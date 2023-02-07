ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Wichita police to step up traffic enforcement on Kellogg Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If your daily travels take you to Kellogg in Wichita on Thursday, you've been warned. Wichita police will be stepping up traffic enforcement. The department said on Facebook that the Patrol East Community Police team will conduct a traffic enforcement project on Thursday, the times of which were not shared.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Victim safe, suspect arrested after abduction and chase in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man from Haysville, Kansas was arrested following a south Wichita abduction and chase. 26-year-old Daivon Atkinson was arrested on the charges of:. Eluding a law enforcement officer. Reckless driving. Driving while suspended stemming from an abduction/ disturbance investigation. Police say that at around 12:30 p.m....
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Newton cyclist hospitalized after hit by juvenile attempting to park

NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A cyclist in Newton was sent to the hospital after he was hit by a juvenile attempting to park their minivan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2:10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, emergency crews were called to 431 Victoria Rd. in Newton with reports of a crash between a bicycle and a vehicle.
NEWTON, KS
foxkansas.com

Warning to dog owners after freak accident

A Wichita man has an urgent warning to dog owners after a freak accident. While Alexander Holiday was on a walk with his dog, Daisy, the dog found and ate some methamphetamine that was lying in the grass. After rushing Daisy to the pet emergency room, Holiday says he was surprised by the doctor's reaction to how she was acting.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Drivers asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers have been asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes between Washington and the Central Business District. Both eastbound and westbound traffic has been slowed due to the crashes. No serious injuries have been reported. Follow live updates here: https://kandrive.org. Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

City Hall in Hutch to be closed the afternoon of Feb. 15

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — City Manager Kendal Francis said that City Hall in Hutchinson will be closed one afternoon next week. "Wednesday, the 15th, we will be closing City Hall for that afternoon, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. We'll be doing active shooter training here at City Hall," Francis said. "Just so everybody's aware, this will be a full-scale training, so you'll see probably, a large police presence. Don't panic. The big thing is, city hall will be closed for that afternoon."
HUTCHINSON, KS

