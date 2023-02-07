ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can You Make It A Full Day Through TTU’s Rough Neck Bootcamp

Living in Texas comes with its perks such as when you drive you have the potential to smell money as it's being pumped through the soil. Obviously, I am referring to the black gold we all love, oil. It's not strange to see oil rigs outside the Lubbock city limits as well as in between small-town cities, they are just common décor when you think of Texas.
Are More Texas Roadhouse Locations Coming To Lubbock?

The new Texas Roadhouse location has just opened in Lubbock and I can't wait to swing by and get a rib-eye and roll or two... or three. When we first told you that Texas Roadhouse was moving, we told you that it would be bigger and better, and it is. In fact, according to KAMC, the new Texas Roadhouse location in Lubbock is the world's largest location.
Is This Fun Cheer The Scariest Thing At All Texas Roadhouses?

If you live in Lubbock then the grand opening of the biggest Texas Roadhouse is all that anyone can talk about and what more can you want from a restaurant than it having the name of your state. The food is amazing (yes I did already eat there) and the service is above and beyond, big thanks to Lacey for being a great waitress, but is there a scary part of the Texas Roadhouse experience?
Try A Bunch Of Lubbock Restaurants With This All You Can Eat Fundraiser

How does having around 40 different Lubbock food spots in one location try sound? Add in all-you-can-eat and it is the perfect night to raise money for a local nonprofit. Here's how it works: you buy your ticket and try out all the different restaurants from Lubbock that will be there handing out a bunch of samples of their food and drinks. I'm telling you that if you don't leave the super full, that's your own fault. Plus, they will have live music, a silent auction, two benefit drawings and so much more.
This Beautiful 70s Mansion is for Sale in Lubbock

Not every mansion has to be extravagant and unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Just because you can afford a large an expensive place to call home, doesn’t mean that you don’t want something cozy and comfortable. This Lubbock mansion that was built in the 70s is...
An Inside Look at Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location

Lubbock has been waiting for this new Texas Roadhouse location for months now. Finally on February 8th, 2023, they are scheduled to have their grand opening. I got the chance to visit the restaurant before their official opening and take some photos of the new building. Everything you love about Roadhouse is still in place, but with a few improvements and new additions in the mix. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what these new additions are.
6 Lubbock Places That The Chinese Spy Balloon Could Have Been Interested In

So, we had a visitor from the mysterious east this past week... After our good friends in Billings Montana first discovered a strange object floating in the sky, the gub'mint finally came clean and confirmed that they were tracking a Chinese Spy Balloon, that had been gathering intelligence floating harmlessly for several days. Finally, they did the right thing, and shot that sucker down over the Atlantic Ocean...near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina...long after it had already done it's job and sent back all the data it could to it's homeland.
Java This Way With A New Local Lubbock Coffee Shop Offering Great Service

A new local coffee shop just popped up and it is a great place to go try. Plus it's all drive-thru!. It all started with Java Jet becoming a mobile coffee truck that runs weekly routes in various areas of Lubbock. It generally goes to different offices and businesses throughout the day where they go inside with a tablet and a card reader, take orders and payment, then deliver the orders back inside. If you are a business that wants this, they will still be offering it and you can reach out directly.
Tepper Seeks To Ban DEI Offices At Texas Universities

State Representative Carl Tepper of Lubbock has filed legislation that would ban public higher education institutions from funding or supporting DEI offices also known as Offices of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. But that isn't what Tepper calls the office and he, along with many others point to an agenda being...
Lubbock: Does Your Dog’s Feet Smell Like Fritos? Here’s Why

Something many dog owners come to love, but some hate, is the smell of corn chips that their pup tends to give off. Especially between their toes. I personally love the smell because it reminds me of my sweet little puppy. Whenever she gets extra sleepy or warm, the smell tends to increase, especially when she’s been sleeping in her crate all night. The moment you lift the blanket covering the crate up to let her out, the smell hits you. We call it her ‘Frito Factory’ because of this.
