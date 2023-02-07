ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

WSFA

Warrants for multiple central Alabama suspects issued in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - Panama City Beach police are looking for several people from the WSFA 12 News viewing area in connection to spring break crimes last year. A list of spring break laws goes into effect for the city during the month of March. This includes no alcohol on the beaches, no loud music, and no pop-up parties. Underage drinking and traffic disruptions are also prohibited.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Marianna man killed in Gulf County crash

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man was killed and his passenger was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck happened at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 386 just south of Highway 20. Troopers wrote that the driver, a 50-year-old man from Marianna, was headed north on 386 when for an unknown reason he traveled off the roadway. Troopers added that the driver attempted to steer his truck back onto the roadway but it overturned.
GULF COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Matthew Caylor sentenced to death in Bay Co.

PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) — Months after a Georgia man’s murder resentencing case, a Bay County judge decided his fate Thursday afternoon. Matthew Caylor raped and killed 13-year-old Melinda Hinson in 2008.  On Thursday, Judge Christopher Patterson sentenced the 47-year-old to death. “The court now sentences you to be put to death,” Patterson said.  After […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Jax attempted murder suspect appears in court

Jackson County, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County man, Earnest Jett, had his first appearance in court Thursday, after allegedly discharging a weapon at people during an equestrian event. The incident took place just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials say they responded to a call to assist the Jackson...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
PANAMA CITY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Swatting call causes Bay High School to lockdown

Panama City Police Department and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting at Bay High School on Wednesday. Around 12:15 p.m. both departments arrived at the school and placed the school on lockdown and quickly searched all the buildings on campus. No evidence of a shooting was found.
PANAMA CITY, FL
PANAMA CITY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Lawsuit for children’s death at mini-golf course

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The family of two children who were killed when a driver veered off the road into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course in 2020 are suing for wrongful death. According to court documents, driver Scott Donaldson had a seizure behind the wheel with no alcohol in...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Operation Dry Ice in DeFuniak Springs results in 40 arrests

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Operation Dry Ice, a 14-mong-long investigation by the DeFuniak Springs City Marshal’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics, resulted in the arrest of 40 individuals, City Marshal James Hurley has announced. “As the City Marshal, I gave you my word...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WJHG-TV

Stay at the Scene: Florida Highway Patrol’s new campaign

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol is trying to keep roads safe through this month’s campaign, “Stay at the Scene”. FHP troopers are reminding Floridians about the consequences of leaving the scene of a crash that results in property damage, injury, or death. Not only is it against the law, but it endangers everyone involved.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Lansing Daily

Florida Woman Shot Husband in Face on Christmas Eve - Police

A Florida woman has been arrested and charged after she shot her husband in the face on Christmas Eve, police said. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1600 block of W. 10th Court in Panama City on Saturday afternoon, the Panama City Police Department said in a news release. When officers arrived at the scene, they found … Read more
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Port Panama City continues working on the dome

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Port Panama City is continuing to work on its expansion project, which includes what many would call a large white sphere or as they call it, the Port’s dome. At Thursday’s Port Panama City meeting an engineer from the project talked to the board about updates with the dome and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Man charged after shooting woman in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. -- A man has been charged with second-degree attempted murder after a woman was shot in Jackson County over the weekend. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 2110 Hook Way on Saturday after receiving a report that someone had been shot. Deputies and...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Man arrested, accused of choking woman and fleeing, JCSO

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A man in Jackson County was arrested after deputies say he choked a woman and fled into the woods. On Monday, February 6, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in Round Lake in reference to a domestic disturbance.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Twin sisters turn 99-years-old in Gulf County

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One set of twins celebrated a birthday most people don’t get to experience Wednesday morning. Members of the Gulf County Senior Citizens Center teamed up with the Warden of the Gulf Correctional Institution to host a birthday party for 99-year-old twins Era Luckie Daniell and Vera Rozier.
GULF COUNTY, FL

