Can You Make It A Full Day Through TTU’s Rough Neck Bootcamp
Living in Texas comes with its perks such as when you drive you have the potential to smell money as it's being pumped through the soil. Obviously, I am referring to the black gold we all love, oil. It's not strange to see oil rigs outside the Lubbock city limits as well as in between small-town cities, they are just common décor when you think of Texas.
Are More Texas Roadhouse Locations Coming To Lubbock?
The new Texas Roadhouse location has just opened in Lubbock and I can't wait to swing by and get a rib-eye and roll or two... or three. When we first told you that Texas Roadhouse was moving, we told you that it would be bigger and better, and it is. In fact, according to KAMC, the new Texas Roadhouse location in Lubbock is the world's largest location.
Foodies Claim These Are The Best Lubbock Restaurants To Get A Chicken-Fried Steak
West Texas is known for having some really delicious chicken-fried steaks, and Lubbock is an excellent place to get one. We have tons of great restaurants around here that really take pride in making them just like your grandma did. I asked local foodies to tell me their absolute favorite...
A Beloved Lubbock Food Truck Is Opening a Flagship Store Later This Year
With all of the amazing local businesses here in the Hub City, you’d think we’d have every type of store and restaurant out there. Well, one thing we’ve been missing is a ‘sip and shop’ option, and a beloved Lubbock food truck is about to make that happen.
Is This Fun Cheer The Scariest Thing At All Texas Roadhouses?
If you live in Lubbock then the grand opening of the biggest Texas Roadhouse is all that anyone can talk about and what more can you want from a restaurant than it having the name of your state. The food is amazing (yes I did already eat there) and the service is above and beyond, big thanks to Lacey for being a great waitress, but is there a scary part of the Texas Roadhouse experience?
Try A Bunch Of Lubbock Restaurants With This All You Can Eat Fundraiser
How does having around 40 different Lubbock food spots in one location try sound? Add in all-you-can-eat and it is the perfect night to raise money for a local nonprofit. Here's how it works: you buy your ticket and try out all the different restaurants from Lubbock that will be there handing out a bunch of samples of their food and drinks. I'm telling you that if you don't leave the super full, that's your own fault. Plus, they will have live music, a silent auction, two benefit drawings and so much more.
This Beautiful 70s Mansion is for Sale in Lubbock
Not every mansion has to be extravagant and unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Just because you can afford a large an expensive place to call home, doesn’t mean that you don’t want something cozy and comfortable. This Lubbock mansion that was built in the 70s is...
An Inside Look at Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location
Lubbock has been waiting for this new Texas Roadhouse location for months now. Finally on February 8th, 2023, they are scheduled to have their grand opening. I got the chance to visit the restaurant before their official opening and take some photos of the new building. Everything you love about Roadhouse is still in place, but with a few improvements and new additions in the mix. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what these new additions are.
Lubbock Ranks Exceptionally High On ‘2023’s Best Cities For Pizza Lovers’
I am a little bit shocked to learn just how high Lubbock ranked on a recent list of "2023's Best Cities For Pizza Lovers". It's not that we don't have good pizza here. We definitely do. But, Lubbock isn't exactly known for its pizza. Chicken fried steak and barbeque are usually what you think of being popular around here, so our rank is pretty astounding.
A Texas Tech Alumni’s Making Some of The Greatest TTU Merchandise
Anyone who lives in Lubbock, or just loves Texas Tech, knows that merchandise is everything. We all know that is especially true when it comes to game day merch such as jerseys, drink koozies, and even underwear (maybe) but one alumni is making merch that is a cut above the rest.
6 Lubbock Places That The Chinese Spy Balloon Could Have Been Interested In
So, we had a visitor from the mysterious east this past week... After our good friends in Billings Montana first discovered a strange object floating in the sky, the gub'mint finally came clean and confirmed that they were tracking a Chinese Spy Balloon, that had been gathering intelligence floating harmlessly for several days. Finally, they did the right thing, and shot that sucker down over the Atlantic Ocean...near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina...long after it had already done it's job and sent back all the data it could to it's homeland.
Java This Way With A New Local Lubbock Coffee Shop Offering Great Service
A new local coffee shop just popped up and it is a great place to go try. Plus it's all drive-thru!. It all started with Java Jet becoming a mobile coffee truck that runs weekly routes in various areas of Lubbock. It generally goes to different offices and businesses throughout the day where they go inside with a tablet and a card reader, take orders and payment, then deliver the orders back inside. If you are a business that wants this, they will still be offering it and you can reach out directly.
Lubbock Police Department Vehicle Spotted Carrying Something Rather Strange
A Lubbock Police Department vehicle was spotted with something kind of weird attached to the front of the grille guard this morning, as it made its way down Avenue Q toward the Marsha Sharp Freeway. I'm not exactly sure what the heck was going on, or if it's honestly even legal, but it's certainly an interesting topic for speculation.
This 13,000 Square Foot Lubbock Mansion is an Art Collector’s Dream
One of the many perks of living in Lubbock is how affordable it is to buy a home here. Houses that would go for $1 million in larger cities are a fraction of the price here in the Hub City. There is a stunning example with this 13,000 square foot...
Tepper Seeks To Ban DEI Offices At Texas Universities
State Representative Carl Tepper of Lubbock has filed legislation that would ban public higher education institutions from funding or supporting DEI offices also known as Offices of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. But that isn't what Tepper calls the office and he, along with many others point to an agenda being...
Lubbock: Does Your Dog’s Feet Smell Like Fritos? Here’s Why
Something many dog owners come to love, but some hate, is the smell of corn chips that their pup tends to give off. Especially between their toes. I personally love the smell because it reminds me of my sweet little puppy. Whenever she gets extra sleepy or warm, the smell tends to increase, especially when she’s been sleeping in her crate all night. The moment you lift the blanket covering the crate up to let her out, the smell hits you. We call it her ‘Frito Factory’ because of this.
Fresh on the Market: $2 Million Lubbock Mansion with Private Gym, Pool, and More
There are only a handful of Lubbock homes that are valued at over $1 million, and this is one of them. In fact, it is actually the most expensive home for currently listed in Lubbock according to Zillow.com. It is a custom build located off of 82nd Street and Frankford Ave in Regal Park.
Fresh On the Market: A Brand New $1.25 Million Lubbock Home
This Lubbock home just finished construction and is now on the market. With the large property, sizeable home, and luxury details, this home is priced at over $1 million. It would make for a great family home with a large basement, secondary living space upstairs, and more. Keep scrolling to...
Lubbock Kids Can Enjoy An Awesome Free Touch-A-Truck Event
As children, we all loved (and probably still love) big trucks -- fire trucks, big green tractors and so much more. A free event coming to Lubbock will let us all get back in touch with our inner child. Touch-a-Truck is put on by the Lubbock Junior League and brings...
How Did Texas Tech Basketball Ruin Brunch For One Lubbock Couple?
As much as they've frustrated us this year, everybody loves watching Texas Tech Basketball. However, there are times and places when watching a game becomes an unwanted intrusion. This past weekend, my wife and I decided to enjoy a "brunch-date" at a local restaurant. The eatery in question shall remain...
