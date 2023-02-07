ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CHICAGO READER

Mayoral debate was a poor night for Chicago

Like most Chicagoans, I’ve only been half-heartedly following the race for mayor. So on January 31, I settled in to watch WGN’s mayoral debate and see who the best candidate was. An hour and a half later, I was both outraged at some of the things I heard...
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Jack Taylor, WGN Anchor, Dead at 94

Beloved WGN news anchor Jack Taylor has died. Taylor, who had a seven-decade career in journalism and appeared on TV screens in Chicago on WGN for more than 20 years, died of heart failure over the weekend, the news station announced. He was 94. Taylor's radio career began accidentally while...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Lightfoot Scolds Rivals During Mayoral Forum

Tensions are running high between the candidates running for mayor of Chicago. During a forum last night on WTTW-TV, Mayor Lori Lightfoot accused Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson of “mansplaining” and scolded former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas for treating her “like some child.” Public safety, education and other topics led to the combative exchanges. Candidate and Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia didn’t participate because he was attending President Biden’s State of the Union address.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Meet the (possible) mayor: Brandon Johnson

As part of our ongoing series to show a fresh side of this year's mayoral hopefuls, today we present our Q&A with Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson. The candidate: Johnson represents the West Side of Chicago on the Cook County Board. The progressive candidate is the son of a pastor and one of 10 siblings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

A look inside the new migrant shelter in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We have a new look inside a Woodlawn school now serving as a temporary shelter for asylum seekers.Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez (15th) tweeted out photos over the weekend from inside the former Wadsworth Elementary School. It's now setup with computers, cots inside a sleeping area and a washer and dryer for laundry.Lopez criticized the conditions in the shelter, writing "it looks like an illegal conversion on steroids."Dozens of people moved in last week, despite objections from some people in the community. The city of Chicago says up to 250 migrants could stay there for up to two years.
CHICAGO, IL
wlsam.com

Pastor Corey Brooks is one step closer to transforming the South Side of Chicago

Pastor Corey Brooks joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the 8 million donation Project H.O.O.D. received from the Robert R. McCormick Foundation and what job training & teen mentorship programs they will offer at the community center. Pastor Brooks also explains why helping the City of Chicago is not a political issue, but a community issue. https://www.projecthood.org/support.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy