HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Attempts To Calm Denzel Washington Down During Heated Argument At Lakers Game
JAY-Z was spotted attempting to calm down Denzel Washington during a heated argument at an L.A. Lakers game earlier this week. In the viral clip, which was recorded at Tuesday’s (February 7) match-up against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the famed actor can be seen yelling at someone on the sidelines, before Hov steps in and successfully diffuses the situation.
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
thehypemagazine.com
Kid Koala Shares Exuberant “Things Are Gonna Change”
Legendary turntablist and producer Kid Koala has released “Things Are Gonna Change” featuring art pop musician Lelani, the latest single from his upcoming album Creatures of the Late Afternoon (out April 14th). In classic Koala fashion there’s more than meets the eye here; the vinyl doubles as a board game complete with game pieces, dice and 150 game cards – an original game with its own soundtrack.
thehypemagazine.com
Young Jonn Bares His Mind On Olamide Enlisted Single “Currency”
Chocolate City’s frontline act Young Jonn has revealed his long-anticipated single “Currency.” Following the successful release of his sophomore EP, “Love Is Not Enough VOL 2”, which he tags on Apple Music as “a further exploration of love’s highs and heartaches, charting on Nigeria’s official Top 10 charts and peaking at Number 1 on this chart for weeks. Young Jonn makes a comeback with “Currency” featuring Olamide, who is widely regarded as one of the most prominent and influential artists in Africa.
thehypemagazine.com
Shaheed and DJ Supreme Talk ‘Take It Back’ Video – Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop
Sometimes a return to fundamentals is all it takes to remind you of the beauty at the roots of something great. At the roots of hip-hop—now a global phenomenon that speaks words of hope and compassion to people in their own language—are guardians of its precious gem of simplicity. Shaheed and DJ Supreme are two such sages, reminding future generations that all you need to tell your story are your rhymes and a rhythm to run it through. The timeless duo from Birmingham, AL keeps it real, using hip-hop to spread wisdom through their multiple LPs and live performances alongside acts like Scarface, Jurassic 5, The Jungle Brothers, and more. Over the years, they’ve rep’d Alabama under the Communicating Vessels label while promoting community-based initiatives through their non-profit K.R.U. (Knowledge, Rhythm, and Understanding). Catch the next iteration of Shaheed’s smooth lyrics and DJ Supreme’s soulful production on their upcoming LP, The Art of Throwing Darts.
thehypemagazine.com
J Stalin – “Backwoods” ft. Kevin Allen
J Stalin is a crucial figure in the history of Oakland hip-hop, who reoriented the region’s sound around the hard-nosed, slickly produced Mob Music in which he specializes. Delivering a short film about his favorite vice, Stalin shares “Backwoods.” A soulful dedication to his favorite girl, Mary Jane, “Backwoods” reverberates with passion and paranoia in equal measure, mimicking the effects of Stalin’s favorite drug. The song features a guest appearance from Kevin Allen, a fellow Bay Area rapper, whose mellow 16 provides a contrast to Stalin’s hard-hustling bars. The video finds J Stalin walking around town with the personification of a Backwoods blunt, before heading to a hotel and popping bubbly with Kevin Allen and some baddies.
thehypemagazine.com
Galactic of music: Nonchalant Sosaa
Nonchalant Sosaa” An Amazing Multitalented artist of the hip-hop culture, a balanced, focused, and metaphorical lyricists. And here we are talking about the identical artist they say Nonchalant Sosaa Looks like- Chief Keef 2.0.”. Nonchalant Sosaa is a fresh young and rising artist in the talented city of Baton...
