Kellogg traffic enforcement leads to many tickets, one arrest
Officers from Patrol East ran LIDAR on Kellogg near Rock Road.
Wichita dad guilty in toddler’s 2020 drowning death in fenced, locked swimming pool
Wichita police have said William Kabutu was intoxicated when he let his boys, 2 and 4, squeeze through the fence of a locked swimming pool at a south Wichita mobile home park on July 7, 2020.
KAKE TV
Wichita police to step up traffic enforcement on Kellogg Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If your daily travels take you to Kellogg in Wichita on Thursday, you've been warned. Wichita police will be stepping up traffic enforcement. The department said on Facebook that the Patrol East Community Police team will conduct a traffic enforcement project on Thursday, the times of which were not shared.
A glimpse into the lives of some of the 35 people killed in Wichita in 2022
They were sons and daughters, moms and dads, sisters, brothers and friends.
Wichita police arrest teen, seek others after shooting that hit four houses, vehicles
Police said more than 20 rounds were fired.
WPD warns of in-person ‘Grandparent Scams’
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is warning residents of a new scam tactic, with people showing up in-person to collect.
Wichita nonprofit cafe needs help before serving customers
Carpe Diem Cafe, a new nonprofit, will employ people struggling to find and keep a job.
KAKE TV
Victim safe, suspect arrested after abduction and chase in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man from Haysville, Kansas was arrested following a south Wichita abduction and chase. 26-year-old Daivon Atkinson was arrested on the charges of:. Eluding a law enforcement officer. Reckless driving. Driving while suspended stemming from an abduction/ disturbance investigation. Police say that at around 12:30 p.m....
WIBW
Newton cyclist hospitalized after hit by juvenile attempting to park
NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A cyclist in Newton was sent to the hospital after he was hit by a juvenile attempting to park their minivan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2:10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, emergency crews were called to 431 Victoria Rd. in Newton with reports of a crash between a bicycle and a vehicle.
Wichita woman pleads guilty to endangering boyfriend’s toddler who died in July
Lasiah Williams was 20 months old when he died.
Pedestrian found in ditch after hit-and-run in southern Kansas
A pedestrian was found in a ditch after a hit-and-run Sunday in Cowley County.
foxkansas.com
Warning to dog owners after freak accident
A Wichita man has an urgent warning to dog owners after a freak accident. While Alexander Holiday was on a walk with his dog, Daisy, the dog found and ate some methamphetamine that was lying in the grass. After rushing Daisy to the pet emergency room, Holiday says he was surprised by the doctor's reaction to how she was acting.
Man surrenders after Wichita McDonalds standoff
Police responded to a McDonalds restaurant west of downtown Wichita after a man shut himself in a restroom, claiming to have a weapon.
KWCH.com
Drivers asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes near downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers have been asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes between Washington and the Central Business District. Both eastbound and westbound traffic has been slowed due to the crashes. No serious injuries have been reported. Follow live updates here: https://kandrive.org. Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights...
Police: Man locks himself inside Wichita McDonalds
Wichita police surrounded the McDonald’s restaurant at Douglas and Seneca after a man locked himself inside a bathroom.
Updated: Standoff at Delano McDonald’s resolved, man taken to hospital
The 44-year-old man had been experiencing a mental health crisis when he locked himself in a bathroom, police said.
KWCH.com
WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just looking at him, you wouldn’t know anything had happened to Wichita Police Officer Kyle Mellard. “It looks like nothing happened so it’s easy to kind of put it out of my mind when I don’t see a daily reminder of what happened,” Mellard said.
Haysville man arrested accused of abducting his girlfriend
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested a Haysville man on multiple charges, including aggravated assault following a suspected abduction.
Teenager shot, injured during robbery in south Wichita, police say
The teenager underwent surgery and is in stable condition.
City Hall in Hutch to be closed the afternoon of Feb. 15
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — City Manager Kendal Francis said that City Hall in Hutchinson will be closed one afternoon next week. "Wednesday, the 15th, we will be closing City Hall for that afternoon, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. We'll be doing active shooter training here at City Hall," Francis said. "Just so everybody's aware, this will be a full-scale training, so you'll see probably, a large police presence. Don't panic. The big thing is, city hall will be closed for that afternoon."
