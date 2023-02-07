Read full article on original website
lexingtonnc.gov
City of Lexington Seeking Input on Website Changes
The City of Lexington is updating its website and would like your help. The City is seeking Lexington residents, businesses, and visitors to test a new navigation for the city website. Can you spare 10 minutes to help improve this community resource? Start testing now!
rhinotimes.com
Comparing Old Vision Statement And Priorities To New, Improved Version
The Greensboro City Council spent two full days last week with an out-of-state facilitator at its annual retreat. The work product from that retreat was a new “city vision” statement and a new list of priorities. The old vision statement and list of priorities was from 2021 and...
Future plans decided for Hampton Elementary in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro is looking to make changes to an old building in East Greensboro after it was deemed surplus by the Guilford County School Board. For the past five years, Hampton Elementary University Partnership Magnet in East Greensboro has sat and rotted since a tornado tore through the building […]
WXII 12
German manufacturer establishes new headquarters in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ziehl-Abegg, a German manufacturer of ventilation systems, generators and other equipment, will break ground Wednesday on its new facility in Winston-Salem. The company said it is investing more than $100 million into the new location and creating hundreds of new jobs. Ziehl-Abegg employs 5,000 people at...
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County’s Company Mill Nature Preserve Featured on PBS Weekend Show
Some say all publicity is good publicity and that’s especially true of good publicity – which is exactly what the Guilford County Parks Department is getting from the “North Carolina Weekend” show on PBS. The show highlights some of the state’s best attractions. County officials...
Davidson County textile company earns North Carolina Governor’s Award for business
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – A Davidson County manufacturer has been honored by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper with his Governor’s Award for Excellence for 2022 because of how it grew its international footprint. Navis TubeTex, which for nearly a century has made machinery for the textile industry, was honored Wednesday with the tops among the […]
‘I made history. So can you’: Greensboro firefighter becomes city’s first Black female fire captain
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Captain Temeka Brown has just joined a list of firsts in Greensboro’s history. She is the first Black female fire captain in the Greensboro Fire Department. Brown is not new to the firehouse life. She is the daughter of a former Greensboro battalion fire chief. “Holidays, birthdays, every Sunday if he […]
WXII 12
Body found at North Carolina Middle School identified
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A body found on the property of a North Carolina middle school has been identified. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said they identified the body as Tanner Michael Jones, 18, of High Point. The sheriff’s office said his body was discovered last week in an area on the property.
Chick-fil-A to test new cauliflower sandwich in just 3 places, and one of them is the Triad
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three cities will soon get the chance to sink their teeth into a brand-new Chick-fil-A sandwich. Starting Monday, the new Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich will be available in Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, North Carolina, as well as Charleston, South Carolina, and Denver, Colorado. And it’s feedback from these communities that […]
Mount Airy News
Mount Airy, Surry, Elkin schools eyed for earlier start date
A bill is moving through the General Assembly in Raleigh that seeks to allow local school districts the flexibility to choose the date at which instruction will begin at public schools. Surry County’s State House Rep. Sarah Stevens is among the co-sponsors of N.C. House Bill 51 that identifies Mount...
Some Triad school districts looking to move up school start date
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — There's a bill in the state legislature that would significantly impact when some kids go back to school this fall. It would allow several districts, five of them in our area to start as early as August 10. WFMY News 2's Itinease Mcmiller has a...
Body found at Ledford Middle School in Thomasville identified as High Point teenager
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A body found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville earlier this month has been identified, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff confirms that 18-year-old Tanner Michael Jones, of High Point, was found dead just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 1. Jones is described as “a […]
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Launching Huge Counteroffensive In the Opioid War
For three decades, the opioid addiction epidemic has marched on, taking one life after another in Guilford County as well as across the US. Guilford County government – with funding from a national lawsuit filed by local and state governments against opioid manufacturers and distributors – is now set to launch a huge, well-funded, long-term counteroffensive meant to halt the epidemic locally and save lives that would otherwise be lost.
Student trespasses and brings gun to Grimsley High in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A student from another school was found trespassing on Grimsley High School property and was found in possession of a gun on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The principal of the school, Gerald "Ged" O'Donnell, detailed the incident in a voice message. The student was found trespassing during...
rhinotimes.com
Guilford Commissioners To Present Wish List To Local Delegation
On Friday morning, Feb. 10, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners is meeting with the local delegation of state representatives to let the state reps know what moves in the coming 2023 legislative session would benefit the county. The board meets with the legislators periodically to keep them apprised of...
rhinotimes.com
Matheny Raises Only Questions About Rewritten Legislative Agenda
Councilmember Zack Matheny was the only member of the City Council to question the 2023 legislative agenda and to question the process used to create it. The Greensboro City Council legislative agenda is a list of bills that the City Council requests the legislature pass. The Greensboro City Council traditionally hasn’t had much success getting much of the list passed.
alamancenews.com
County agrees to buy former BD building along I-85/40 to house consolidated 9-1-1 center
Alamance County’s commissioners have decided to purchase a former industrial building in Burlington along I-85/40 to serve as a new, centralized location for the county’s 9-1-1 center and other local emergency services. During a regularly-scheduled meeting on Monday, the commissioners unanimously agreed to use nearly $7.3 million in...
WXII 12
"I've been losing sleep over it": Greensboro woman launches GoFundMe to benefit victims of earthquake in Turkey
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One Greensboro woman is helping victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. She's part of the Turkish community herself and has launched a GoFundMe to be able to get necessities to those suffering in the areas hardest hit by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake. "It's...
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Names New Chief Financial Officer
Don Juan was known for having a way with women, however, Don Warn, who’s just been named Guilford County’s chief financial officer, is known for having a way with numbers – specifically budget numbers. Warn brings more than a quarter century of experience in finance to Guilford...
Driver captures video of Guilford County school bus running off road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A FOX8 viewer captured a video on his dash camera of a Guilford County school bus running off the road along N.C. 150. The driver had to make a sharp correction to get back on the pavement. Michael Sbihli watched the bus cross the center line and swerve for more […]
