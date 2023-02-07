ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, IA

kiwaradio.com

Sports Schedule For Friday February 10th

Boys basketball is on the air Friday night with Sheldon at Boyden Hull. Listen for the broadcast on KIWA AM 1550, FM 100.7 and KIWA FM 105.3. Curt Strouth joins LA for the broadcast on AM 1550/FM 100.7. Joe Nilles continues our season long coverage of the Comets on KIWA FM 105.3. Pregame at 7:20 with tip off at 7:30. Streamed from the website at www.kiwaradio.com.
SHELDON, IA
agupdate.com

Top market lamb comes from Hawarden, Iowa

Cooper Jackson from Hawarden, Iowa, exhibited the champion market lamb at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Market Lamb Show Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls. Spencer Scotten of Nevada, Mo., judged a total of 18 lambs in four classes. People are also reading…. Reagan Rodgers from Savannah, Mo., exhibited the reserve...
HAWARDEN, IA
agupdate.com

Iowa cattle win breeding heifer show

Jeff Krohnke of Schleswig, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commercial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls. The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental Percentage, came from Addison Brueggeman of Lake Park, Iowa. Kody Lucherk, Canyon, Texas, evaluated a total of...
SCHLESWIG, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids Bed Bath & Beyond and Two Other Iowa Stores to Close

Sometimes when things go bad there's no stopping the runaway train. That seems to be the case at Bed Bath & Beyond. Bed Bath & Beyond, the once mighty retailer that celebrated its 50th birthday in 2021, is getting closer and closer to extinction. Following the company's latest announcement, it will soon be as close to extinct as possible in the state of Iowa, where only one store will remain.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kiwaradio.com

4th Annual Camp Autumn Ice Fishing Tournament And Fundraiser

Sutherland, Iowa — Seasons Center for Behavioral Health is holding their Fourth Annual Camp Autumn Ice Fishing Tournament and Fundraiser on Saturday, February 11th at Camp Autumn lake from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. They’ll accept free-will donations, but there are no fees to participate. Any funds raised will...
SUTHERLAND, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Saturday’s SD Powerball drawing lands two big winners

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Lottery Facebook post, Saturday’s Powerball drawing featured two $50,000 winners. If you bought a Powerball at the Don’s Sinclair in Pierre or the southern Sioux Falls Hy-Vee, you may be a lucky winner. If your ticket matches the winning numbers, sign the back of your ticket immediately and visit a Lottery validation center to claim your prize.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Verna Stettnichs

Verna Stettnichs age 83 of George, Iowa passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at her home in George, Iowa. Her Service will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Boyden, Iowa with Rev. Jacob Sandholm officiating. Burial will be in...
GEORGE, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet: “The Soda Pups”

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Here are today’s “Strays of the Day.” These are the “soda pups,” Pepsi, Sprite, Soda Pop, Cola, Doctor Pepper, and Dew. They are all 14-week-old blue heeler mix puppies. They were surrendered to the shelter due to being an un-expected litter. These little guys will need some training because they’re […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two Taken To Hospital After Accident South Of Sioux Center

Sioux Center, Iowa– A Hawarden teen and a Sioux Center man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 5:35 p.m., 18-year-old Jacqueline Topete of Hawarden was driving a 2011 Chevy SUV northbound on Highway 75, near Sioux Feed at B46. They tell us that 27-year-old Irving Dominguez Salais of Sioux Center was northbound on 75 in a 2010 Ford SUV. They report that 33-year-old Irma Lopez Lopez of Colorado Springs, CO was driving a 2010 Ford pickup northbound on 75.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
1070 KHMO-AM

Brave Iowa Teen Jumps into Frozen Lake to Save Man and His Dog

As a parent, you always wonder if you're doing the job right. One Iowa teen just proved to his parents that they are. On a cold day in Iowa, 17-year-old Joe Salmon was just doing his own thing ice fishing and watching snowmobiles on East Okoboji Lake. All of a sudden, according to Today.com, the teen saw Thomas Lee's Jeep plunge into the frozen lake and that's when Joe jumped into action. The entire rescue was caught by a drone flying by take by Drone Photographs by Tom Gustafson.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

4 Iowa stores among nationwide Bed, Bath & Beyond closings

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be shuttering 150 more stores in the country. The announcement came after the company based said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Grant Township gets Sheldon council heated

SHELDON—Things are getting a little heated between Grant Township and the Sheldon Fire Co. Last year the Sheldon Fire Co. negotiated a one-year agreement with Grant Township for $775 per section for fire coverage, but that was when George Boerhave was in charge of the township. Leroy Kreykes is now the chair of Grant Township, and agreement with the Sheldon Fire Co. is up for renegotiation.
SHELDON, IA
KROC News

Heroic Iowa Teen Performs Heart-Pounding Rescue [WATCH]

On Saturday, February 3rd an Iowa student athlete assisted strangers in saving the life of an elderly man after a near deadly accident. 83 year-old Thomas Lee was driving to a family member's fishing cabin with his dog on Highway 71 in Dickinson County when the unthinkable happened. The Jeep he was driving fell through the ice right below that highway bridge, reports say.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Implement Dealer Building Damaged After Smoldering Insulation Found

Rock Valley, Iowa — A business building was damaged after some insulation got hot and the fire department was called on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 9:45 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of smoke from the roof at Town & Country Implement on Rock Valley’s west side.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux County K9 Officer Retires

Orange City, Iowa — One of the Sioux County Sheriff’s Department’s officers has retired. But it’s not an officer of the human variety, it’s one of the canine variety. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that they have retired canine Sonny, a Belgian Tervuren K9...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA

