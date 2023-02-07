ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

lexingtonnc.gov

City of Lexington Seeking Input on Website Changes

The City of Lexington is updating its website and would like your help. The City is seeking Lexington residents, businesses, and visitors to test a new navigation for the city website. Can you spare 10 minutes to help improve this community resource? Start testing now!
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Future plans decided for Hampton Elementary in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro is looking to make changes to an old building in East Greensboro after it was deemed surplus by the Guilford County School Board. For the past five years, Hampton Elementary University Partnership Magnet in East Greensboro has sat and rotted since a tornado tore through the building […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

German manufacturer establishes new headquarters in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ziehl-Abegg, a German manufacturer of ventilation systems, generators and other equipment, will break ground Wednesday on its new facility in Winston-Salem. The company said it is investing more than $100 million into the new location and creating hundreds of new jobs. Ziehl-Abegg employs 5,000 people at...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Body found at North Carolina Middle School identified

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A body found on the property of a North Carolina middle school has been identified. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said they identified the body as Tanner Michael Jones, 18, of High Point. The sheriff’s office said his body was discovered last week in an area on the property.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Chick-fil-A to test new cauliflower sandwich in just 3 places, and one of them is the Triad

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three cities will soon get the chance to sink their teeth into a brand-new Chick-fil-A sandwich. Starting Monday, the new Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich will be available in Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, North Carolina, as well as Charleston, South Carolina, and Denver, Colorado. And it’s feedback from these communities that […]
HIGH POINT, NC
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy, Surry, Elkin schools eyed for earlier start date

A bill is moving through the General Assembly in Raleigh that seeks to allow local school districts the flexibility to choose the date at which instruction will begin at public schools. Surry County’s State House Rep. Sarah Stevens is among the co-sponsors of N.C. House Bill 51 that identifies Mount...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Launching Huge Counteroffensive In the Opioid War

For three decades, the opioid addiction epidemic has marched on, taking one life after another in Guilford County as well as across the US. Guilford County government – with funding from a national lawsuit filed by local and state governments against opioid manufacturers and distributors – is now set to launch a huge, well-funded, long-term counteroffensive meant to halt the epidemic locally and save lives that would otherwise be lost.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford Commissioners To Present Wish List To Local Delegation

On Friday morning, Feb. 10, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners is meeting with the local delegation of state representatives to let the state reps know what moves in the coming 2023 legislative session would benefit the county. The board meets with the legislators periodically to keep them apprised of...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Matheny Raises Only Questions About Rewritten Legislative Agenda

Councilmember Zack Matheny was the only member of the City Council to question the 2023 legislative agenda and to question the process used to create it. The Greensboro City Council legislative agenda is a list of bills that the City Council requests the legislature pass. The Greensboro City Council traditionally hasn’t had much success getting much of the list passed.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Names New Chief Financial Officer

Don Juan was known for having a way with women, however, Don Warn, who’s just been named Guilford County’s chief financial officer, is known for having a way with numbers – specifically budget numbers. Warn brings more than a quarter century of experience in finance to Guilford...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

