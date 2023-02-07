ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference in Ocala to announce tax relief plan

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is visiting the Horse Capitol on Wednesday to hold a press conference with members of the Florida State Legislature. DeSantis is scheduled to speak at MVB Appliance LLC on Southeast Eighth Street in Ocala at 10 a.m. According to the governor’s office, DeSantis will be joined by State Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and State House Speaker Paul Renner.
OCALA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis announces $2B tax relief plan for Florida families

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in Ocala on Wednesday to announce a tax relief plan for Florida families. DeSantis was joined by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner to highlight their intentions to pass what they are calling the largest tax relief proposal in Florida history to save Florida families $2 billion during the 2023–2024 fiscal year.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

“Insider” report details how DEI is embedded into every department at UF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A report on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Critical Race Theory (CRT) initiatives at the University of Florida provided to Alachua Chronicle by a UF “insider” describes a number of programs and positions, many of which were not reported by the university in response to a request from the governor for information about the expenditure of state resources on programs and initiatives related to DEI and CRT in state colleges and universities.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Sheriff’s Office and school district counter social media accounts of Oak View Middle School fight

NEWBERRY, Fla. – The low-quality image above of a fight yesterday at Oak View Middle School is taken from a video circulating on social media, and a Facebook post from Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe echoed rumors that a student had been transported to a hospital in an ambulance. Marlowe also said he had spoken with the Sheriff about the possibility of increasing the presence of law enforcement at Newberry’s schools and would speak with the Superintendent today. Marlowe added, “I am unwilling to sit by and say there is nothing we can do. We are the parents. We are the adults. It is our job to raise these children to understand choices, actions, and consequences.
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville and Ocala hosts Black History Month celebrations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Ocala and Gainesville can take part in two different Black History Month celebrations on Thursday. The Concrete Rose Foundation and the Real Rosewood Foundation are partnering for this event. Topics such as Rosewood history and influential black women in history will be featured. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
visitgainesville.com

What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, February 9-15, 2023

This Valentine’s Day weekend, pass the languages of love test with What’s Good! Follow the trail of 💗emojis and discover ways to spend quality time with your loved ones or find gift ideas for that special someone. Be sure to visit our specially curated Visit Gainesville, Alachua County webpage for 7 Fun Ways to Celebrate Love and Friendship in Gainesville and Alachua County.
GAINESVILLE, FL
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
rvbusiness.com

DLP Capital Acquires $33M High-End RV Resort in Ocala, Fla.

St. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – DLP Capital, a private real estate investment and financial services firm, announced that it has acquired Ocala North RV Resort for a purchase price of $33 million. The Ocala North RV Resort, spanning 73 acres in the heart of central Florida’s horse country, consists of...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

CareerSource CLM hosts community job fair for commercial drivers

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Technical College partners with CareerSource CLM to host a free community job fair for CDL drivers on Wednesday. Multiple businesses will be recruiting class a and b commercial drivers and recent graduates to drive in and around Marion County. Businesses looking to fill positions...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

WSPP staff talk completed projects, upcoming ones

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents’ taxes dollars can be directly seen in parks projects that are being improved. Wild Spaces Public Places staff presented during the Gainesville City Commission’s general policy meeting Thursday. One of the projects that is nearly completed is the playground at Albert Massey...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Investigator found “many similar themes” in complaints about a “toxic work environment” in City’s Office of DEI under Interim Director Folston

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At the February 2 Gainesville City Commission meeting, commissioners approved contracts for four interim charter officers but asked for more information before approving the contract for Zeriah Folston, the Interim Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. City Manager Cynthia Curry’s contract was approved with a base...

Comments / 0

Community Policy