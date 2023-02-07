ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Ridge, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

Chattanooga police searching for suspect after shots fired

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An individual shot at multiple vehicles Wednesday on Bonny Oaks Drive, according to Chattanooga police. They are still searching for those responsible. Chattanooga Police say no one was injured. Witnesses of the shooting gave the CPD suspect vehicle descriptions. Police then started an area-wide search.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Multi-county police pursuit, man arrested

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — On Saturday, a man fled from Hamilton County police and crashed his vehicle. They say he is facing multiple charges. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said they attempted a traffic stop on Saturday. They said it was near the 7000 block of East Brainerd Road.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wrganews.com

Shooting in Calhoun leaves one man hospitalized

A man was transported to the hospital Thursday morning following a shooting in Calhoun. Police Chief Tony Pyle told the Calhoun Times, the shooting occurred around 10 a.m. at Calhoun Lodge apartments on South Line St. — at Carter Drive off East May Street. A 15-year-old was taken into...
CALHOUN, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for February 7

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-001352- 1500 block South Seminole Drive- Unknown Trouble/Unknown Medical- The caller advised she needed to go to the hospital. EMS responded and transported the caller to the hospital. 23-001357- 3900 block Ringgold Road- Suspicious Person- The caller advised a...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Suspect identified, arrested in homicide of Chattanooga woman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police identified the man involved in the homicide of a woman in January. He is facing charges, according to CPD. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Fritts. CPD says they linked Fritts to the crime. He is being charged with criminal homicide and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Woman arrested for DUI after striking pedestrian

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Another pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Chattanooga early Monday morning, according to Chattanooga police. CPD said the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening. Shortly after 12 a.m., a 19-year-old was attempting to get into her vehicle on Chestnut Street. A passing vehicle struck...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
850wftl.com

Woman faces charges after shooting homeless man in her backyard

CHATTANOOGA, TN– A homeowner is facing charges after she shot a homeless man she found near her backyard. The incident was reported on Monday just before 4:30 a.m. 34-year-old Priscilla Teem told investigators that she was woken up by her dogs barking at someone near her property. Teem viewed...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Police Reviewing Use of Force Policy

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Today the Chattanooga police department held a press conference concerning use of force. Chief Celeste Murphy said there isn’t anything wrong with the current policy, but she thinks it’s time to update it in light of recent national events. She said the policy...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Missing, Endangered Child in Alabama

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WDEF) — A 14-year-old child is missing in Fyffe, Alabama. The DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency said she was last seen at her home on Tuesday night. Ella Grace Woodall was last seen around 9 p.m. Th agency put out an Endangered Child Alert and a...
FYFFE, AL
wrganews.com

29-year-old Rome man arrested for Assault and Battery Charges

A 29-year-old Rome man was arrested on Monday by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at Allen Murphy’s Appliances for multiple charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Tyler Landon Murphy of an Alabama Highway address allegedly assaulted a 28-year-old victim (causing visible injuries) at a residence on Brandon Lane early Sunday morning. Jail reports state that Murphy also punched the victim’s car door causing $500 worth of damage to the vehicle and also placed the victim within reasonable fear of receiving a violent injury. Murphy is being charged with felony entering an automobile, second-degree felony criminal damage to property, Felony first-degree burglary, battery, simple assault, and harassing communications.
ROME, GA
WDEF

Single Vehicle Accident Leaves One Dead, One injured in Cleveland

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland Police responded at 5:05am to the site of a fatal crash on Keith Street. Officers on the scene found one car with two people inside. The driver, 24 year-old Krista Buckner, was flown to a Chattanooga hospital to receive help, but 24 year-old passenger Leyasia Woods was pronounced dead on the scene.
CLEVELAND, TN
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Jailed After Sending Woman to Hospital with Injuries

Xavion Demount Clowers, 21 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he beat a woman to the point she had to retrieve medical attention at a local hospital. Reports said that Clowers caused the woman to suffer visible injuries to her forehead during the attack. The incident occurred...
ROME, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy