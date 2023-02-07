Read full article on original website
WSFA
Warrants for multiple central Alabama suspects issued in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - Panama City Beach police are looking for several people from the WSFA 12 News viewing area in connection to spring break crimes last year. A list of spring break laws goes into effect for the city during the month of March. This includes no alcohol on the beaches, no loud music, and no pop-up parties. Underage drinking and traffic disruptions are also prohibited.
WESH
Parents of 2 kids killed in crash while playing mini-golf in Florida to sue driver
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — The parents of two children who died in a crash at a Panama City Beach, Florida, mini-golf course in 2020 have taken legal action after the driver was not held responsible for their deaths. The Kirchgessners filed a lawsuit in Bay County, Florida, on...
WJHG-TV
Man killed in single vehicle crash, under investigation
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was killed early Monday morning in a single-vehicle accident. Patrol officers say they responded to a crash around 12:30 a.m. on Woodridge Road. When authorities arrived on scene, they say they found a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck had left the...
mypanhandle.com
Marianna man killed in Gulf County crash
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man was killed and his passenger was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck happened at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 386 just south of Highway 20. Troopers wrote that the driver, a 50-year-old man from Marianna, was headed north on 386 when for an unknown reason he traveled off the roadway. Troopers added that the driver attempted to steer his truck back onto the roadway but it overturned.
Matthew Caylor sentenced to death in Bay Co.
PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) — Months after a Georgia man’s murder resentencing case, a Bay County judge decided his fate Thursday afternoon. Matthew Caylor raped and killed 13-year-old Melinda Hinson in 2008. On Thursday, Judge Christopher Patterson sentenced the 47-year-old to death. “The court now sentences you to be put to death,” Patterson said. After […]
wdhn.com
‘He’s shooting at us, run’ Lillian veterinarian recovering after bizarre weekend shooting
LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Out of the hospital with a bullet hole through her right calf, Lillian veterinarian Dr. Susan Wells is still trying to make sense of it all. “He was shooting at us, absolutely shooting at us.”. Saturday investigators say Ernest Jett pulled a mini-Draco automatic...
wdhn.com
Jax attempted murder suspect appears in court
Jackson County, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County man, Earnest Jett, had his first appearance in court Thursday, after allegedly discharging a weapon at people during an equestrian event. The incident took place just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials say they responded to a call to assist the Jackson...
WJHG-TV
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies with Bay County Sheriff’s Office and officers with Panama City Police responded to a possible “swatting” call at Bay High School on Wednesday. Around 12:15 p.m., PCPD and BCSO say they responded to the call, placed the school on lockdown, and...
washingtoncounty.news
Authorities investigating ‘swatting’ incident at Bay High
This post was updated at 5:30 p.m. with more information PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students and staff experienced some tense moments Wednesday afternoon at Bay High School. The school went under lockdown after someone made a 911 call, reporting a shooting on campus. The call came in a few minutes after 12:00 p.m. Wednesday. […]
Mysuncoast.com
Lawsuit for children’s death at mini-golf course
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The family of two children who were killed when a driver veered off the road into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course in 2020 are suing for wrongful death. According to court documents, driver Scott Donaldson had a seizure behind the wheel with no alcohol in...
niceville.com
Operation Dry Ice in DeFuniak Springs results in 40 arrests
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Operation Dry Ice, a 14-mong-long investigation by the DeFuniak Springs City Marshal’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics, resulted in the arrest of 40 individuals, City Marshal James Hurley has announced. “As the City Marshal, I gave you my word...
WJHG-TV
"We Are Suffering": Panama City Native Asks for Earthquake Donations
WJHG-TV
Stay at the Scene: Florida Highway Patrol’s new campaign
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol is trying to keep roads safe through this month’s campaign, “Stay at the Scene”. FHP troopers are reminding Floridians about the consequences of leaving the scene of a crash that results in property damage, injury, or death. Not only is it against the law, but it endangers everyone involved.
Authorities looking for fraud suspect wanted in Florida, West Virginia and Indiana
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for defrauding Kanawha County residents out of thousands of dollars. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, John Bragg II, 45, ran a car restoration shop in Indiana and is believed to have scammed several […]
Lansing Daily
Florida Woman Shot Husband in Face on Christmas Eve - Police
A Florida woman has been arrested and charged after she shot her husband in the face on Christmas Eve, police said. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1600 block of W. 10th Court in Panama City on Saturday afternoon, the Panama City Police Department said in a news release. When officers arrived at the scene, they found …
Port Panama City continues working on the dome
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Port Panama City is continuing to work on its expansion project, which includes what many would call a large white sphere or as they call it, the Port’s dome. At Thursday’s Port Panama City meeting an engineer from the project talked to the board about updates with the dome and […]
WEAR
Deputies: Man charged after shooting woman in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. -- A man has been charged with second-degree attempted murder after a woman was shot in Jackson County over the weekend. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 2110 Hook Way on Saturday after receiving a report that someone had been shot. Deputies and...
wdhn.com
Man arrested, accused of choking woman and fleeing, JCSO
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A man in Jackson County was arrested after deputies say he choked a woman and fled into the woods. On Monday, February 6, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in Round Lake in reference to a domestic disturbance.
WJHG-TV
Twin sisters turn 99-years-old in Gulf County
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One set of twins celebrated a birthday most people don’t get to experience Wednesday morning. Members of the Gulf County Senior Citizens Center teamed up with the Warden of the Gulf Correctional Institution to host a birthday party for 99-year-old twins Era Luckie Daniell and Vera Rozier.
