Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
Related
WTVCFOX
Witness recalls watching Ooltewah driver dodge bullets near Chattanooga gas station
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man who was the apparent target of several gunshots in Chattanooga later ended up in custody and is now facing several charges, a Chattanooga Police affidavit says. A witness we spoke to recalls the moment shots rang out. "It was like the last place and...
WDEF
Chattanooga police searching for suspect after shots fired
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An individual shot at multiple vehicles Wednesday on Bonny Oaks Drive, according to Chattanooga police. They are still searching for those responsible. Chattanooga Police say no one was injured. Witnesses of the shooting gave the CPD suspect vehicle descriptions. Police then started an area-wide search.
WDEF
Multi-county police pursuit, man arrested
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — On Saturday, a man fled from Hamilton County police and crashed his vehicle. They say he is facing multiple charges. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said they attempted a traffic stop on Saturday. They said it was near the 7000 block of East Brainerd Road.
wrganews.com
Shooting in Calhoun leaves one man hospitalized
A man was transported to the hospital Thursday morning following a shooting in Calhoun. Police Chief Tony Pyle told the Calhoun Times, the shooting occurred around 10 a.m. at Calhoun Lodge apartments on South Line St. — at Carter Drive off East May Street. A 15-year-old was taken into...
WTVC
Chattanooga police offer 'transparency' with release of video showing de-escalation in use
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they're offering transparency with the release of body camera footage showing what they call proper use of de-escalation policy in an incident that could have proven to be scary for the mother and minor involved. A man who was the apparent target of...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for February 7
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-001352- 1500 block South Seminole Drive- Unknown Trouble/Unknown Medical- The caller advised she needed to go to the hospital. EMS responded and transported the caller to the hospital. 23-001357- 3900 block Ringgold Road- Suspicious Person- The caller advised a...
WDEF
Suspect identified, arrested in homicide of Chattanooga woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police identified the man involved in the homicide of a woman in January. He is facing charges, according to CPD. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Fritts. CPD says they linked Fritts to the crime. He is being charged with criminal homicide and...
Bartow County student found with a loaded gun
Another day, another gun found on a school campus.
Human remains found near downtown Calhoun in north Georgia, police say
Officers were searching the area as part of an investigation into a missing person.
WDEF
Woman arrested for DUI after striking pedestrian
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Another pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Chattanooga early Monday morning, according to Chattanooga police. CPD said the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening. Shortly after 12 a.m., a 19-year-old was attempting to get into her vehicle on Chestnut Street. A passing vehicle struck...
850wftl.com
Woman faces charges after shooting homeless man in her backyard
CHATTANOOGA, TN– A homeowner is facing charges after she shot a homeless man she found near her backyard. The incident was reported on Monday just before 4:30 a.m. 34-year-old Priscilla Teem told investigators that she was woken up by her dogs barking at someone near her property. Teem viewed...
WDEF
Chattanooga Police Reviewing Use of Force Policy
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Today the Chattanooga police department held a press conference concerning use of force. Chief Celeste Murphy said there isn’t anything wrong with the current policy, but she thinks it’s time to update it in light of recent national events. She said the policy...
WTVC
Teen hit by car in Chattanooga near Finley Stadium, driver charged with DUI early Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 43-year-old woman faces charges after Chattanooga Police say she was driving drunk and struck a teenager early Monday morning. The incident happened at 1800 Chestnut Street, near Finley Stadium. The 19-year-old victim told officers she was getting in her vehicle when a passing vehicle struck...
WDEF
Missing, Endangered Child in Alabama
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WDEF) — A 14-year-old child is missing in Fyffe, Alabama. The DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency said she was last seen at her home on Tuesday night. Ella Grace Woodall was last seen around 9 p.m. Th agency put out an Endangered Child Alert and a...
Mother charged with DUI following wreck that killed 5-year-old, injured infant
Investigators said she went off the road into the grass median. The car then hit a culvert and overturned several times before stopping.
WDEF
Community Police Academy to “Bridge the Gap” Between Public and Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police Department discussed the Community Police Academy at today’s press conference. It was previously named the Citizens Police Academy, but Chief Murphy said she wanted the name to be more inclusive. The academy is a series of weekly commitments for about 9 to...
Georgia deputies searching for thieves who stole more than $150K worth of building materials
Two separate thefts occurred between December 10-29.
wrganews.com
29-year-old Rome man arrested for Assault and Battery Charges
A 29-year-old Rome man was arrested on Monday by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at Allen Murphy’s Appliances for multiple charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Tyler Landon Murphy of an Alabama Highway address allegedly assaulted a 28-year-old victim (causing visible injuries) at a residence on Brandon Lane early Sunday morning. Jail reports state that Murphy also punched the victim’s car door causing $500 worth of damage to the vehicle and also placed the victim within reasonable fear of receiving a violent injury. Murphy is being charged with felony entering an automobile, second-degree felony criminal damage to property, Felony first-degree burglary, battery, simple assault, and harassing communications.
WDEF
Single Vehicle Accident Leaves One Dead, One injured in Cleveland
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland Police responded at 5:05am to the site of a fatal crash on Keith Street. Officers on the scene found one car with two people inside. The driver, 24 year-old Krista Buckner, was flown to a Chattanooga hospital to receive help, but 24 year-old passenger Leyasia Woods was pronounced dead on the scene.
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Man Jailed After Sending Woman to Hospital with Injuries
Xavion Demount Clowers, 21 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he beat a woman to the point she had to retrieve medical attention at a local hospital. Reports said that Clowers caused the woman to suffer visible injuries to her forehead during the attack. The incident occurred...
Comments / 0