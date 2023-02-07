Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police ChaseBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Related
62-year-old inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 62-year-old inmate serving a life sentence at William Donaldson Correctional Facility was found dead in the infirmary on Feb. 8. More News from WRBL According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Michael Wayne Perry was found unresponsive by medical staff around 4:25 pm. Perry was being treated for a natural disease at […]
alreporter.com
Former correctional lieutenant indicted on excessive force, obstruction charges
William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. Google Earth. A former correctional lieutenant was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday with four counts of use of excessive force and two obstruction offenses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Lieutenant Mohammad Shahid Jenkins is accused of using...
wbrc.com
Pell City Police say newly released state inmate rearrested within three days of freedom
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - A state inmate released from prison last week under the new mandatory supervision law is already back in jail. Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris learned an early release was already in violation of his parole, allegedly showing up high and bringing drugs to a meeting with his parole officer.
Ex-Alabama prison leader charged with using excessive force on inmates
A former Alabama prison supervisor has been charged with using excessive force against two inmates, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The indictment accuses Mohammad Shahid Jenkins, who worked as a lieutenant at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, of injuring two inmates in assaults where he hit and sprayed them with chemical spray. He is also charged with misleading investigators about one of the incidents.
Witnesses, clues sought in July death of Birmingham man killed in hail of gunfire
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving a July shooting that killed one man and injured another in western Birmingham. The shooting happened just before midnight on July 27, 2022, in the 1300 block of 34th Street in Ensley. Killed was 21-year-old Maleyk Bryant. A second male...
Alabama high school teacher charged with distributing obscene material of a child
A Lincoln High School teacher was arrested Thursday morning at his Hoover home. Owen Hardin Stallworth III, 27, is charged with distribution of obscene material of a child. School officials said Thursday afternoon he is no longer employed by the system. He was taken into custody as part of an...
wbrc.com
B’ham man sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for robbery, gun charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A federal judge sentenced a Birmingham man Tuesday for robbery and gun charges, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Carlton L. Peeples. The following information was released by the United States Attorney:. U.S. District Court Judge Anna Manasco sentenced...
Alabama Death Row inmate dies in prison, cause of death under investigation
A man sitting on Alabama Death Row died Sunday after being in “physical distress,” according to a prison spokesperson. William Marshall, 58, was sentenced to death in 2005 after being convicted of capital murder in Jefferson County for killing his stepdaughter, Alicia Nicole Bentley, in 2004. Alicia was 15 years old.
WSFA
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
Arrest made in connection to Center Point homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Philip Edward Lankford in Center Point on Monday. According to the JCSO, officers arrested Jacobye Bryan Green, 21, for murder. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office […]
Man accused of killing pregnant mother, injuring 2 girls dies after shooting himself in Birmingham police chase
The capital murder suspect who police say shot himself following a chase in west Birmingham earlier this week has died. Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV, 34, was charged with capital murder in the slaying of 24-year-old Corieonna Shantrice Hines, and attempted murder in the shooting of Hines’ 7-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old girl.
Birmingham police say video links suspects to 12-year-old’s slaying; defense argues evidence doesn’t put them at the scene
A neighbor’s security surveillance video helped police first identify the teen suspects in the December shooting death of a 12-year-old Birmingham girl killed during a sleepover with two friends. Ja’Von Eric Wilson, 19, and Jarei Lamar Vance, 18, both are charged with capital murder in the killing of Audriana...
Capital murder suspect accused of killing pregnant woman, injuring 2 young girls now in police custody
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities announced Wednesday that a capital murder suspect wanted in connection to a recent homicide was involved in a high-speed chase with officers Tuesday night and is now in custody. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, Crime Reduction Team members saw and attempted to apprehend Andrew Goldsmith IV, […]
Birmingham man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2021 burglary
A Hoover man was recently sentenced for robbing a convenience store two years ago, US Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced Tuesday.
Assistant DA: Pregnant woman identified boyfriend as shooter before her death in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A newly released court document has revealed that a 24-year-old pregnant woman who was shot and killed at a Birmingham apartment on the last day of January allegedly identified the man responsible for the shooting before her death. In a court document filed in an unrelated 2017 case, Lane K. Tolbert, […]
wvtm13.com
Community leaders beg people to put guns down after toddler and woman shot
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Fairfield. This happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said a woman and a child were shot and drove away to escape the shooter. They ended up hitting a telephone pole and another car. Police said...
Birmingham mother killed in crossfire as dozens of shots led to fiery crash, records state
A Birmingham woman killed in a hail of bullets last month was caught in deadly crossfire, according to court records made public Wednesday. Jasmine Price, the 33-year-old mother of a 4-year-old girl, was killed Jan. 13 in the 800 block of First Street West in Birmingham’s College Hills neighborhood.
Investigation underway after shots fired between Tuscaloosa police officer and suspect
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after what began as a vehicle pursuit turned into a shooting between a Tuscaloosa police officer and a suspect Wednesday morning. According to Capt. Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, the incident began as a vehicle pursuit of a domestic violence suspect. After the suspect crashed […]
19-year-old convicted in 2021 Mother’s Day killing in Birmingham
A Birmingham 19-year-old has been convicted in the 2021 slaying of another teen on Mother’s Day. A Jefferson County jury found Demontae Austin guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Demonteco Usher. Austin was 17 at the time of the murder. The shooting happened just before 11:30...
Death investigation underway in Sylacauga following shooting at apartment complex
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway in Sylacauga after a 34-year-old man who had been shot Sunday died a day after being transported to the hospital. According to the Sylacauga Police Department, officers responded to the reports of gunshots in the Drew Court Housing Complex. Upon arrival, officers found Devadney Sanchez “Pookie” […]
Comments / 0