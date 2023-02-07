Read full article on original website
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerBrattleboro, VT
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in VermontEast Coast TravelerBrattleboro, VT
Visiting The Ben and Jerry's Flavor GraveyardEast Coast TravelerWaterbury, VT
Historic ruling for immigrant communities in Vermont: Non-citizens granted right to participate in Montpelier electionsEdy ZooMontpelier, VT
Stuck in Vermont: Ice Fishing for Rainbow Smelt in Plymouth With Zachary and Fisher McNaughton and Fish Biologist Shawn Good
Zachary McNaughton’s father taught him how to fish at a young age, and he is passing that tradition on to his 6-year-old son, Fisher. Zachary also publishes educational fishing videos to his YouTube channel, Vermont Master Anglers, including a few videos featuring smelt fishing and how to cook smelt. Rainbow smelt are small forage fish used for bait and sometimes eaten. Eva met up with Zachary, Fisher and Shawn Good, a fish biologist from Vermont Fish & Wildlife, at a frozen lake in Plymouth for an ice fishing adventure after dark.
Barre Honors Sue Higby for 20 Years of Leadership at Studio Place Arts
For more than 18 years, Indiana sculptor Rob Millard-Mendez has entered his mixed-media assemblages in shows at Studio Place Arts in Barre. And every time, he has sent the work in pieces, entrusting the meticulous assembly to executive director Sue Higby. An especially complicated one with many miniature parts was aptly titled "Not for Sissies," she recalled.
An Avid Outdoorsman Wins Free Vermont Hunting and Fishing Licenses for Life
Landis Menard's social media pages are filled with images of his hunting and fishing conquests: seven-point bucks, turkeys and trout. But his latest trophy can fit in his wallet. The Fairfield resident is the 2022 winner of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department's lifetime hunting and fishing license lottery. That means the 25-year-old Vermonter won't have to pay for the privilege anymore.
‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act
“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
Obituary: Richard Hong, 1929-2023
Richard Hong, loving father, husband, physician, teacher and passionate tennis player, died peacefully on February 4, 2023, at Wake Robin Life Plan Retirement Community in Shelburne, Vt. He was 94 years old. Dick was greatly loved by his many family members, colleagues and friends, and his unique sparkle will be missed.
As Vermont College of Fine Arts Packs Up, Students and Neighbors Worry About the Future
Students and alumni at the Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier are pressing administrators to suspend their plan of moving residencies to Colorado College. Some want administrators to work with them and find a way to keep the programming in Vermont, or at least in New England. The college, though, is trying to sell the 15-acre campus — something that concerns neighbors, who are wary of what might take the school's place.
Chef Couple Copilot Marble Valley Kitchen in Rutland
Valentine's Day is special for Lisa Fennimore and Nate Wright — but not because the couple has ever sat down together for a romantic meal on February 14. The chefs, who co-own Rutland deli and catering business Marble Valley Kitchen, met on Valentine's Day 2006, when Wright hired Fennimore to work for him at a now-closed Ludlow spa resort.
Soundbites: Francesca Blanchard Says Goodbye to Burlington — For Now
For all the idiosyncratic charms of our local music scene, the specter of loss always lingers nearby. We know that Burlington — and, indeed, the Vermont music scene in general — is a small pond. So it comes as no huge surprise when a musician ships off for a bigger market.
This Tiny Restaurant In Vermont Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Sometimes delving into a tasty meal is worth the wait. So, if you’re craving Thai food and happen to be in Montpelier, Vermont, head to Wilaiwan’s Kitchen for some of the best food around. Once you sit down for your freshly-made meal, you’ll understand why there tends to be a line out the door of this charming family-run restaurant. If you’re curious to know more, read on to learn why Wilaiwan’s Kitchen is the place to go to satisfy your craving for Thai food in Vermont.
From the Deputy Publisher: Talk of the Town
Does the former Greater Burlington YMCA building on College Street, now covered in graffiti, look like a crime scene? Paula Routly likened it to one in her "From the Publisher" column on January 18. "Once a symbol of a healthy community," she wrote, "the building is now a glaring illustration...
Obituary: Marcia Jean Perry, 1949-2023
Marcia Jean (Masterson) Perry died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the age of 73, surrounded by loved ones at her home in Starksboro after a six-month struggle with pancreatic cancer. Marcia was born on December 8, 1949, in Middlebury to Margery Louise (Bent) Masterson and Edward Charles Masterson. She...
Catch of the Day: Vt. angler hooks ‘ugly fish’
WOODBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A spooky-looking fish was reeled in this weekend. An angler reeled in the unusual-looking chain pickerel this past weekend at Sabin Pond in Woodbury. Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials the pictures posted online are getting some nationwide attention. Biologist Shawn Good says even though it might...
Roxbury Country Store
Co-publisher’s note: I thought of starting a series on “Favorite Country/Convenience Stores” well over a year ago and I think I picked the perfect person/store to start out with–Randy Whitney and the Roxbury Country Store–who represents why we love these treasures so much. They really are the glue that holds their community together. Please email or send in your favorite store and why to: sales@vt-world.com so that we may continue this series for many weeks ahead. -GH.
Burlington’s emergency shelter pods finally open
After months of delays, Burlington's Elmwood Ave. emergency shelter community is finally opening this week, Mayor Miro Weinberger announced Monday. The residents will be moving in in stages, and Mayor Weinberger expects the shelter to be fully occupied by the end of the month.
High Water Pressure Leads to Repairs For Homeowners, Businesses
Montpelier’s high drinking water pressure — a serious concern for state regulators, the subject of a soon-to-be-finished hydraulic study, and a factor in regular water main breaks — is also causing many city property owners to incur costs of repairs to their own plumbing systems and sometimes the replacement of appliances.
With a New Space, Daily Chocolate Keeps Making Vergennes a Little Sweeter
Every town has a spot — it could be a village green or a scenic river bend — to which locals and visitors alike gravitate for a moment of sweet relief. In Vergennes, it's the half-block stretch of Green Street that hosts two purveyors of literal sweets: lu•lu and Daily Chocolate.
Request For Proposals: Construction Management Services
Lamoille Housing Partnership (LHP) and Lamoille Community House (LCH) request Construction Management firms to submit proposals for renovations to one building and creation of a permanent, year-round shelter space in Hyde Park, VT. Qualified applicants will have comparable experience and a bonding capacity of at least $2MM. To obtain a proposal response form and specific project information, contact Sue Cobb of RBIC at scobb@redbirdconsulting.net. Response forms must be submitted and received by February 24, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. Davis Bacon residential wages may apply. Minority-owned, women-owned, Section 3 businesses and locally-owned businesses are strongly encouraged to apply.
Vermont alcohol report shows increase in deaths
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Alcohol is Vermont’s most abused substance and it has been a cause of concern for a long time, according to the Vermont Department of Health. Now, a new report from 2017 to 2021 shows 36% more people died because of alcohol use. Vermont’s highest...
North Country cardiology is growing
NEWPORT — Dr. Steven Anisman has joined North Country Hospital and is already getting to know and care for cardiology patients in the community. He comes with extensive experience, including 14+ years as a cardiologist in Bennington, at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. The change is one he’s very excited...
Mike Covey: If you don’t like fishing, hunting or trapping, then don’t partake
Exactly what is the injury to the general public when portions of that very public are allowed to engage in hunting, fishing and trapping? Read the story on VTDigger here: Mike Covey: If you don’t like fishing, hunting or trapping, then don’t partake.
