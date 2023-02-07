Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Gay dads told to "Stay Away" from daughter's Queen Creek schoolTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
It's Rihanna TimeAndryPQGlendale, AZ
US News and World Report
Diana Taurasi Has Sights Set on Playing at Paris Olympics
Diana Taurasi said immediately after winning her fifth Olympic gold medal in Tokyo that she might try for a record sixth in Paris. It's still on her mind 17 months out of the 2024 Paris Olympics. “It’s something that it’s on my radar,” Taurasi told The Associated Press in a...
Sabrina Ionescu To Get Signature Shoe with Nike
Sabrina Ionescu, who starred at the University of Oregon and now plays for the New York Liberty, will get her own signature shoe from Nike, per a report. According to Sole Retriever, the Nike Sabrina 1 is expected to launch in the fall of 2023 at a retail price of $125. The report notes that several colorways are already scheduled for release. The names include “New York Liberty,” “Light Bone Laser Orange,” and “Medium Soft Pink.”
Taurasi hoping to re-sign with Mercury, but says work needed to be done
Diana Taurasi said the Phoenix organization, which is under new ownership, has "a lot of things to sort out" before she re-signs with the Mercury. "Once things get ironed out, I hope to be back. That's home for me. That's the only jersey I've ever worn."
The WNBA's superteam era
The WNBA season doesn't begin for 101 days, but it's already looking like a two-horse race between new superteams in Las Vegas and New York. State of play: The Liberty added three stars (including two former MVPs) in free agency to a squad that already boasted Sabrina Ionescu, while the defending champion Aces added league legend Candace Parker.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
NBA Rumors: What Kevin Durant Told Nets Before Trade To Suns
Kevin Durant now is a member of the Suns, and that’s apparently exactly what the superstar forward wanted. The NBA’s trade deadline day was kicked off with a bang Thursday, as the Nets traded Durant to Phoenix in exchange for three players and four future unprotected first-round draft picks. It was Brooklyn’s second blockbuster deal in less than a week, as the organization on Sunday moved Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
Isiah Thomas won't join Phoenix Suns front office contrary to report, Mat Ishbia spokesperson says
BROOKLYN – New Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas are friends. Thomas led Ishbia’s hometown Detroit Pistons to back-to-back NBA titles. They’ve known each other for some time and Thomas was in Phoenix during Ishbia’s visit last month that including him attending two Suns games at Footprint Center.
2 buyout candidates the Suns must pursue after acquiring Kevin Durant at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline has come and gone and the Phoenix Suns pulled off the biggest blockbuster of the week when they acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. What was even more remarkable about the trade was the Suns didn’t even have to give up any of Chris Paul, Devin Booker or Deandre Ayton. They kept three of their most important players while adding a superstar in Kevin Durant. What the trade did do though was rob the Suns of much of their depth. They gave up two promising players in Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson prompting former NBA player and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley to speak on their apparent lack of depth. The Suns did also acquire T.J. Warren in the trade but even so they should monitor the buyout market and target Reggie Jackson and Will Barton should they become available.
NBC Sports
Report: Suns acquiring KD in blockbuster trade with Nets
Just after 10 p.m. PT (1 a.m. ET), the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns sent shockwaves through the NBA world with a blockbuster trade. Kevin Durant is being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania reported late Wednesday night, citing sources.
WNBA free agency updates: February 7th, 2023
3 p.m. ET: The Washington Mystics have signed center Amanda Zahui B. to a one-year contract. The team acquired the negotiating rights to Zahui B. from the Las Vegas Aces on Feb. 5.
Phoenix Suns trade deadline updates: NBA team makes trade after Kevin Durant deal
The NBA trade deadline was at 1 p.m. MST on Thursday and the Suns reportedly made one other trade after the team's trade for Kevin Durant. Look back at our updates surrounding the team and potential trade partners and candidates leading up to Thursday's deadline for NBA teams to make deals. ...
swishappeal.com
(Updated) 2023 WNBA Free Agency: Chicago Sky went from aiming to repeat to rebuilding
The Chicago Sky were up by 10 entering the fourth quarter of Game 5 against the Connecticut Sun. It seemed the dream matchup against Las Vegas was a foregone conclusion and the Sky would get an opportunity to defend their title and potentially be the first WNBA team to repeat since the 02 Los Angeles Sparks.
NBA
Thunder Acquires Dario Šarić and Second-Round Draft Pick
OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 9, 2023 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward/center Dario Šarić, a 2029 second-round draft pick and cash considerations from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for forward Darius Bazley, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Šarić...
Yardbarker
WNBA investigating Las Vegas Aces after league-altering signings
The WNBA is investigating the Las Vegas Aces for making under-the-table payments to free agents and current players, The Next Editor In Chief Howard Megdal wrote in a Wednesday article. Megdal went into further detail about the alleged pattern used during a potential signing. "According to those familiar with the...
Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot joined Liberty ‘for more than just the money’
The Liberty are taking the torch from the Nets’ failed Big 3 and the neighboring Knicks. The Liberty signed Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot last week, finishing what was perhaps the most impressive free agency by a team in WNBA history, and the superstar duo was introduced Thursday morning in a celebratory press conference at Barclays Center. Liberty co-owner Clara Wu Tsai said they signed Stewart and Vandersloot for one reason: to bring New York a basketball championship. “It’s truly a new era for the New York Liberty franchise. We set a goal to assemble the best team...
