained...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County needs permission from beach residents before repairing sand dunes
St. Johns County officials met with property owners on Thursday evening, hoping to work on a solution to beach erosion following tropical storms and hurricanes that have swept Florida’s east coast. The county hopes to dump more sand along the beaches to help shore up the sand dunes, but...
News4Jax.com
Know where to go when thunderstorms and tornadoes threaten
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This week is Florida Severe Weather Awareness Week, and Wednesday’s topic is on thunderstorms and tornadoes. When we think of severe weather, we often think of storms and tornadoes. Both are major concerns for Florida and can happen at any time of year. A statewide...
News4Jax.com
Everyone is an Eskymo: Unspeakable tragedy leads to widespread community support in Upper Peninsula
Gerald and Tara Weaver were on their way to see their son play basketball when tragedy struck. The parents of a player on the Escanaba High School basketball team, the Weavers on Jan. 27 were headed to Sault Ste. Marie, which is roughly three hours northeast of Escanaba in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
