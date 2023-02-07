Read full article on original website
Ron DeSantis Makes Two Judicial Appointments, Including Ashley Moody’s Chief of Staff
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced two judicial appointments: one to the Hamilton County Court and one to the Hillsborough County Court. Jamie Tyndal, of Jasper, to serve as a judge on the Hamilton County Court. Tyndal has been the owner of the Law Office of Jamie L. Tyndal, P.A....
WCJB
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference in Ocala to announce tax relief plan
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is visiting the Horse Capitol on Wednesday to hold a press conference with members of the Florida State Legislature. DeSantis is scheduled to speak at MVB Appliance LLC on Southeast Eighth Street in Ocala at 10 a.m. According to the governor’s office, DeSantis will be joined by State Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and State House Speaker Paul Renner.
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis announces $2 billion tax relief proposal in response to inflation spike during Ocala visit
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - $2 billion dollars in tax relief could be on the way to Floridians. Governor Ron DeSantis announced the “Family-Focused Tax Relief” proposal in Ocala today, with the state house speaker and senate president. The proposal outlines 16 different areas where Floridians can get tax...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis announces $2B tax relief plan for Florida families
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in Ocala on Wednesday to announce a tax relief plan for Florida families. DeSantis was joined by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner to highlight their intentions to pass what they are calling the largest tax relief proposal in Florida history to save Florida families $2 billion during the 2023–2024 fiscal year.
Florida schools removing classroom books to meet ‘Stop WOKE’ law; Clay County seeks to meet guidelines
Some Florida schools are covering up or removing books in their classrooms that have not been approved under a law restricting instruction and books on race and diversity, making it a felony for teachers to share certain materials with students.
alachuachronicle.com
“Insider” report details how DEI is embedded into every department at UF
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A report on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Critical Race Theory (CRT) initiatives at the University of Florida provided to Alachua Chronicle by a UF “insider” describes a number of programs and positions, many of which were not reported by the university in response to a request from the governor for information about the expenditure of state resources on programs and initiatives related to DEI and CRT in state colleges and universities.
wuft.org
The missing photo: How a former UF student body president built a nearly forgotten legacy
On the third floor of the Reitz Union at the University of Florida, there is a display of photos of every past student body president since 1909, except one. Out of 116 past student body presidents, only one was missing a photo above his name. Almost no one knows why.
wuft.org
East Gainesville neighbors fight the expansion of a landfill in their backyard – again
Above: Listen to a version of this story that aired on WUFT-FM. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection signaled in November intent to issue Florence Recycling and Disposal – which receives construction and demolition debris – a permit to nearly double in height. The owner, Paul Florence, said...
alachuachronicle.com
Sheriff’s Office and school district counter social media accounts of Oak View Middle School fight
NEWBERRY, Fla. – The low-quality image above of a fight yesterday at Oak View Middle School is taken from a video circulating on social media, and a Facebook post from Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe echoed rumors that a student had been transported to a hospital in an ambulance. Marlowe also said he had spoken with the Sheriff about the possibility of increasing the presence of law enforcement at Newberry’s schools and would speak with the Superintendent today. Marlowe added, “I am unwilling to sit by and say there is nothing we can do. We are the parents. We are the adults. It is our job to raise these children to understand choices, actions, and consequences.
Bargain Hunting: These 5 Florida Counties Have the Cheapest Home Sales Values
Florida - the nation's fastest-growing state - has been called a microcosm of the United States as a whole. Wide-ranging demographics, wealth, geography, and real estate prices make Florida one of the nation's more varied and diverse states. It's no wonder, then, that so many people are looking to move there.
WCJB
Gainesville and Ocala hosts Black History Month celebrations
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Ocala and Gainesville can take part in two different Black History Month celebrations on Thursday. The Concrete Rose Foundation and the Real Rosewood Foundation are partnering for this event. Topics such as Rosewood history and influential black women in history will be featured. The...
visitgainesville.com
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, February 9-15, 2023
This Valentine’s Day weekend, pass the languages of love test with What’s Good! Follow the trail of 💗emojis and discover ways to spend quality time with your loved ones or find gift ideas for that special someone. Be sure to visit our specially curated Visit Gainesville, Alachua County webpage for 7 Fun Ways to Celebrate Love and Friendship in Gainesville and Alachua County.
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
rvbusiness.com
DLP Capital Acquires $33M High-End RV Resort in Ocala, Fla.
St. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – DLP Capital, a private real estate investment and financial services firm, announced that it has acquired Ocala North RV Resort for a purchase price of $33 million. The Ocala North RV Resort, spanning 73 acres in the heart of central Florida’s horse country, consists of...
WCJB
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Florida Gators offensive lineman died suddenly on Thursday at a student housing apartment complex in Gainesville. Social media tributes are acknowledging the death of the walk-on player Kaleb Boateng, an offensive lineman. Boateng was a member of the Florida team in 2021 after transferring from Clemson.
WCJB
CareerSource CLM hosts community job fair for commercial drivers
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Technical College partners with CareerSource CLM to host a free community job fair for CDL drivers on Wednesday. Multiple businesses will be recruiting class a and b commercial drivers and recent graduates to drive in and around Marion County. Businesses looking to fill positions...
WCJB
WSPP staff talk completed projects, upcoming ones
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents’ taxes dollars can be directly seen in parks projects that are being improved. Wild Spaces Public Places staff presented during the Gainesville City Commission’s general policy meeting Thursday. One of the projects that is nearly completed is the playground at Albert Massey...
WCJB
‘This is history’: Stephen Foster Elementary hosts Black History Month presentation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Stephen Foster Elementary school leaders hosted a “Remembering the History of Great People” presentation. The outreach event was put on by the Concrete Rose and the Real Rosewood Foundation. “One of the goals for our group is to educate them mainly on our history...
alachuachronicle.com
Investigator found “many similar themes” in complaints about a “toxic work environment” in City’s Office of DEI under Interim Director Folston
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At the February 2 Gainesville City Commission meeting, commissioners approved contracts for four interim charter officers but asked for more information before approving the contract for Zeriah Folston, the Interim Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. City Manager Cynthia Curry’s contract was approved with a base...
WCJB
Counts Construction Company gets unanimous vote adding 40 acres to their sand mine
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents and workers from Counts Construction Company LLC packed the Marion County commission meeting room. Some expressed concerns about making this operation even bigger, talking about the potential for noise and air pollution. “We hear trucks, we hear jake braking, we hear bulldozers, we hear escalators...
