Stuck in Vermont: Ice Fishing for Rainbow Smelt in Plymouth With Zachary and Fisher McNaughton and Fish Biologist Shawn Good
Zachary McNaughton’s father taught him how to fish at a young age, and he is passing that tradition on to his 6-year-old son, Fisher. Zachary also publishes educational fishing videos to his YouTube channel, Vermont Master Anglers, including a few videos featuring smelt fishing and how to cook smelt. Rainbow smelt are small forage fish used for bait and sometimes eaten. Eva met up with Zachary, Fisher and Shawn Good, a fish biologist from Vermont Fish & Wildlife, at a frozen lake in Plymouth for an ice fishing adventure after dark.
This Tiny Restaurant In Vermont Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Sometimes delving into a tasty meal is worth the wait. So, if you’re craving Thai food and happen to be in Montpelier, Vermont, head to Wilaiwan’s Kitchen for some of the best food around. Once you sit down for your freshly-made meal, you’ll understand why there tends to be a line out the door of this charming family-run restaurant. If you’re curious to know more, read on to learn why Wilaiwan’s Kitchen is the place to go to satisfy your craving for Thai food in Vermont.
Obituary: Richard Hong, 1929-2023
Richard Hong, loving father, husband, physician, teacher and passionate tennis player, died peacefully on February 4, 2023, at Wake Robin Life Plan Retirement Community in Shelburne, Vt. He was 94 years old. Dick was greatly loved by his many family members, colleagues and friends, and his unique sparkle will be missed.
Barre Honors Sue Higby for 20 Years of Leadership at Studio Place Arts
For more than 18 years, Indiana sculptor Rob Millard-Mendez has entered his mixed-media assemblages in shows at Studio Place Arts in Barre. And every time, he has sent the work in pieces, entrusting the meticulous assembly to executive director Sue Higby. An especially complicated one with many miniature parts was aptly titled "Not for Sissies," she recalled.
North Branch Nature Center Hosts a Forest-to-Spoon Workshop
What I gained from the January 29 Snow Season "Spooning" workshop at Montpelier's North Branch Nature Center: 1) hands-on education in which trees yield softer wood receptive to the efforts of neophyte carvers, and 2) slightly more confidence when using hatchets and other digit-threatening tools. What I did not gain:...
With a New Space, Daily Chocolate Keeps Making Vergennes a Little Sweeter
Every town has a spot — it could be a village green or a scenic river bend — to which locals and visitors alike gravitate for a moment of sweet relief. In Vergennes, it's the half-block stretch of Green Street that hosts two purveyors of literal sweets: lu•lu and Daily Chocolate.
Roxbury Country Store
Co-publisher’s note: I thought of starting a series on “Favorite Country/Convenience Stores” well over a year ago and I think I picked the perfect person/store to start out with–Randy Whitney and the Roxbury Country Store–who represents why we love these treasures so much. They really are the glue that holds their community together. Please email or send in your favorite store and why to: sales@vt-world.com so that we may continue this series for many weeks ahead. -GH.
As Vermont College of Fine Arts Packs Up, Students and Neighbors Worry About the Future
Students and alumni at the Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier are pressing administrators to suspend their plan of moving residencies to Colorado College. Some want administrators to work with them and find a way to keep the programming in Vermont, or at least in New England. The college, though, is trying to sell the 15-acre campus — something that concerns neighbors, who are wary of what might take the school's place.
King Tuff, 'Smalltown Stardust'
(Sub Pop, cassette, CD, digital, vinyl) When Kyle Thomas, aka King Tuff, left his hometown of Brattleboro in 2011 to board a Greyhound bus bound for Los Angeles, it wasn't exactly a triumphant departure. "The truth is I never really wanted to leave my little town in Vermont," Thomas said...
Firefighters busy in extreme cold; blaze destroys a Middlebury garage
MIDDLEBURY — The coldest weekend of the year so far was also one of the busiest weekends for the Middlebury Fire Department. Most of the calls were related to alarms and water problems. But a call on Saturday morning, when the temperature was at least 15 degrees below zero, was an actual fire that brought out more than three dozen firefighters from three departments and claimed a garage on Old College Farm Road.
Obituary: Mark David Williamson, 1948-2023
Mark David Williamson, 75, of Charlotte, Vt., passed away in the afternoon of Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the University of Vermont Medical Center, in the presence of his loved ones. He is survived by his wife, Gretchen, and his two children, Kyla (28) and Tyler (26), as well as many extended family members. Mark grew up in Bristol, Vt., with his many brothers and friends.
Man arrested for assault in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 41-year-old man was arrested following an incident in West Rutland this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight on Marble Street at around 6:40 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Ryan Holden, of West Rutland, caused pain and injury to a family...
Bennington County mobile home parks awarded $2M
Three Bennington County mobile home parks will benefit from nearly $2 million in Healthy Homes Initiative funding, to repair, replace, and upgrade their water infrastructure.
Police: Shots fired in Brattleboro
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway in Brattleboro after reports of gunshots near Elliot and School streets on Wednesday night. Officers said they responded around 10:25 p.m. and found a pistol magazine and an expended casing. Police said they don’t believe anyone was hurt but they’re trying to...
2 more Bed, Bath and Beyond stores in New Hampshire to close
AMHERST, N.H. — Two more Bed, Bath and Beyond stores in New Hampshire will be closing. The locations on Plaistow Road in Plaistow and Route 101A in Amherst are on the store’s list of stores set to close. In January, the store in Keene was slated to close.
Hoax Shooting Call at Montpelier High School was Part of Statewide “Swatting”
On the morning of a planned pep rally, Montpelier High School had a serious scare when the school went under lock down, and it wasn’t a drill. The Montpelier Police Department received a call from an out-of-state number reporting an active shooter at the high school, according to a city press release. Similar calls were made about high schools across the state at about the same time. Police responded accordingly, and learned that “this was clearly a hoax call,” reported City Manager Bill Fraser in a press release sent out about an hour after the call came in.
Amid a School Bus Driver Shortage, Jackie Terry Rolls Along
The sun is still half an hour from rising when Jackie Terry emerges from her split-level home in Vergennes and into the darkness of an early January morning. The thermometer registers 21 degrees. Dressed in black, save for neon green gloves and an aqua headband that holds back a sandy blond mane, Terry paces around the 40-foot school bus parked in her driveway, making sure nothing is "cracked, damaged or leaking" — just as she learned to do 15 years ago when she trained as a school bus driver for Bet-Cha Transit.
Brandon woman makes bid for selectboard
Brandon resident Cecil Reniche-Smith is seeking a one-year term on the Brandon selectboard. A graduate of Vermont Law School, Reniche-Smith moved to Brandon after working for many years as a senior assistant attorney general for the state of Oregon, where […] Read More The post Brandon woman makes bid for selectboard appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Vermont alcohol report shows increase in deaths
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Alcohol is Vermont’s most abused substance and it has been a cause of concern for a long time, according to the Vermont Department of Health. Now, a new report from 2017 to 2021 shows 36% more people died because of alcohol use. Vermont’s highest...
The Hood Museum Brings a Retrospective of Chicano Graphics From the Smithsonian
A vibrant and socially relevant exhibition has arrived at the Hood Museum of Art at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. The traveling show from the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C., consists of 119 artworks by some 74 artists of Mexican descent and "allied artists active in Chicanx networks," according to a museum description.
