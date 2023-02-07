Read full article on original website
Related
mysaline.com
Come have breakfast and hear our legislators give updates on the current session Feb 24th in Benton
Come to the Saline County Legislative Breakfast to get an update, direct from our legislators. The 3 Chambers of Commerce in Benton, Bryant and Hot Springs Village come together to host these events. This one is sponsored by Baldwin & Shell Construction Company and will be at Centerpoint Church, 20383...
mysaline.com
Logistics Support Position and Employment Lawyer Contract on Agenda for Benton Personnel, Health & Safety, and Finance Committees
The City of Benton Personnel, Health & Safety and the Finance Committees are scheduled to meet Monday, February 13, 2023, in Council Chambers at the Benton Municipal Complex beginning at 5:00. The meeting will also be available on Facebook Live. Agenda outlines for the meeting are included below. Personnel, Health...
KATV
Little Rock Code Enforcement inspects Big Country Chateau with administrative warrant
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Code Enforcement, Little Rock Police Department and Little Rock Fire Department showed up to Big Country Chateau on Tuesday morning to conduct inspections. City Attorney Alan Jones said code enforcement went in with an administrative warrant to do top to bottom inspections of...
mysaline.com
Benton School Board making decisions for new elementary in Feb 13th meeting
The Benton School Board will meet on Monday, February 13th at 5:30 p.m. with a full agenda. The public is invited to join the meeting in the Professional Development Center at 211 N. Border Street, Benton AR 72015. I. Call to Order. II. Establishment of Quorum. III. Pledge of Allegiance.
mysaline.com
See Animals currently available for adoption in Saline County
The following are animals currently up for adoption in the Saline County area. For adoption info on any of these adorable faces, click either the DOG or CAT link and look for the name. Gracey. Shepherd (Unknown Type) Female, 1 yr 6 mos. Benton, AR. Leonard. American Pit Bull Terrier.
Little Rock offering relocation assistance to Big Country Chateau tenants
The City of Little Rock is offering relocation help to tenants of a troubled apartment complex.
Frustrated Summit Utilities customers left with many questions
Some Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated over rising bills and have been left with many questions. We reached out to the company to get answers. During the winter season, gas bills can climb— and in a pandemic, they can get higher. Many Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated with changing fees.
ucanews.live
Volunteers search for missing girl, want Conway PD to do more
The Conway community came together to canvass neighborhoods for leads about a missing 14-year-old girl Sunday afternoon, and residents say they’ve done so in the absence of police action. The canvassing came after parties made weekend searches for Tanvi Marupally through Petit Jean and Woolly Hollow State Parks, which...
ucanews.live
Conway building its 33rd roundabout
The city of Conway started construction of a roundabout at Donaghey and Prince early January. It expects to complete it this April or May as part of a larger project to improve traffic and safety on Donaghey Avenue. Just north of UCA campus, a section of Prince is closed while...
KATV
Little Rock criminal gets away with thefts because of law change & jail overcrowding
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood has been rattled by a string of petty thefts committed by one man over the last few months. The man is known to Little Rock Police Department officers to be a repeat offender and has even been charged for a Dec. 28 theft (his plea and arraignment is set for Feb. 14), however, most of his thefts have not resulted in charges and he remains free and on the streets and has continued to steal from homeowners' porches and backyards.
mysaline.com
Gun on Campus and Criminal Tresspass in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 02093023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Moms advocating for change after losing their sons the same night to gun violence
Two parents advocate for change by brainstorming ways they can help curb violence after both of their sons were shot and killed the same night in Conway.
mysaline.com
New Marriage Licenses in Saline County February 10th
This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Lisa Louise Goodrich Bryant , AR Age 42 & Michael Scott Bartholmey Bryant , AR Age 33. Abby Caroline Billings Sheridan , AR Age 23 & Carly Adele Brown Sheridan , AR Age 24. Megan Renae...
KATV
Flash floods in Conway 'worst in years,' officials and homeowners say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Wednesday's rain has brought flash floods across the state of Arkansas, with the Conway metro area being among the hardest hit. People in the Conway area did what they could to keep the rising waters at bay, putting sandbags at the entrances to their houses and businesses--some to no avail.
Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 21-year-old woman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 21-year-old Kayla Bell-Kilbourn. Bell-Kilbourn was reported missing on Feb. 6 and authorities said her mother last spoke with her in September 2022. According to the sheriff's office, Bell-Kilbourn is 5-foot-6 inches, weighs about...
mysaline.com
Battery and Burglary in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 02072023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
mysaline.com
Drugs, Probation Violation, and Failure to Appear in Tuesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 02082023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Little Rock police investigating homicide on 27th Street
Little Rock police are investigating a homicide Tuesday.
mysaline.com
Dragons, Travels, Makers and more at the Library FEB 13th – FEB 18th
Below are the in-person and virtual programs happening at the Saline County Library during the week of February 13th – February 18th. Make Valentines for your friends. While supplies last. Makerspace Open Hours. 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Bob Herzfeld Memorial – Benton. All Ages. Drop by...
Police investigating Little Rock shooting that left one dead
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the area of 27th street and Scott just after 3:00 p.m. According to reports, when officers arrived they found a black male victim with several gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital. He later died due to his injuries.
Comments / 1