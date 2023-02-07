Read full article on original website
Related
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Russell Westbrook’s brother sends a cryptic tweet after LeBron James admitted disappointment the Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving
It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has gone south after the Kyrie Irving saga.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Matt Barnes Shares Message For Red Sox Fans Following Trade
The Red Sox traded veteran reliever Matt Barnes on Jan. 30, bringing his tenure in Boston to an end after nine seasons, which included a World Series win in 2018. Barnes was sent to the Miami Marlins in a swap of veteran relievers, and on Tuesday, he officially closed the chapter with an Instagram post thanking Red Sox Nation for their support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Nets Coach Jacques Vaughn Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving After He Left The Brooklyn Nets
Jacque Vaughn’s message to Kyrie Irving after getting traded to the Mavericks.
Nets' Jacque Vaughn: Kevin Durant received 'really good' report from his doctor on his right knee
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has missed Brooklyn’s last 13 games with his sprained right MCL that he suffered on Jan. 8 against the Miami Heat. Since Durant has been out rehabbing his injury, the Nets have gone 5-8. However, on the bright side, head coach Jacque Vaughn said...
Russell Westbrook-D'Angelo Russell trade has been finalized
Early on Wednesday afternoon, reports surfaced that the Los Angeles Lakers were in serious discussions with the Minnesota Timberwolves regarding a trade that would bring them guard D’Angelo Russell while sending out Russell Westbrook. The proposed trade also involved the Utah Jazz and would have Westbrook become a member...
Nets’ reported stance on Kevin Durant trade revealed
The Brooklyn Nets granted Kyrie Irving’s trade request on Sunday when they sent him to the Dallas Mavericks, but that does not mean they are preparing to hold a fire sale. Kevin Durant has become the subject of trade rumors now that the Nets have moved on from Irving. Teams have inquired about the two-time... The post Nets’ reported stance on Kevin Durant trade revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kevin Durant trade fallout: How the Suns and Nets’ NBA Finals odds moved
It took seven months, but the Suns finally landed Kevin Durant in a stunning trade ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Now they’re among the favorites to win the NBA Finals. Phoenix saw its title odds slashed across the board in the early hours of Thursday morning, when the Suns sent a package headlined by Mikal Bridges and four first-round picks to the Nets for Durant and former Phoenix swingman T.J. Warren. The betting market was quick to react: BetMGM and Caesars both installed the Suns at 5/1 after the deal, while FanDuel is dealing Phoenix at +460 – which still isn’t the shortest...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sportszion.com
Brooklyn Nets trades Kevin Durant in blockbuster deal with Phoenix Suns for Cam Johnson, Mikael Bridges, Jae Crowder four first-round draft selections plus additional picks
The Kevin Durant Era in Brooklyn has come to an abrupt end, leaving basketball fans in shock. The Brooklyn Nets traded the veteran superstar to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Cam Johnson, Mikael Bridges, Jae Crowder, four first-round draft selections, and other additional picks. This stunning trade came just...
End Of An (Annoying) Era? Kevin Durant Trade Puts Bow On Celtics Rumors
At first glance, Boston Celtics fans shouldn’t have necessarily been thrilled with news of the Phoenix Suns’ blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant. Sure, by acquiring Durant from the Brooklyn Nets the Suns essentially put the final nail in the coffin of Boston’s division rival, but the Nets were never a real threat to the Celtics in 2023. The 13-time All-Star’s presence in Phoenix is much more intimidating, as his pairing alongside Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul immediately thrusts the Suns into title contention alongside the Celtics.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Shares Update Following Facial Fracture
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is expected to miss some time with a facial injury, but he’s already gearing up for his return. Brown took an errant Jayson Tatum elbow to the face Wednesday night, quickly exiting the floor not to return for the remainder of the night. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium would later report the extent of the injury, calling it a “facial fracture” and calling for the 26-year-old to miss extended time.
Insider suggests the Nets could now be open to trading Kevin Durant
In the wake of the team's decision to send point guard Kyrie Irving to Dallas, there was the belief that the Brooklyn Nets would not trade superstar forward Kevin Durant. When speaking with Andscape's Marc J. Spears on the latest "Brian Windhorst & The Hoops Collective" podcast, Brian Windhorst of ESPN hinted that the Nets might reconsider their plan.
Payton Pritchard Open To Celtics Trading Him At Deadline
It’s no secret that Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard wishes he had a larger role on the floor this season. Pritchard’s playing time has been a casualty of a deep and talented Celtics team that has NBA title aspirations. The 25-year-old is averaging a career-low 12.6 minutes per game.
Why Everyone Roasted Lakers Big Man After LeBron James Broke Record
Even though everyone and their mother knew where the ball was going Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena, Lakers center Thomas Bryant couldn’t help but let his fundamentals take over. Los Angeles seemingly had one clear objective against Oklahoma City, and it wasn’t to earn a win over the 11th-place...
NBA Rumors: Lakers Trying To Trade Russell Westbrook In Three-Team Deal
The Lakers reportedly are in trade talks in hopes of sending guard Russell Westbrook out of Los Angeles. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Utah Jazz, Minnesota Timberwolves and Lakers are in discussions on a three-team deal. It would send current Wolves guard D’Angelo Russell to the Lakers, Westbrook and draft compensation to the Jazz and veteran guard Mike Conley from Utah to Minnesota.
Tom Brady Rumors: How Gisele Factored Into QB’s Retirement
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen almost certainly had multiple conversations before the legendary quarterback announced his retirement in February 2022. The same course apparently was followed before Brady’s latest decision about his NFL career, even though he’s no longer married to the Brazilian supermodel. Brady last week...
NBA Trade Deadline: Winners, Losers As Kevin Durant Headlines Moves
The NBA trade deadline on Thursday afternoon brought fireworks to the desert, proving not to be completely overshadowed by Super Bowl week. Countless teams improved their rosters on a busy deadline day, but no blockbuster was bigger than the Phoenix Suns’ trade for Kevin Durant. And while some like Phoenix went all-out in acquiring talent, other organizations opted to sell for draft capital — have you ever seen so many second-round picks traded?! — and some stood pat.
NESN
Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
53K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0