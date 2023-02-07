ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Today's D Brief: NORAD missed prior balloons, General says; Recovery effort, in photos; Border politics on the Hill; SOTU preview; And a bit more.

By Ben Watson
Defense One
 3 days ago
Washington Examiner

Dry run: Balloons called top ‘delivery platform’ for nuclear EMP attack

High-altitude balloons, such as the one China has floated over mountain state military bases this week, are considered a key “delivery platform” for secret nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid, according to intelligence officials. Spy balloons, used by Japan to drop bombs during World War II, are...
MONTANA STATE
The US Sun

US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down

THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Putin Sidelines Wagner by Taking Over Ukraine War Recruitment in Prisons

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has taken over the recruitment of convicts to send to the frontlines, wresting control of the enterprise from the Wagner Group, according to the country’s leading prison NGO.Olga Romanova, the founder of Russia Behind Bars, told The Daily Beast that the Kremlin has sanctioned the recruitment of prisoners into the army for the first time since the Second World War.On Thursday morning, the Wagner Group boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced that his mercenaries would no longer sign up convicts, which has become a signature move as the group sometimes known as “Putin’s private army” plays a key...
msn.com

US says China gave up intel secrets with balloon shoot-down

President Joe Biden on Monday defended the decision to wait until a Chinese balloon crossed the United States before shooting it down, and the White House said valuable intelligence was being culled from the device. China says the balloon was an errant weather observation aircraft with no military purpose, but...
WASHINGTON STATE
Defense One

China’s Balloon May Have Taught the US More Than Beijing Learned From It, General Says

The recently-downed Chinese spy balloon may have sent more useful information to the Pentagon than to Beijing, U.S. military officials said Monday. The weather balloon presented “a potential opportunity for us to collect intel where we had gaps on prior balloons,” and that could help NORAD more quickly detect future spy attempts, NORAD and NORTHCOM head Gen. Glen David VanHerck told reporters at the Pentagon.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

What is a spy balloon?

A suspected Chinese spy balloon is being tracked by intelligence services in the US after it was spotted flying over sensitive sites.The stratospheric balloon was spotted in Montana on Wednesday and Canada has since raised the alarm, although officials there did not say which country they thought it belonged to.Montana is a sparsely populated state in the north, bordering Canada and is home to one of only three nuclear missile silo fields in the US.Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said that the US has so far decided against shooting down the surveillance balloon.China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Beast

‘Massive Attack’ Pummels Ukraine One Day After Zelensky’s European Tour

The morning after Ukraine president Volodymr Zelensky received a hero’s welcome in Europe, his country was hit with one of the most aggressive air campaigns in the nearly-one-year-old invasion. Russia, showing its advantage from the skies, attacked crucial infrastructure, sending much of the country into another blackout. Zelensky, who...
Defense One

China Gears Up To Shoot Down US Drones

Drones continue to move toward the center of U.S. warfare, emerging as a major spending priority and a go-to solution for almost every defense challenge—most especially in a conflict with China. Networked drone swarms proved decisive in a recent Air Force simulation of a Taiwan Strait conflict: they broke...

