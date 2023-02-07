Today's D Brief: NORAD missed prior balloons, General says; Recovery effort, in photos; Border politics on the Hill; SOTU preview; And a bit more.

Read full article on original website
Related
U-2 Spy Planes Snooped On Chinese Surveillance Balloon
U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo / Tyler Schlitt Photography / LiveStormChasers.comU-2 Dragon Ladies had the ability to actually fly above the balloon and gather multiple types of intelligence about it from its perch.
Washington Examiner
Dry run: Balloons called top ‘delivery platform’ for nuclear EMP attack
High-altitude balloons, such as the one China has floated over mountain state military bases this week, are considered a key “delivery platform” for secret nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid, according to intelligence officials. Spy balloons, used by Japan to drop bombs during World War II, are...
The stealth F-22, the top US air superiority fighter, just got its first known air-to-air kill taking out a Chinese balloon.
F-15 Eagles "supported the F-22, as did tankers from multiple states," the Defense Department said in a press release detailing the mission.
US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down
THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
The Navy Recovered the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon. Here's What the U.S. Hopes to Learn
The U.S. will now be focused on learning more about the purpose of the balloon, which was assessed to be 200 feet tall.
Russia State TV Says Eliminating U.S. Military Is Ultimate Goal
A pundit called for American military assets to be removed from Europe and Asia, but suggested the ultimate goal was the demilitarization of the U.S.
Putin Sidelines Wagner by Taking Over Ukraine War Recruitment in Prisons
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has taken over the recruitment of convicts to send to the frontlines, wresting control of the enterprise from the Wagner Group, according to the country’s leading prison NGO.Olga Romanova, the founder of Russia Behind Bars, told The Daily Beast that the Kremlin has sanctioned the recruitment of prisoners into the army for the first time since the Second World War.On Thursday morning, the Wagner Group boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced that his mercenaries would no longer sign up convicts, which has become a signature move as the group sometimes known as “Putin’s private army” plays a key...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The US Air Force Panicked When Its Top-Secret Stealth Fighter Crashed Into the California Wilderness
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
msn.com
US says China gave up intel secrets with balloon shoot-down
President Joe Biden on Monday defended the decision to wait until a Chinese balloon crossed the United States before shooting it down, and the White House said valuable intelligence was being culled from the device. China says the balloon was an errant weather observation aircraft with no military purpose, but...
Putin's Soldiers Are Dying Faster Than Russian Analysts Can Count
Ukraine claimed Tuesday that Russia has seen the deadliest 24 hours since the war began, with the death of 1,030 Russian troops overnight.
U.S. shoots down 'high-altitude object' over Alaskan airspace, White House says
WASHINGTON — The U.S. military on Friday afternoon shot down a "high-altitude object" flying over Alaskan airspace and Arctic waters, National Security Council official John Kirby confirmed at the White House. Kirby said the U.S. does not know who owns the object, and he would not call it a...
Defense One
China’s Balloon May Have Taught the US More Than Beijing Learned From It, General Says
The recently-downed Chinese spy balloon may have sent more useful information to the Pentagon than to Beijing, U.S. military officials said Monday. The weather balloon presented “a potential opportunity for us to collect intel where we had gaps on prior balloons,” and that could help NORAD more quickly detect future spy attempts, NORAD and NORTHCOM head Gen. Glen David VanHerck told reporters at the Pentagon.
Iran Unveils Underground ‘Fighter Caves’ Housing F-4 Phantoms
Iranian Army/WANAAfter creating missile and drone caves, Iran shows how it is now basing fighters in underground hardened facilities.
Situation with China tense, U.S. looking at other actions after balloon shootdown -Schumer
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said relations with China were strained and the Biden administration is looking at other actions it can take after shooting down what it called a Chinese surveillance balloon over the weekend.
The US says Xi didn't know about the balloon. That raises even more questions
Washington believes the balloon shot down over the Atlantic on Saturday is part of an extensive Chinese surveillance program -- but that Xi Jinping, China's most powerful leader in decades, may not have been aware of the mission.
What is a spy balloon?
A suspected Chinese spy balloon is being tracked by intelligence services in the US after it was spotted flying over sensitive sites.The stratospheric balloon was spotted in Montana on Wednesday and Canada has since raised the alarm, although officials there did not say which country they thought it belonged to.Montana is a sparsely populated state in the north, bordering Canada and is home to one of only three nuclear missile silo fields in the US.Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said that the US has so far decided against shooting down the surveillance balloon.China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning...
Fact Check: Have Over 150K Ukraine Troops Been Killed in Russia Conflict?
Elon Musk responded to a tweet quoting huge Ukrainian losses based on figures from a Turkish site
Daily Beast
‘Massive Attack’ Pummels Ukraine One Day After Zelensky’s European Tour
The morning after Ukraine president Volodymr Zelensky received a hero’s welcome in Europe, his country was hit with one of the most aggressive air campaigns in the nearly-one-year-old invasion. Russia, showing its advantage from the skies, attacked crucial infrastructure, sending much of the country into another blackout. Zelensky, who...
Defense One
China Gears Up To Shoot Down US Drones
Drones continue to move toward the center of U.S. warfare, emerging as a major spending priority and a go-to solution for almost every defense challenge—most especially in a conflict with China. Networked drone swarms proved decisive in a recent Air Force simulation of a Taiwan Strait conflict: they broke...
According to a surveillance outfit, Russia may have lost up to half of its active tank force in Ukraine.
According to data gathered by a coordinating committee, Russia's combat tank fleet may have lost up to half of its total since the start of the Ukraine war as its army tries to carry out Vladimir Putin's invasion's objectives.
Comments / 0