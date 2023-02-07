Read full article on original website
Democrats balk as committee assigns audit of state licensing department
Republican lawmakers on the state Legislature’s audit committee commissioned audits Tuesday of the state’s professional and business licensing agency and of an Evers administration initiative relating to work-at-home arrangements for state employees. Both audit projects were approved without the votes of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee’s four Democrats, who accused the GOP majority of politicizing […] The post Democrats balk as committee assigns audit of state licensing department appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Badger Herald
Failure of $2 million election investigation emphasizes need for government transparency
After the 2020 election, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos tasked former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman with investigating the validity of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election results. After 14 months, Vos fired Gableman after his investigation burned through $2 million and came up with nothing, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. Gableman found no evidence of fraud in the 2020 election results.
WJFW-TV
Meet the Candidates: Daniel Kelly
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- On February 21, Wisconsinites will vote in the spring primary to chose a new justice for the state Supreme Court. One of the four candidates is Daniel Kelly, who sat on the bench from 2016 until he lost his re-election bid in 2020. Newswatch 12's Kyle Pozorski...
Wisconsin at the tipping point between ‘normal’ and ‘crazy’
The first thing President Joe Biden did the morning after he delivered his State of the Union address was to board a plane for Wisconsin, taking his message directly to the blue-collar, swing state voters he hopes will propel his reelection in 2024. It’s not a bad calculation. Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders […] The post Wisconsin at the tipping point between ‘normal’ and ‘crazy’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Plan: $576.2M to Wisconsin municipalities, counties
(The Center Square) – Gov. Tony Evers is looking to send a half-billion dollars from the state to local governments across Wisconsin, and let counties double their sales taxes. The governor announced his plan Tuesday to earmark 20% of Wisconsin’s future sales tax dollars for shared revenue and to allow counties across the state to take their sales taxes up to 1%. “The state must fulfill our obligation to ensure...
captimes.com
Opinion | Biden's climate policies delivering for Wisconsin
For far too long, generations of Wisconsinites watched as the climate crisis worsened and politicians did nothing. From 2011 to 2021, Wisconsin experienced 22 "extreme" weather events that cost $1 billion or more. Those events caused more than $121 billion in damages and 388 deaths. In 2021 alone, Wisconsin experienced...
wpr.org
Evers' budget will call for spending millions on Wisconsin's clean energy workforce
Gov. Tony Evers will call for spending millions on developing Wisconsin's clean energy workforce during his budget address next week. It's part of a long list of environmental spending initiatives from the governor, who will also call for new spending to help the state plant millions of trees. In a...
nsjonline.com
Council of State January news roundup
RALEIGH — During January, North Carolina Council of State (COS) members conducted a variety of business, including one member running afoul of the law over a traffic incident. State Auditor Beth Wood continued to face questions surrounding her hit-and-run accident that took place after a Christmas Party last December....
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Republicans push back on Biden’s speech in the Badger State
On Wednesday, the Madison Metropolitan School District announced superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins would retire at the end of July. President Joe Biden rallied supporters in Wisconsin on Wednesday, trying to shore up the backing of working-class voters. A dozen rally outside Biden’s visit in DeForest. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Channel 3000
Voters head to the polls in Wisconsin as in-person absentee voting begins
MADISON, Wis. -- Voters in Wisconsin will get to have their say when it comes to the Feb. 21 primary on Tuesday as in-person absentee voting begins. Anyone with a valid ID can vote early in the Badger state, and you don't need to provide a reason for doing so. If you need to register to vote or update your voting address, just make sure to bring a proof of residency for your current address with you to the polls.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Gov. Evers proposes local sales tax hikes to pay for services
MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed that counties and more than two dozen large cities in Wisconsin be allowed to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services such as police and fire protection and road repairs. He first unveiled a proposal to...
CBS 58
Early voting begins in Wisconsin ahead of spring primary election
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Early voting began Tuesday, Feb. 7, for the upcoming spring primary. It goes on through Saturday, Feb. 18 before polls reopen Tuesday, Feb. 21. The main race is for an open seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Three judges and a former Supreme Court justice are...
upnorthnewswi.com
Where is Scott Walker?
Ever since losing his bid for a third term in 2018, former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has all but disappeared from the state’s forward-facing political scene. But many people don’t realize he still carries a tremendous amount of weight behind the scenes. What He’s Doing Now. In...
WISN
2023 Spring Primary Election Voters' Guide
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin 2023 primary spring election takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and at WISN 12 News we want to make sure you have all the information you need to vote. The primary election determines which two out of the four...
shepherdexpress.com
Endorsements: February 21 Election
Spring elections are local elections for city, village, town, or county elections along with judicial elections, school board elections and any special elections to fill vacancies. These are non-partisan elections meaning that candidates run as individuals and not on a party ticket. The top two vote getters in the primary election in February then move on to the general election in April. If only two candidates are running, they are not on the primary ballot but automatically move to the April election.
northernnewsnow.com
Evers unveils plan to fund local governments with sales tax
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed that counties and more than two dozen large cities in Wisconsin be allowed to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services such as police and fire protection and road repairs. He first unveiled a...
seehafernews.com
Former Western Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind Lands Lobby Job
Former western Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind’s new job will keep him in Washington, D.C. Kind yesterday said he’s been hired as a senior policy advisor at the firm Arnold & Porter. Kind just ended a 26-year career in Congress, he chose not to run for re-election last fall.
WSAW
New specialty license plate for Wisconsin received by DMV
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DMV received an application Wednesday requesting a new specialty license plate from the organization, The Fix Is In, Inc. The Fix Is In, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides financial and logistical support for the spay and neutering of cats and dogs in Wisconsin. Proceeds from the $25 donation, in addition to the regular registration fee for the specialty license plate, will be used to support the organization. Their goal is to reduce the number of cats and dogs taken in by Wisconsin shelters and to reduce the number of animals that do not make it to safe shelters and suffer needlessly due to overpopulation.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wisconsin Lawmaker Wants to Create Lifetime Fishing Licenses
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — A central Wisconsin lawmaker wants to create lifetime fishing licenses in Wisconsin. Republican State Senator, Pat Testin, says many other states already give residents the option to purchase lifetime fishing licenses. He hopes that giving people that option would help bring them out to the state’s...
WJFW-TV
Two Wisconsin legislators propose a lifetime fishing license
MADISON (WJFW) - Two Wisconsin legislators are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal this week. “Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” said Sen. Testin. “This bill would let anglers make...
