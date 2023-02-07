Read full article on original website
colchestersun.com
Home tour of the week: a contemporary colonial style home with a large finished basement and two attached garage parking spaces
This contemporary colonial style home in Colchester has a spacious kitchen with stainless appliances and plenty of counter space. There is a primary suite and three bedrooms on the second floor and a finished basement perfect to practice crafting or other hobbies. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 4 (2 full, 2 half)
Middlesex's Red Hen Baking Raises Prices, Eliminates Electronic Tipping
If you go to Red Hen Baking in Middlesex on Tuesday, February 14, to buy a sweet for your sweetheart, you’ll notice a change when you pay for the pastry. The electronic point-of-sale system will no longer present a tipping option. This is a nuanced change because Red Hen...
Waking Windows Music Festival to Downsize for 2023
Waking Windows, the annual music and arts festival in Winooski, will not return in its usual form this year. In a statement released on Wednesday, festival organizers announced that, due to a variety of factors, they wouldn't be able to plan and stage the massive endeavor. Since its founding in...
North Branch Nature Center Hosts a Forest-to-Spoon Workshop
What I gained from the January 29 Snow Season "Spooning" workshop at Montpelier's North Branch Nature Center: 1) hands-on education in which trees yield softer wood receptive to the efforts of neophyte carvers, and 2) slightly more confidence when using hatchets and other digit-threatening tools. What I did not gain:...
With a New Space, Daily Chocolate Keeps Making Vergennes a Little Sweeter
Every town has a spot — it could be a village green or a scenic river bend — to which locals and visitors alike gravitate for a moment of sweet relief. In Vergennes, it's the half-block stretch of Green Street that hosts two purveyors of literal sweets: lu•lu and Daily Chocolate.
Barre Honors Sue Higby for 20 Years of Leadership at Studio Place Arts
For more than 18 years, Indiana sculptor Rob Millard-Mendez has entered his mixed-media assemblages in shows at Studio Place Arts in Barre. And every time, he has sent the work in pieces, entrusting the meticulous assembly to executive director Sue Higby. An especially complicated one with many miniature parts was aptly titled "Not for Sissies," she recalled.
Soundbites: Francesca Blanchard Says Goodbye to Burlington — For Now
For all the idiosyncratic charms of our local music scene, the specter of loss always lingers nearby. We know that Burlington — and, indeed, the Vermont music scene in general — is a small pond. So it comes as no huge surprise when a musician ships off for a bigger market.
Request For Proposals: Construction Management Services
Lamoille Housing Partnership (LHP) and Lamoille Community House (LCH) request Construction Management firms to submit proposals for renovations to one building and creation of a permanent, year-round shelter space in Hyde Park, VT. Qualified applicants will have comparable experience and a bonding capacity of at least $2MM. To obtain a proposal response form and specific project information, contact Sue Cobb of RBIC at scobb@redbirdconsulting.net. Response forms must be submitted and received by February 24, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. Davis Bacon residential wages may apply. Minority-owned, women-owned, Section 3 businesses and locally-owned businesses are strongly encouraged to apply.
WCAX
Burlington officials showcase pod shelters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s low-barrier shelter facility is nearly done and will be welcoming its 35 residents over the next several weeks. The city on Monday opened the shelter for a tour to see the work completed at the Old North End site over the past year. Starting...
vt-world.com
Roxbury Country Store
Co-publisher’s note: I thought of starting a series on “Favorite Country/Convenience Stores” well over a year ago and I think I picked the perfect person/store to start out with–Randy Whitney and the Roxbury Country Store–who represents why we love these treasures so much. They really are the glue that holds their community together. Please email or send in your favorite store and why to: sales@vt-world.com so that we may continue this series for many weeks ahead. -GH.
castletonspartan.com
Another chapter soon to be closed
The reality has yet to set in. yet I still feel like that 2019 freshman in his first semester. I feel college will never end. But it seems to be a chapter soon to be closed, with emails coming in left and right stating,. “You ARE currently on track to...
Residents to Move Into Elmwood Avenue Pods This Week
The first residents of the Elmwood Avenue shelter pods will move in this week, Burlington city officials said on Monday. They spoke in the shelter's community center, located in the former parking lot at 51 Elmwood Avenue that has been transformed into a fenced-off pod community. Workers hurriedly applied finishing touches during a press conference.
On the Beat: New Singles From Sean Kehoe and Verboten, the Mammals Swing Through Ripton
North Bennington trio Verboten release their debut single, "Wonderland," on Friday, February 10. The indie project is fronted by recent Vermont arrival Foster Powell, who left Massachusetts in 2021 to hole up during the pandemic and write the material that will appear on the group's forthcoming EP, Strange Rehab Ch. 2.
An Avid Outdoorsman Wins Free Vermont Hunting and Fishing Licenses for Life
Landis Menard's social media pages are filled with images of his hunting and fishing conquests: seven-point bucks, turkeys and trout. But his latest trophy can fit in his wallet. The Fairfield resident is the 2022 winner of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department's lifetime hunting and fishing license lottery. That means the 25-year-old Vermonter won't have to pay for the privilege anymore.
‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act
“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
mynbc5.com
Stowe businesses say they're lucky to be left with little damage following hay trailer fire
STOWE, Vt. — Following Tuesday'shay trailer fire in Stowe, two businesses said they're very lucky to be left with minimal damages. The flames damaged the historic Carlson building in Stowe, and the Stowe Fire Department said it took about 40 minutes to control the blaze. On Wednesday, Archery Close...
Obituary: Marcia Jean Perry, 1949-2023
Marcia Jean (Masterson) Perry died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the age of 73, surrounded by loved ones at her home in Starksboro after a six-month struggle with pancreatic cancer. Marcia was born on December 8, 1949, in Middlebury to Margery Louise (Bent) Masterson and Edward Charles Masterson. She...
WCAX
Local plumbers inundated with frozen pipe calls
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Temperatures may have returned to above freezing, but for those with frozen pipes from this past weekend’s deep freeze, the damage was already done. Marianna Holzer called Falcon Plumbing and Heating on Saturday that one of her pipes likely froze and burst at her Hinesburg home over the weekend due to the extreme cold. She was not happy when they told her she was right.
Champlain Trio and Vermont Philharmonic Perform a Rare Triple Concerto by Beethoven
A concerto usually features a single soloist — say, a violinist or a pianist — playing with an orchestra. So what was Ludwig van Beethoven thinking when he made a piano trio the soloist in his 1804 Triple Concerto for Violin, Cello and Piano in C Major? The logistics are mind-boggling: The piece creates a musical conversation between a sizable orchestra and three solo instruments that can also play in three different duet combinations and as a chamber group.
Obituary: Margaret Briggs Lonergan, 1933-2023
Peg died peacefully on February 6, 2023, at her Burlington home after a brief illness, two days into her 91st trip around the sun. The week prior to her death was filled with visits, phone calls, and FaceTimes with her amazing friends and family. Peg is survived by her daughter,...
