Free Parking in Dubuque City-Owned Ramps Until 7 a.m. Friday
The City of Dubuque is opening all City-owned parking ramps for free parking until 7 a.m. tomorrow (Friday, Feb. 10). Residents who would like to remove their vehicles from the streets to assist with snow removal are encouraged to consider this opportunity. Vehicles must be removed by 7 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, to avoid parking fees.
Man killed in Dubuque garage fire identified
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Dubuque have identified the person killed in a garage fire on Wednesday morning. In a press release Thursday, police said 46-year-old Daniel Charles Montelius, of Dubuque, was the person found dead in the garage in the 1400 block of Iowa Street. Fire crews were...
Travel not advised in parts of Dubuque County amid rapidly changing road conditions
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is recommending against travel on roads in Dubuque County Thursday morning amid completely snow covered roadways and reduced visibility. Iowa Highway 3, US 61, US 20, Highways 151, 61 and 52 are currently listed as travel not advised. See the road conditions here.
One Person Found Dead in Fire in Dubuque
One person was found dead when firefighters responded to a blaze Wednesday morning in downtown Dubuque. Dubuque police and fire departments responded shortly before 8:30 a.m. when a fire was reported in a garage near West 14th and Iowa streets. A report says a 911 caller advised that someone was inside the garage. The garage at the rear of a building was on fire and firefighters extracted one deceased person from the garage. The person’s name has not been released as all family members have not been contacted and due to the man’s injuries, officials want to make sure that they’re 100% definitive in identifying him. Authorities do not know the circumstances of the death or the cause of the fire.
Another Threat Phoned In To Hempstead High School
Dubuque police on Tuesday investigated the second reported threat in as many days at Hempstead High School, finding no evidence of dangerous materials either day. At around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Dubuque 911 Center received a call reporting “specific threats of violence” at the school. On Monday, officers received a call just after 11 a.m. reporting a threat of a “possible explosive device” outside the school. According to a report, the school moved into an external lockdown, and after an investigation, Dubuque police and fire department officials determined that there were no dangerous items on campus. There was an increased police presence at Hempstead during the day on Tuesday, but the school was not on an exterior lockdown and classes proceeded as scheduled. The Police Department is actively investigating the phone calls.
Travel not advised in Dubuque, several crashes reported due to heavy snow
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Heavy snow in Dubuque is causing treacherous conditions on Thursday. The Iowa DOT and the city of Dubuque are advising people to just stay home. The airport reported 9" of snow as of noon and more snow is falling. Multiple crashes have closed...
One dead in Dubuque garage fire
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said one person died in a garage fire on Wednesday morning. In a press release, firefighters said they responded to the fire in the 1400 block of Iowa Street just before 8:30 a.m. The person who died has not been identified at this time. Fire...
Police name victim, give update in fatal Dubuque shooting
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have given an update on the fatal shooting that took place in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue Tuesday morning. Police responded to the area around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.
Man Sentenced For Role in Flare Gun Shooting Spree
A weapons charge against a Dubuque man — connected to a shooting has been dismissed, although a 26-year prison sentence was imposed for violating his probation. 28 year old Royal Broman was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after admitting to violating the terms of his probation. Broman had been given a 26-year suspended prison sentence in June after pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree arson, four counts of reckless use of fire, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count each of second-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree criminal mischief. Most of those charges stemmed from a flare gun shooting spree on June 9, 2021. Broman was among three people arrested on charges of shooting flares in Dubuque that caused damage to two vehicles, set the carpet on fire in a Locust Street apartment and injured one person.
Fatal Shooting in Dubuque
A man was fatally shot early Tuesday in Dubuque, but police have released few details about the incident. Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue for a report of gunshots. A report says officers found a 31-year-old man outside with several gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. Police have not yet released his name, as they work to notify his family. No arrests have been reported. Officials say the investigation was very active and rapidly unfolding. Police activity on West Fifth Street in the afternoon was related to the investigation as officials tracked down witnesses and followed up on leads.
Two Women Fined For Large Fight in Dubuque
Two women from Dubuque have been ordered to pay a $105 fine each in relation to their role in a large fight in Dubuque. 26 year old Carteasia Carpenter and 31 year old Cartrice Carpenter were fined in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to one count each of disorderly conduct. The Carpenters initially were charged with participation in a riot but pleaded to the lesser-included charge. They were among six people arrested in connection with a May 15 disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main. The fight started inside 1st & Main and spilled out onto the street, and the Carpenters and 20 year old Joshonna Vaughn were cut by a woman wielding a knife. It was never determined who had the knife.
Snowfall totals for February 9th in eastern Iowa
Heavy snow fell in parts of eastern Iowa, while some areas didn't even see a flake. The heaviest snow fell out in Dubuque County where the airport reported 9" of snow as of noon. The nine inches fell in just FOUR hours and more snow is falling into the afternoon.
Loras College Student Apparently Hit By Train
Authorities have confirmed that a person was injured earlier this week in an apparent train strike. 21 year old Jayden Upton, a Loras College student from Rock Island, Illinois, was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital before being airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for advanced trauma care. According to Dubuque police, officials responded at approximately 12:35 a.m. Sunday to the area under the Third Street bridge near U.S. Highway 61/151 for a report of someone yelling for help. Police found Upton lying along the Canadian National Railway tracks. A report says Upton was conscious and alert but had sustained severe injuries to his left arm and leg due to an apparent train strike. The Canadian National Police Service is investigating the incident.
This Iowa Beach Will Reopen This Summer With A New Inflatable Playground
After being closed last summer, a Scott County beach will open again this year with some new additions. Over 3 years of restoration work has gone into the lakes at West Lake Park. Finally, this summer, the West Lake Beach will reopen. In case you forgot, we were in a...
Dubuque Police call for information after man shot to death
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police are asking people to come forward with information as they investigate the shooting death of a 31-year-old man. Officers responded to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.
Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa generally fell in the 2 to 5 inch range that we predicted ahead of the winter storm’s arrival, though an isolated higher band of totals centered on Dubuque county occurred. There, 6 to as much as 9 inches of very wet and heavy snow accumulated.
Two-Vehicle Crash in Dubuque Injures Four People
Authorities say four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Dubuque. 41 year old Monica Goebel, and passengers 21 year old Autum Chapman and 16 year old Portlynn Goebel all of Platteville were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, and 33 year old Marshall Hughes of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. according to Dubuque police, Monica Goebel’s vehicle was traveling east on University Avenue approaching the intersection of West Ninth and Bluff streets at 3:45 p.m. when her vehicle ran a red light and struck Hughes’ vehicle, which was traveling south on Bluff. Monica Goebel was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.
Anamosa man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal crash in Springville
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Anamosa man involved in a fatal crash in Springville on Tuesday afternoon is now facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, according to court documents. Documents show 31-year-old Zachary Twachtmann is charged with operating while intoxicated, homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, and failure to...
Linn-Mar School Board Member Says She Will Not Resign
A Facebook post from a member of the Linn-Mar Community School board has sparked calls from some parents for her to resign. CBS2 reports that several parents have called on school board member Rachael Wall to step down after a post on Facebook sparked some online controversy. The post from late January stated the following.
Widower wins $4M in medical malpractice suit against Genesis
On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen (Kathy) Hazen, who died after “a botched surgery and lack of proper care” at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport nearly seven years ago, according to a release Wednesday from the family’s law firm.
