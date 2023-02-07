Sometimes delving into a tasty meal is worth the wait. So, if you’re craving Thai food and happen to be in Montpelier, Vermont, head to Wilaiwan’s Kitchen for some of the best food around. Once you sit down for your freshly-made meal, you’ll understand why there tends to be a line out the door of this charming family-run restaurant. If you’re curious to know more, read on to learn why Wilaiwan’s Kitchen is the place to go to satisfy your craving for Thai food in Vermont.

MONTPELIER, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO