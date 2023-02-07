Read full article on original website
Sports Schedule For Friday February 10th
Boys basketball is on the air Friday night with Sheldon at Boyden Hull. Listen for the broadcast on KIWA AM 1550, FM 100.7 and KIWA FM 105.3. Curt Strouth joins LA for the broadcast on AM 1550/FM 100.7. Joe Nilles continues our season long coverage of the Comets on KIWA FM 105.3. Pregame at 7:20 with tip off at 7:30. Streamed from the website at www.kiwaradio.com.
West Harrison RB Rife the latest Hawkeye standout to commit to Morningside
(Mondamin) -- Another West Harrison senior standout will continue to display their talents at the next level with Morningside. Walker Rife joins teammates Sage Evans (football) and Mason King (baseball) in pledging to the Sioux City school. Like Evans, Rife will play for one the premier NAIA football programs. “When...
What Gives? Is PizzaRev Ever Going To Re-Open In Sioux Falls?
It's hard to find someone who doesn't like to eat pizza. Honestly, I could not imagine a diet that doesn't include eating a few slices of pizza here and there. How about customizing your very own pizza? Heck, making your own personal pizza is undoubtedly just as enjoyable as eating it!
Top market lamb comes from Hawarden, Iowa
Cooper Jackson from Hawarden, Iowa, exhibited the champion market lamb at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Market Lamb Show Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls. Spencer Scotten of Nevada, Mo., judged a total of 18 lambs in four classes. People are also reading…. Reagan Rodgers from Savannah, Mo., exhibited the reserve...
Gehlen Catholic Boys Basketball Coach Mike Langel to Retire at End of Season
Following 18 seasons as Gehlen Catholic’s varsity boys basketball head coach and 26 years in coaching, Mike Langel is calling it a career at the end of the season. Langel’s career in coaching started down the ladder at the junior high ranks with teams his sons played on. He says, at that point, he had no idea he would move up the ladder to the varsity ranks someday.
Iowa cattle win breeding heifer show
Jeff Krohnke of Schleswig, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commercial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls. The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental Percentage, came from Addison Brueggeman of Lake Park, Iowa. Kody Lucherk, Canyon, Texas, evaluated a total of...
4th Annual Camp Autumn Ice Fishing Tournament And Fundraiser
Sutherland, Iowa — Seasons Center for Behavioral Health is holding their Fourth Annual Camp Autumn Ice Fishing Tournament and Fundraiser on Saturday, February 11th at Camp Autumn lake from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. They’ll accept free-will donations, but there are no fees to participate. Any funds raised will...
Two $50,000 Powerball winners sold in SD
Two Powerball lottery players in South Dakota had $50,000 winning tickets.
Verna Stettnichs
Verna Stettnichs age 83 of George, Iowa passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at her home in George, Iowa. Her Service will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Boyden, Iowa with Rev. Jacob Sandholm officiating. Burial will be in...
South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
Sioux City native Daniel Tillo earns spot on San Francisco Giants Spring Training roster
Sioux City native and Sioux City North alum Daniel Tillo has worked his way to the mound while earning himself a big, or rather giant, opportunity.
Brave Iowa Teen Jumps into Frozen Lake to Save Man and His Dog
As a parent, you always wonder if you're doing the job right. One Iowa teen just proved to his parents that they are. On a cold day in Iowa, 17-year-old Joe Salmon was just doing his own thing ice fishing and watching snowmobiles on East Okoboji Lake. All of a sudden, according to Today.com, the teen saw Thomas Lee's Jeep plunge into the frozen lake and that's when Joe jumped into action. The entire rescue was caught by a drone flying by take by Drone Photographs by Tom Gustafson.
Stray of the Day: Meet: “The Soda Pups”
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Here are today’s “Strays of the Day.” These are the “soda pups,” Pepsi, Sprite, Soda Pop, Cola, Doctor Pepper, and Dew. They are all 14-week-old blue heeler mix puppies. They were surrendered to the shelter due to being an un-expected litter. These little guys will need some training because they’re […]
Burst Pipe Temporarily Closes Brady’s Pub In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon establishment will have to be closed for a while due to water damage. Brady and Traci Den Hartog own Brady’s Pub. Traci tells us what happened. She says the building is insured, so they are waiting to find out what needs to be done insurance-wise and as far as repairs.
Rock Rapids Nursing Home Has Closed
Rock Rapids, Iowa — The details are quite limited at this time, but a Rock Rapids nursing home has closed, forcing residents and their families to find other facilities for them. KIWA has received word that Rock Rapids Health Centre’s residents needed to be placed in other facilities.
Two Taken To Hospital After Accident South Of Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Hawarden teen and a Sioux Center man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 5:35 p.m., 18-year-old Jacqueline Topete of Hawarden was driving a 2011 Chevy SUV northbound on Highway 75, near Sioux Feed at B46. They tell us that 27-year-old Irving Dominguez Salais of Sioux Center was northbound on 75 in a 2010 Ford SUV. They report that 33-year-old Irma Lopez Lopez of Colorado Springs, CO was driving a 2010 Ford pickup northbound on 75.
4 Iowa stores among nationwide Bed, Bath & Beyond closings
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be shuttering 150 more stores in the country. The announcement came after the company based said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
Heroic Iowa Teen Performs Heart-Pounding Rescue [WATCH]
On Saturday, February 3rd an Iowa student athlete assisted strangers in saving the life of an elderly man after a near deadly accident. 83 year-old Thomas Lee was driving to a family member's fishing cabin with his dog on Highway 71 in Dickinson County when the unthinkable happened. The Jeep he was driving fell through the ice right below that highway bridge, reports say.
Administrator: Rock Rapids Nursing Home Closure Is Temporary
Rock Rapids, Iowa — We now have more information about a Rock Rapids nursing home that is temporarily closed. The facility, known as the Rock Rapids Health Centre since its opening in 1977 is now being called the Rock Rapids Care Center, and is run by a company called Arboreta Healthcare.
Carol Schwartz
Mrs. Carol Schwartz, age 63, of Hospers, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. A visitation with the family present will be held on Friday, February 10, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Oolman Funeral Home in Hospers. There will be a private family funeral service on Saturday, February 11, at the funeral home with the Rev. Fr. Daniel Greving officiating. Interment will follow the service at the St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Hospers.
