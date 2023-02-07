ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
mysaline.com

See Animals currently available for adoption in Saline County

The following are animals currently up for adoption in the Saline County area. For adoption info on any of these adorable faces, click either the DOG or CAT link and look for the name. Gracey. Shepherd (Unknown Type) Female, 1 yr 6 mos. Benton, AR. Leonard. American Pit Bull Terrier.
THV11

Frustrated Summit Utilities customers left with many questions

Some Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated over rising bills and have been left with many questions. We reached out to the company to get answers. During the winter season, gas bills can climb— and in a pandemic, they can get higher. Many Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated with changing fees.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ucanews.live

Volunteers search for missing girl, want Conway PD to do more

The Conway community came together to canvass neighborhoods for leads about a missing 14-year-old girl Sunday afternoon, and residents say they’ve done so in the absence of police action. The canvassing came after parties made weekend searches for Tanvi Marupally through Petit Jean and Woolly Hollow State Parks, which...
CONWAY, AR
ucanews.live

Conway building its 33rd roundabout

The city of Conway started construction of a roundabout at Donaghey and Prince early January. It expects to complete it this April or May as part of a larger project to improve traffic and safety on Donaghey Avenue. Just north of UCA campus, a section of Prince is closed while...
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Little Rock criminal gets away with thefts because of law change & jail overcrowding

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood has been rattled by a string of petty thefts committed by one man over the last few months. The man is known to Little Rock Police Department officers to be a repeat offender and has even been charged for a Dec. 28 theft (his plea and arraignment is set for Feb. 14), however, most of his thefts have not resulted in charges and he remains free and on the streets and has continued to steal from homeowners' porches and backyards.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

Gun on Campus and Criminal Tresspass in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 02093023

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
mysaline.com

New Marriage Licenses in Saline County February 10th

This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Lisa Louise Goodrich Bryant , AR Age 42 & Michael Scott Bartholmey Bryant , AR Age 33. Abby Caroline Billings Sheridan , AR Age 23 & Carly Adele Brown Sheridan , AR Age 24. Megan Renae...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
KATV

Flash floods in Conway 'worst in years,' officials and homeowners say

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Wednesday's rain has brought flash floods across the state of Arkansas, with the Conway metro area being among the hardest hit. People in the Conway area did what they could to keep the rising waters at bay, putting sandbags at the entrances to their houses and businesses--some to no avail.
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 21-year-old woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 21-year-old Kayla Bell-Kilbourn. Bell-Kilbourn was reported missing on Feb. 6 and authorities said her mother last spoke with her in September 2022. According to the sheriff's office, Bell-Kilbourn is 5-foot-6 inches, weighs about...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
mysaline.com

Battery and Burglary in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 02072023

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Police investigating Little Rock shooting that left one dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the area of 27th street and Scott just after 3:00 p.m. According to reports, when officers arrived they found a black male victim with several gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital. He later died due to his injuries.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy