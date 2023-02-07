Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
NICK E. O’QUINN
Nick E. O’Quinn, 79, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. He was born Dec. 6, 1943, in Kansas City, Kan. to Charles Edwin and Fern Lorraine Layman O’Quinn. On June 15, 1963, he was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Hopkins. He was preceded in death by...
Laclede Record
MARCIA ANNE SCOTT
Marcia Anne Scott, 73, of Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., formerly of Lebanon, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at her home in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., by the sea. She was born May 30, 1949, in Maryville to Gerald and Vera M. Merrigan...
Laclede Record
RUSSELL WALTERS
Russell Walters, 78, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Cedar Pointe of Rolla. He is survived by two children, Dewayne Walters (Kimberley) of Jefferson City and Jamie Walters of Lebanon; two grandchildren, Ethan Walters of Osage Beach and Sierra Walters of Camdenton; three step-grandchildren, Hannah Evans of Jefferson City; Zane Rodriguez of Jefferson City and Gabrielle Rodriguez of Jefferson City; one great-grandchild, Kaysen Garner; one brother, Bill Walters of Springfield; one sister and brother-in-law, Rosemary and Carl Hull of Clinton; mother of Dwayne and Jamie, Judy Walters Carter of Lebanon; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Laclede Record
ALICE MAY SCHREIER
Alice May Schreier, 97, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Lebanon. She was born Aug. 5, 1925, in St. Louis to Joseph and Alice Marie (Foerster) Arnold. On Nov. 23, 1946, Alice mer her future husband, Tom, on a blind date. He proposed to her on Valentine’s Day, 1947. On May 8, 1948, she was united in marriage to Thomas F. Schreier.
Laclede Record
VIOLA MARIE CRISP
Viola Marie (Roberts) Crisp, 71, of Lebanon, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Lebanon South Nursing and Rehabilitation. A memorial visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home in Mountain Grove.
Laclede Record
RICHARD RAY WILSON
Richard Ray Wilson, 81, of Linn Creek, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mercy Hospital of Springfield. He was preceded in death by his two wives, Nancy June Perkins in 1970 and Betty Jean Roam in 2007; one daughter, Lorrie Parker; three siblings, Juanita Collier, Louise Parker, an infant brother, Kenneth Gene Wilson, and one daughter-in-law, Arcelita Wilson.
Laclede Record
ROBERT EUGENE SWICK
Robert Eugene Swick, 80, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in the Life Care Center of Waynesville. He was a retired Waynesville R-VI School District Principal. Survivors include his children, Nancy Swick of Waynesville; Maggie Swick and her husband Nate Littman of Niangua; Robert Gonzales and his wife Nicole of Waynesville and Cheyenne Snook of Waynesville; two grandchildren, Anastasia and Luka; his sister, Colleen Lacy of Lebanon; his former wife and caregiver, Martha Swick of St. Robert; several other relatives and many friends.
Laclede Record
CARLA KAY CARLSON
Carla Kay Carlson, 67, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. She is survived by her husband Brian of the home; four children, a daughter, Vicki McGinnis of South Carolina; a son, Richard Shane Moore of Arkansas; a daughter Tina Kay Moore and husband Michael Herring and four grandchildren, Gavin Michael, Lilly-Rose Elizabeth, Leyla Aubrianna, Irie James Herring, all of Pensacola, Fla.; a daughter, Terri Grimes and husband Shawn Grimes and three grandchildren, Nicholas Robert, Nathaniel Brian, Ashton Mitchell Grimes, of Pensacola, Fla.
Laclede Record
CLARA LEA WHITNEY
Clara Lea (LaRose) Whitney, 91, of Buffalo, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. She was born March 22, 1931, in Nemo, Mo. Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Noble Whitney; mother, Beatrice (LaRose) Cauthon; son-in-law, Tony Marie; grandson, Clayton Lueker; three sisters and one brother-in-law. She met and married...
Laclede Record
Heaven Shockley hits go-ahead basket for LHS
The Lebanon High School girls’ basketball team avenged a 62-59 loss on Dec. 29 to the Glendale Falcons with a hard-fought 50-49 victory on Monday night in Springfield over the Falcons. Trailing 48-46 with 1:45 remaining in the game, senior Heaven Shockley scored a layup to tie the game up at 48 apiece with less than a minute to play. The Falcons split a pair of free throws to take a 49-48 lead before Lebanon head coach Jacky Payne called timeout to draw up a play. For more on this story, see Wednesday's LCR.
Laclede Record
Lebanon wins over state-ranked El Dorado Springs
After a 61-49 Ozark Conference loss on Friday night at Rolla, the Lebanon High School boys’ basketball team didn’t have long to dwell as the Yellowjackets were back in action on Saturday afternoon at El Dorado Springs. Lebanon (10-9 overall) used a big second and third quarter to their advantage, defeating the state-ranked (Class 3, No. 9) Bulldogs by a score of 66-52. After trailing 11-8, junior Caleb Ray scored the next seven points of the game to put the ‘Jackets out in front 15-11 before El Dorado Springs (17-3 overall) scored their first basket with 4:49 remaining in the first half. For more on this story, see Wednesday's LCR.
Laclede Record
DRUSILLA JANE RICKERSON
Drusilla Jane Rickerson, 96, of Gresham, Ore., formerly of Waynesville, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in her home. She is survived by five sons, Philip, Richard, Scott, and Gregory Rickerson, all of Gresham, Ore. and Rodney Rickerson (Roberta) of Waynesville; six daughters, Shery Rickerson of Lake Ozark; Virginia Holt and Lora Stevens of Gresham, Ore.; Susan Johnson (Craig) of North Bend, Ore.; Cherl Riley (Jeff) of Sandy, Ore. and Linda Brown (Richard) of Troutdale, Ore.; 26 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, and a few great-great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends.
KYTV
School districts in the Ozarks adding days to the school calendar because of snow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri requires 174 days of instruction, and Arkansas requires 178 days of instruction. Many school districts build snow days into the school calendar to prevent makeup days, but for some, it wasn’t enough. The Willard School District will add a few days...
There's really a town in Missouri called Mary's Home and it's where the historic P.A. Sanning Store began
Marys Home is located in Miller County, Missouri. It's an unincorporated community on Missouri Route H. It's about five miles southeast of Eugene, Missouri. Early German immigrants settled in this area.
KYTV
Greene County leaders say no setbacks in the Kansas Expressway Extension project
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -The Kansas Expressway extension project in Springfield is well on its way. The first phase should wrap up this November. Crews blocked off Weaver and Farm Road 145 for through traffic on February 8. Work will happen there through March. Greene County highway leaders said like...
Country star Trace Adkins is coming to the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Country music artist Trace Adkins is scheduled to visit the Ozarks during his national Somewhere In America tour. Adkins is set to play at the Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton on Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m. Presale tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. this Wednesday, Feb. 7, on […]
KYTV
Pedestrian injured in Thursday morning crash in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian will likely survive injuries in a crash in Springfield on Thursday morning. Police responded to the crash on Scenic Avenue between Bennett and Catalpa around 6 a.m. Investigators say the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when a van struck him. Police...
Neighbors speak out against potential north Springfield development
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People who live in a North Springfield neighborhood are speaking out against a potential development near Grant and Talmage. “I can’t imagine how anyone would think this would be a great spot for so many new residences. I have not met a single person who’s really happy about it at all,” Steve […]
Man, 81, killed in Mountain Grove crash
Willie E. Craig, 81, of Mountain Grove, was driving a 2016 Kia Soul on Route ZZ around 5 miles west of Mountain Grove. At 2:20 p.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol initiated an investigation in a crash involving his vehicle.
Springfield dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh haircut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in Norwood, […]
