One person was found dead when firefighters responded to a blaze Wednesday morning in downtown Dubuque. Dubuque police and fire departments responded shortly before 8:30 a.m. when a fire was reported in a garage near West 14th and Iowa streets. A report says a 911 caller advised that someone was inside the garage. The garage at the rear of a building was on fire and firefighters extracted one deceased person from the garage. The person’s name has not been released as all family members have not been contacted and due to the man’s injuries, officials want to make sure that they’re 100% definitive in identifying him. Authorities do not know the circumstances of the death or the cause of the fire.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO