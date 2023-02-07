ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NESN

Matt Barnes Shares Message For Red Sox Fans Following Trade

The Red Sox traded veteran reliever Matt Barnes on Jan. 30, bringing his tenure in Boston to an end after nine seasons, which included a World Series win in 2018. Barnes was sent to the Miami Marlins in a swap of veteran relievers, and on Tuesday, he officially closed the chapter with an Instagram post thanking Red Sox Nation for their support.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Larry Brown Sports

Nets’ reported stance on Kevin Durant trade revealed

The Brooklyn Nets granted Kyrie Irving’s trade request on Sunday when they sent him to the Dallas Mavericks, but that does not mean they are preparing to hold a fire sale. Kevin Durant has become the subject of trade rumors now that the Nets have moved on from Irving. Teams have inquired about the two-time... The post Nets’ reported stance on Kevin Durant trade revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New York Post

Kevin Durant trade fallout: How the Suns and Nets’ NBA Finals odds moved

It took seven months, but the Suns finally landed Kevin Durant in a stunning trade ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Now they’re among the favorites to win the NBA Finals. Phoenix saw its title odds slashed across the board in the early hours of Thursday morning, when the Suns sent a package headlined by Mikal Bridges and four first-round picks to the Nets for Durant and former Phoenix swingman T.J. Warren. The betting market was quick to react: BetMGM and Caesars both installed the Suns at 5/1 after the deal, while FanDuel is dealing Phoenix at +460 – which still isn’t the shortest...
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sportszion.com

Brooklyn Nets trades Kevin Durant in blockbuster deal with Phoenix Suns for Cam Johnson, Mikael Bridges, Jae Crowder four first-round draft selections plus additional picks

The Kevin Durant Era in Brooklyn has come to an abrupt end, leaving basketball fans in shock. The Brooklyn Nets traded the veteran superstar to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Cam Johnson, Mikael Bridges, Jae Crowder, four first-round draft selections, and other additional picks. This stunning trade came just...
NESN

End Of An (Annoying) Era? Kevin Durant Trade Puts Bow On Celtics Rumors

At first glance, Boston Celtics fans shouldn’t have necessarily been thrilled with news of the Phoenix Suns’ blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant. Sure, by acquiring Durant from the Brooklyn Nets the Suns essentially put the final nail in the coffin of Boston’s division rival, but the Nets were never a real threat to the Celtics in 2023. The 13-time All-Star’s presence in Phoenix is much more intimidating, as his pairing alongside Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul immediately thrusts the Suns into title contention alongside the Celtics.
NESN

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Shares Update Following Facial Fracture

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is expected to miss some time with a facial injury, but he’s already gearing up for his return. Brown took an errant Jayson Tatum elbow to the face Wednesday night, quickly exiting the floor not to return for the remainder of the night. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium would later report the extent of the injury, calling it a “facial fracture” and calling for the 26-year-old to miss extended time.
Yardbarker

Insider suggests the Nets could now be open to trading Kevin Durant

In the wake of the team's decision to send point guard Kyrie Irving to Dallas, there was the belief that the Brooklyn Nets would not trade superstar forward Kevin Durant. When speaking with Andscape's Marc J. Spears on the latest "Brian Windhorst & The Hoops Collective" podcast, Brian Windhorst of ESPN hinted that the Nets might reconsider their plan.
NESN

Payton Pritchard Open To Celtics Trading Him At Deadline

It’s no secret that Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard wishes he had a larger role on the floor this season. Pritchard’s playing time has been a casualty of a deep and talented Celtics team that has NBA title aspirations. The 25-year-old is averaging a career-low 12.6 minutes per game.
NESN

NBA Rumors: Lakers Trying To Trade Russell Westbrook In Three-Team Deal

The Lakers reportedly are in trade talks in hopes of sending guard Russell Westbrook out of Los Angeles. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Utah Jazz, Minnesota Timberwolves and Lakers are in discussions on a three-team deal. It would send current Wolves guard D’Angelo Russell to the Lakers, Westbrook and draft compensation to the Jazz and veteran guard Mike Conley from Utah to Minnesota.
NESN

Tom Brady Rumors: How Gisele Factored Into QB’s Retirement

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen almost certainly had multiple conversations before the legendary quarterback announced his retirement in February 2022. The same course apparently was followed before Brady’s latest decision about his NFL career, even though he’s no longer married to the Brazilian supermodel. Brady last week...
NESN

NBA Trade Deadline: Winners, Losers As Kevin Durant Headlines Moves

The NBA trade deadline on Thursday afternoon brought fireworks to the desert, proving not to be completely overshadowed by Super Bowl week. Countless teams improved their rosters on a busy deadline day, but no blockbuster was bigger than the Phoenix Suns’ trade for Kevin Durant. And while some like Phoenix went all-out in acquiring talent, other organizations opted to sell for draft capital — have you ever seen so many second-round picks traded?! — and some stood pat.
NESN

NESN

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

