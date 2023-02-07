ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

WRBL News 3

62-year-old inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 62-year-old inmate serving a life sentence at William Donaldson Correctional Facility was found dead in the infirmary on Feb. 8. More News from WRBL According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Michael Wayne Perry was found unresponsive by medical staff around 4:25 pm. Perry was being treated for a natural disease at […]
BESSEMER, AL
Alabama Now

Ex-Alabama prison leader charged with using excessive force on inmates

A former Alabama prison supervisor has been charged with using excessive force against two inmates, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The indictment accuses Mohammad Shahid Jenkins, who worked as a lieutenant at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, of injuring two inmates in assaults where he hit and sprayed them with chemical spray. He is also charged with misleading investigators about one of the incidents.
BESSEMER, AL
WSFA

Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Arrest made in connection to Center Point homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Philip Edward Lankford in Center Point on Monday. According to the JCSO, officers arrested Jacobye Bryan Green, 21, for murder. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office […]
CENTER POINT, AL
CBS 42

Capital murder suspect accused of killing pregnant woman, injuring 2 young girls now in police custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities announced Wednesday that a capital murder suspect wanted in connection to a recent homicide was involved in a high-speed chase with officers Tuesday night and is now in custody. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, Crime Reduction Team members saw and attempted to apprehend Andrew Goldsmith IV, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

