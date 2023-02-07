Read full article on original website
This Tiny Restaurant In Vermont Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Sometimes delving into a tasty meal is worth the wait. So, if you’re craving Thai food and happen to be in Montpelier, Vermont, head to Wilaiwan’s Kitchen for some of the best food around. Once you sit down for your freshly-made meal, you’ll understand why there tends to be a line out the door of this charming family-run restaurant. If you’re curious to know more, read on to learn why Wilaiwan’s Kitchen is the place to go to satisfy your craving for Thai food in Vermont.
Maudite Poutine to Close Poutinerie but Expand Guest Chef Program
After less than a year in operation, Burlington's Maudite Poutine will close its poutine restaurant at 156 North Winooski Avenue at the end of February to refocus on mobile operations, said Joe and Leah Collier, part of the founder-owner sibling team of three. The business, which started as a food cart in 2016, will still use the Old North End restaurant kitchen to prep food for its three trailers.
Soundbites: Francesca Blanchard Says Goodbye to Burlington — For Now
For all the idiosyncratic charms of our local music scene, the specter of loss always lingers nearby. We know that Burlington — and, indeed, the Vermont music scene in general — is a small pond. So it comes as no huge surprise when a musician ships off for a bigger market.
With a New Space, Daily Chocolate Keeps Making Vergennes a Little Sweeter
Every town has a spot — it could be a village green or a scenic river bend — to which locals and visitors alike gravitate for a moment of sweet relief. In Vergennes, it's the half-block stretch of Green Street that hosts two purveyors of literal sweets: lu•lu and Daily Chocolate.
mynbc5.com
Stowe businesses say they're lucky to be left with little damage following hay trailer fire
STOWE, Vt. — Following Tuesday'shay trailer fire in Stowe, two businesses said they're very lucky to be left with minimal damages. The flames damaged the historic Carlson building in Stowe, and the Stowe Fire Department said it took about 40 minutes to control the blaze. On Wednesday, Archery Close...
Waking Windows Music Festival to Downsize for 2023
Waking Windows, the annual music and arts festival in Winooski, will not return in its usual form this year. In a statement released on Wednesday, festival organizers announced that, due to a variety of factors, they wouldn't be able to plan and stage the massive endeavor. Since its founding in...
WCAX
Catch of the Day: Vt. angler hooks ‘ugly fish’
WOODBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A spooky-looking fish was reeled in this weekend. An angler reeled in the unusual-looking chain pickerel this past weekend at Sabin Pond in Woodbury. Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials the pictures posted online are getting some nationwide attention. Biologist Shawn Good says even though it might...
From the Deputy Publisher: Talk of the Town
Does the former Greater Burlington YMCA building on College Street, now covered in graffiti, look like a crime scene? Paula Routly likened it to one in her "From the Publisher" column on January 18. "Once a symbol of a healthy community," she wrote, "the building is now a glaring illustration...
Obituary: Marcia Jean Perry, 1949-2023
Marcia Jean (Masterson) Perry died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the age of 73, surrounded by loved ones at her home in Starksboro after a six-month struggle with pancreatic cancer. Marcia was born on December 8, 1949, in Middlebury to Margery Louise (Bent) Masterson and Edward Charles Masterson. She...
Barre Honors Sue Higby for 20 Years of Leadership at Studio Place Arts
For more than 18 years, Indiana sculptor Rob Millard-Mendez has entered his mixed-media assemblages in shows at Studio Place Arts in Barre. And every time, he has sent the work in pieces, entrusting the meticulous assembly to executive director Sue Higby. An especially complicated one with many miniature parts was aptly titled "Not for Sissies," she recalled.
An Avid Outdoorsman Wins Free Vermont Hunting and Fishing Licenses for Life
Landis Menard's social media pages are filled with images of his hunting and fishing conquests: seven-point bucks, turkeys and trout. But his latest trophy can fit in his wallet. The Fairfield resident is the 2022 winner of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department's lifetime hunting and fishing license lottery. That means the 25-year-old Vermonter won't have to pay for the privilege anymore.
Addison Independent
Firefighters busy in extreme cold; blaze destroys a Middlebury garage
MIDDLEBURY — The coldest weekend of the year so far was also one of the busiest weekends for the Middlebury Fire Department. Most of the calls were related to alarms and water problems. But a call on Saturday morning, when the temperature was at least 15 degrees below zero, was an actual fire that brought out more than three dozen firefighters from three departments and claimed a garage on Old College Farm Road.
Obituary: Candis Perrault-Kjelleren, 1957-2023
Candis Ann Perrault of South Burlington, Vt., and formerly of Charlotte, Vt., lived a remarkable life through her positive attitude, enthusiasm, faith, fearlessness and courage. Candis died with her heart full of joy and peace on February 2, 2023. Candis was born prematurely on December 17, 1957, and placed in...
WCAX
Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
North Branch Nature Center Hosts a Forest-to-Spoon Workshop
What I gained from the January 29 Snow Season "Spooning" workshop at Montpelier's North Branch Nature Center: 1) hands-on education in which trees yield softer wood receptive to the efforts of neophyte carvers, and 2) slightly more confidence when using hatchets and other digit-threatening tools. What I did not gain:...
Fire destroys South Burlington home under construction
A fire in South Burlington caused extensive damage to a house on Spear Meadow Road, near Spear Street. The home was under construction, and South Burlington Fire Captain John Christman says no one was currently living in the house.
newportdispatch.com
North Country cardiology is growing
NEWPORT — Dr. Steven Anisman has joined North Country Hospital and is already getting to know and care for cardiology patients in the community. He comes with extensive experience, including 14+ years as a cardiologist in Bennington, at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. The change is one he’s very excited...
mynbc5.com
Hoax threats called into multiple schools across Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Police are investigating after a series of hoax school threats were called into schools throughout Vermont on Wednesday morning. Vermont State Police said nearly two dozen schools were targeted between 8:40 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. Calls came in to either the main line of a dispatch center, local police department or town office, according to a VSP spokesperson.
Residents to Move Into Elmwood Avenue Pods This Week
The first residents of the Elmwood Avenue shelter pods will move in this week, Burlington city officials said on Monday. They spoke in the shelter's community center, located in the former parking lot at 51 Elmwood Avenue that has been transformed into a fenced-off pod community. Workers hurriedly applied finishing touches during a press conference.
Obituary: Mark David Williamson, 1948-2023
Mark David Williamson, 75, of Charlotte, Vt., passed away in the afternoon of Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the University of Vermont Medical Center, in the presence of his loved ones. He is survived by his wife, Gretchen, and his two children, Kyla (28) and Tyler (26), as well as many extended family members. Mark grew up in Bristol, Vt., with his many brothers and friends.
