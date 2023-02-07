ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

The Independent

Awkward moment Don Lemon delays commercial break to critique CNN colleague Kaitlin Collins’s interview

An exasperated Don Lemon delayed a commercial break after CNN aired an interview with James Comer moments before. Lemon, one of the network’s most recognisable anchors, was vexed by Mr Comer’s decision to favourably cite The New York Post in his interview with colleague Kaitlin Collins.“That’s the time that we’re in, where facts are sort of flexible and you just throw things out there ­– citing uncredible sources (sic), like citing the New York Post as a credible source and saying that facts are – it’s just, I can’t believe that we’re here,” Lemon said.Collins was asking Mr Comer,...
Black Enterprise

Don Lemon Screamed at Co-Host Kaitlan Collins, So Boss Made Him Take a Day to ‘Cool Off’

CNN personality Don Lemon allegedly screamed at his CNN This Morning co-host after accusing her of interrupting him while they were on air. According to sources, the New York Post reported that after a Dec. 8 broadcast of the morning show, Lemon had an altercation with co-host Kaitlan Collins, accusing her of “interrupting” him on air. The verbal attack left Collins shaken up as she was “visibly upset” and abruptly left the studio.
RadarOnline

Kaitlan Collins All Smiles After 'CNN This Morning' Co-Anchor Don Lemon's Reprimanded For 'Screaming' At Her In Explosive Off-Air Spat

Don Lemon, who? CNN This Morning star Kaitlan Collins smiled from ear to ear as she broke her cover just hours after it was revealed that her co-anchor, Lemon, was told to take the day and "cool" after allegedly "screaming" at her for "interrupting" him on-air, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Lemon's alleged hissy fit occurred off camera on December 8, leaving Collins "visibly upset" and CNN staffers "shaken." While the 30-year-old — who is the news network's youngest chief White House Correspondent — "wants to be on set with Don as little as possible," she slapped on a smile when the news of...
Salon

“I will not support this charade”: Kevin McCarthy bleeding GOP support to kick Dems off committees

Some House Republicans on Tuesday pushed back on Speaker Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., decision to refuse to seat certain Democrats on committees. McCarthy formally blocked Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from continuing to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which he can do unilaterally, and is expected to hold a floor vote to boot Rep. Ilham Omar, D-Minn., off the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
The List

Body Language Expert Dissects Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Kiss That Rocked The SOTU - Exclusive

President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address since taking office saw the commander-in-chief rallying ordinary Americans and his fellow politicians alike to work together to get the country back on its feet (via The Guardian). Following years of turmoil, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread economic disparity, which led to a more divided citizenry than ever before, Biden took an optimistic approach to moving forward.
Mediaite

Bannon Trashes ‘Terrible’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders SOTU Rebuttal: ‘She’s Not Intellectually Capable’

Unlike most conservatives who weighed in on Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ (R-AR.) rebuttal to the State of the Union address, Steve Bannon is not a fan. Sanders gave remarks shortly after President Joe Biden addressed a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. In her speech, Sanders ripped the left’s “woke fantasies” and said the president has handed the country over to the “woke mob that can’t even tell you what a woman is.”
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
HollywoodLife

Chrissy Teigen Loses It After Learning Trump Tried To Get Her ‘Derogatory’ Tweet Deleted

Chrissy Teigen was very amused when Congress revealed that the White House had tried to get a 2019 tweet of hers removed, because she had insulted then-President Donald Trump. Former Twitter U.S. Safety Policy Team Senior Expert Anika Collier Navaroli revealed that the White House had reached out during the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on Wednesday, February 8. Chrissy tweeted her disbelief. “I… Oh my god,” she wrote along with a video of one of her tweets with many curse words.
TheDailyBeast

Jimmy Kimmel Utterly Humiliates MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell made his triumphant return to Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night comedy program on Tuesday evening.But given that he appeared from within the confines of an arcade claw machine, it was ultimately even more demoralizing than the first time around.“To help him overcome his debilitating fear of machines, we have installed him inside a claw machine,” Kimmel quipped as he opened the segment. “I don’t know why I decided you should be in there,” he added before stating he was surprised that Lindell took him up on the unique offer, despite Lindell earlier claiming it was due to his...
Mediaite

