BRUNSWICK, Maine - The Trinity College men's ice hockey team scored three goals in the third period to pull away for a 4-0 win at Bowdoin on Saturday afternoon at Watson Arena. The Bantams improve to 16-5-1 (13-2-1 NESCAC) with the win while Bowdoin falls to 11-8-3 (5-8-3 NESCAC). Game...

BRUNSWICK, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO