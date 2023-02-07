ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laclede Record

NICK E. O’QUINN

Nick E. O’Quinn, 79, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. He was born Dec. 6, 1943, in Kansas City, Kan. to Charles Edwin and Fern Lorraine Layman O’Quinn. On June 15, 1963, he was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Hopkins. He was preceded in death by...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

MARCIA ANNE SCOTT

Marcia Anne Scott, 73, of Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., formerly of Lebanon, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at her home in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., by the sea. She was born May 30, 1949, in Maryville to Gerald and Vera M. Merrigan...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
Laclede Record

RUSSELL WALTERS

Russell Walters, 78, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Cedar Pointe of Rolla. He is survived by two children, Dewayne Walters (Kimberley) of Jefferson City and Jamie Walters of Lebanon; two grandchildren, Ethan Walters of Osage Beach and Sierra Walters of Camdenton; three step-grandchildren, Hannah Evans of Jefferson City; Zane Rodriguez of Jefferson City and Gabrielle Rodriguez of Jefferson City; one great-grandchild, Kaysen Garner; one brother, Bill Walters of Springfield; one sister and brother-in-law, Rosemary and Carl Hull of Clinton; mother of Dwayne and Jamie, Judy Walters Carter of Lebanon; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

ALICE MAY SCHREIER

Alice May Schreier, 97, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Lebanon. She was born Aug. 5, 1925, in St. Louis to Joseph and Alice Marie (Foerster) Arnold. On Nov. 23, 1946, Alice mer her future husband, Tom, on a blind date. He proposed to her on Valentine’s Day, 1947. On May 8, 1948, she was united in marriage to Thomas F. Schreier.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

VIOLA MARIE CRISP

Viola Marie (Roberts) Crisp, 71, of Lebanon, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Lebanon South Nursing and Rehabilitation. A memorial visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home in Mountain Grove.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

RICHARD RAY WILSON

Richard Ray Wilson, 81, of Linn Creek, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mercy Hospital of Springfield. He was preceded in death by his two wives, Nancy June Perkins in 1970 and Betty Jean Roam in 2007; one daughter, Lorrie Parker; three siblings, Juanita Collier, Louise Parker, an infant brother, Kenneth Gene Wilson, and one daughter-in-law, Arcelita Wilson.
LINN CREEK, MO
Laclede Record

ROBERT EUGENE SWICK

Robert Eugene Swick, 80, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in the Life Care Center of Waynesville. He was a retired Waynesville R-VI School District Principal. Survivors include his children, Nancy Swick of Waynesville; Maggie Swick and her husband Nate Littman of Niangua; Robert Gonzales and his wife Nicole of Waynesville and Cheyenne Snook of Waynesville; two grandchildren, Anastasia and Luka; his sister, Colleen Lacy of Lebanon; his former wife and caregiver, Martha Swick of St. Robert; several other relatives and many friends.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

CARLA KAY CARLSON

Carla Kay Carlson, 67, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. She is survived by her husband Brian of the home; four children, a daughter, Vicki McGinnis of South Carolina; a son, Richard Shane Moore of Arkansas; a daughter Tina Kay Moore and husband Michael Herring and four grandchildren, Gavin Michael, Lilly-Rose Elizabeth, Leyla Aubrianna, Irie James Herring, all of Pensacola, Fla.; a daughter, Terri Grimes and husband Shawn Grimes and three grandchildren, Nicholas Robert, Nathaniel Brian, Ashton Mitchell Grimes, of Pensacola, Fla.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

CLARA LEA WHITNEY

Clara Lea (LaRose) Whitney, 91, of Buffalo, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. She was born March 22, 1931, in Nemo, Mo. Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Noble Whitney; mother, Beatrice (LaRose) Cauthon; son-in-law, Tony Marie; grandson, Clayton Lueker; three sisters and one brother-in-law. She met and married...
BUFFALO, MO
Laclede Record

Heaven Shockley hits go-ahead basket for LHS

The Lebanon High School girls’ basketball team avenged a 62-59 loss on Dec. 29 to the Glendale Falcons with a hard-fought 50-49 victory on Monday night in Springfield over the Falcons. Trailing 48-46 with 1:45 remaining in the game, senior Heaven Shockley scored a layup to tie the game up at 48 apiece with less than a minute to play. The Falcons split a pair of free throws to take a 49-48 lead before Lebanon head coach Jacky Payne called timeout to draw up a play. For more on this story, see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Lebanon wins over state-ranked El Dorado Springs

After a 61-49 Ozark Conference loss on Friday night at Rolla, the Lebanon High School boys’ basketball team didn’t have long to dwell as the Yellowjackets were back in action on Saturday afternoon at El Dorado Springs. Lebanon (10-9 overall) used a big second and third quarter to their advantage, defeating the state-ranked (Class 3, No. 9) Bulldogs by a score of 66-52. After trailing 11-8, junior Caleb Ray scored the next seven points of the game to put the ‘Jackets out in front 15-11 before El Dorado Springs (17-3 overall) scored their first basket with 4:49 remaining in the first half. For more on this story, see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

DRUSILLA JANE RICKERSON

Drusilla Jane Rickerson, 96, of Gresham, Ore., formerly of Waynesville, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in her home. She is survived by five sons, Philip, Richard, Scott, and Gregory Rickerson, all of Gresham, Ore. and Rodney Rickerson (Roberta) of Waynesville; six daughters, Shery Rickerson of Lake Ozark; Virginia Holt and Lora Stevens of Gresham, Ore.; Susan Johnson (Craig) of North Bend, Ore.; Cherl Riley (Jeff) of Sandy, Ore. and Linda Brown (Richard) of Troutdale, Ore.; 26 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, and a few great-great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends.
GRESHAM, OR
KOLR10 News

Country star Trace Adkins is coming to the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Country music artist Trace Adkins is scheduled to visit the Ozarks during his national Somewhere In America tour. Adkins is set to play at the Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton on Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m. Presale tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. this Wednesday, Feb. 7, on […]
CAMDENTON, MO
KYTV

Pedestrian injured in Thursday morning crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian will likely survive injuries in a crash in Springfield on Thursday morning. Police responded to the crash on Scenic Avenue between Bennett and Catalpa around 6 a.m. Investigators say the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when a van struck him. Police...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy