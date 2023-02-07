ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Ohio State's woeful three-point shooting contributes to 69-63 loss to Northwestern

Ohio State’s lost season slipped further into the abyss with a 69-63 loss to Northwestern on before 12,305 Thursday night at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes (11-13, 3-10) lost a fifth consecutive game for the second time this season and lost for the 10th time in 11 games – dating to a Jan. 1 win at Northwestern (73-57). NU won for just the second time in 20 visits to Value City Arena, which opened for the 1998-99 season. It is also just the second win for Northwestern in Columbus since 1977.
COLUMBUS, OH
Nebraska Examiner

Pass-through entity tax law would address dire need of Nebraska’s competitiveness

In announcing six priority bills aimed at transforming Nebraska’s tax code on Jan. 18, Gov. Jim Pillen stated: “Our current tax system fails to make Nebraska competitive.” While advocating for these bills, Gov. Pillen further stated on Feb. 3 there is a “dire need” for Nebraska to remain competitive. As explained below, amending one of […] The post Pass-through entity tax law would address dire need of Nebraska’s competitiveness appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Six students receive Business Hall of Fame scholarships

LINCOLN - The Nebraska Chamber has awarded six college students with scholarships named for past Nebraska Business Hall of Fame honorees. In order to be receive a scholarship, students must be either a sophomore or junior in a business-related field, maintain at least a 3.0 GPA, and demonstrate leadership in extracurricular activities.
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

Meet Tennessee’s early enrollees

Tennessee kept its momentum going from an 11-win breakthrough season by landing a top-10 recruiting class, and most of the prized recruits who comprised it already are on campus as early enrollees. The Vols welcomed a total of 19 players from their 2023 recruiting class to the program for the start of spring-semester classes and offseason workouts in January, and all but a few of them joined the team in December to go through Orange Bowl practices in Knoxville and Miami. From the No. 9 class in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings, Tennessee’s group of early enrollees included one five-star prospect and 10 four-star prospects.
TENNESSEE STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska

LINCOLN — After years of trying, the Nebraska Legislature appears poised to pass a first step toward ending the twice-a-year tyranny of changing the clock. State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion again proposed keeping Nebraska on daylight saving time, if Congress and a third neighboring state join Nebraska in passing such a law. Legislative Bill […] The post Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

SD’s pheasant predator bounties are wrong for Nebraska, experts say

LINCOLN, Neb. — Pheasant hunting in South Dakota generates an estimated $220 million a year in retail spending and causes an annual flood of 120,000 orange-clad hunters into the state. But a Nebraska state senator’s effort to try to replicate that kind of economic impact by increasing Nebraska’s shrinking pheasant population prompted opposition from biologists […] The post SD’s pheasant predator bounties are wrong for Nebraska, experts say appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
ASHTON, NE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Noerrlinger named special prosecutor in alleged Nebraska GOP break-in

LINCOLN — A former Otoe and Jefferson County prosecutor, who is now a criminal defense attorney based in Lincoln, has been appointed as a special prosecutor to review a police investigation into last summer’s alleged break-in at the Nebraska Republican Party. Lancaster County District Court Judge Andrew Jacobsen appointed Tim Noerrlinger to the role after […] The post Noerrlinger named special prosecutor in alleged Nebraska GOP break-in appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska anti-trans bills follow a controversial start to the year

The Nebraska Legislature Health and Human Services Committee heard testimony at the State Capitol on Wednesday for a bill that would prohibit doctors from performing gender-altering procedures for youth under the age of 19. The “Let Them Grow Act,” LB 574, is one of two bills concerning youth transgender rights...
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Drought continues to pressure cattle industry

COLUMBIA, MO - A livestock economist says drought continues to have a huge impact on beef cow inventories. Scott Brown says over the last two years, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Montana, and the Dakota’s lost more beef cows than the rest of the country combined. He says with less than...
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
427K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy