Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.Joel EisenbergChicago, IL
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three StoresAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
We Found This Classic Local Breakfast Diner In Chicago's Downtown, With a Side Order of Architectural SplendorDeanLandChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Lightfoot Campaign's Internal Polling Shows Potential for Runoff With Vallas
Could there be a Lori Lightfoot vs. Paul Vallas runoff in the upcoming Chicago mayoral election?. That’s certainly one possible scenario, as Lightfoot faces a tough re-election fight. On Thursday, Lightfoot released an internal campaign poll that shows her in the lead, but statistically in a tie with Vallas.
CHICAGO READER
Mayoral debate was a poor night for Chicago
Like most Chicagoans, I’ve only been half-heartedly following the race for mayor. So on January 31, I settled in to watch WGN’s mayoral debate and see who the best candidate was. An hour and a half later, I was both outraged at some of the things I heard...
Popculture
Jack Taylor, WGN Anchor, Dead at 94
Beloved WGN news anchor Jack Taylor has died. Taylor, who had a seven-decade career in journalism and appeared on TV screens in Chicago on WGN for more than 20 years, died of heart failure over the weekend, the news station announced. He was 94. Taylor's radio career began accidentally while...
Chicago police superintendent on his way out: Report
Aides to embattled Chicago Police Supt. David Brown have begun preparing a “legacy document” of his accomplishments and goals, apparently laying the groundwork for his exit, a source told the Sun-Times.
Poll: García, Vallas and Lightfoot in dead heat in Chicago mayor’s race
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection battle is clouded in uncertainty, her chances of beating either U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García or former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas in a run-off appearing slim — and her prospects for even making it to the April election up in the air.
Latest 2023 Chicago Mayoral Endorsements: Pat Quinn Endorses Rep. García; Faith Leaders Endorse Lightfoot, Wilson
As Election season in in the city heats up, more Chicago leaders, groups and organizations are groups are sending a message to voters by throwing their support towards different candidates in the city's crowded race for mayor. Thursday, former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn endorsed Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García, saying García...
Polls Show Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Could Lose Reelection Bid
New polls show Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot might lose her Feb. 28 reelection race in the windy city. Lightfoot trailed just behind former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, a Democrat, and Democratic Illinois Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García in a dead heat race, according
Superintendent David Brown will likely leave the Chicago Police Department
Aides to embattled Chicago Police Supt. David Brown have begun preparing a “legacy document” of his accomplishments and goals, apparently laying the groundwork for his exit, a source told the Sun-Times. With crime the top issue on the minds of Chicago voters, all eight mayoral challengers have vowed...
wjol.com
Lightfoot Scolds Rivals During Mayoral Forum
Tensions are running high between the candidates running for mayor of Chicago. During a forum last night on WTTW-TV, Mayor Lori Lightfoot accused Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson of “mansplaining” and scolded former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas for treating her “like some child.” Public safety, education and other topics led to the combative exchanges. Candidate and Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia didn’t participate because he was attending President Biden’s State of the Union address.
In Pandemic-Era First, Half of Chicago Workers Back in the Office
Ever so slowly, the chair at the office workstation is winning out over the couch at home. Office staffs in Chicago and other major cities are returning to their physical job sites, even if the trend is so sporadic that it frustrates building managers and businesses eager for more downtown action.
What is Chicago's Signature Dish? Social Media Question Sparks Big Debate From Locals
Chicagoans are very passionate about their food, but which dish that residents hold dear would be dubbed the city's signature item?. That question has sparked a big debate on social media. A Reddit user posted the question Tuesday, asking "for you Chicagoans, what do you believe to be the national...
Chicago Police Department's future leadership uncertain as chief resigns, rumors swirl around supt.
Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan is leaving his position, and the fate of the mayoral election could determine the future of Superintendent David Brown.
Meet the (possible) mayor: Brandon Johnson
As part of our ongoing series to show a fresh side of this year's mayoral hopefuls, today we present our Q&A with Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson. The candidate: Johnson represents the West Side of Chicago on the Cook County Board. The progressive candidate is the son of a pastor and one of 10 siblings.
Chicago mayoral candidate Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia proposes emergency tax relief plan
With strong name ID and deep ties with Chicago's progressive community, Garcia remains a top-tier candidate.
Public Safety Takes Center Stage as Vallas Returns Donation Amid Criticism
Paul Vallas has returned a campaign donation from a retired police officer with ties to the Laquan McDonald case, but the fact he accepted the money has sparked a tsunami of criticism from his Chicago mayoral rivals. That story is playing out as candidates look to establish their policy proposals...
cwbchicago.com
Boys, ages 15 and 16, had a rifle and a pistol on the Red Line downtown, Chicago police say
Chicago — Two juvenile boys, riding the Red Line in downtown Chicago at 1 a.m., were carrying a rifle and a pistol when Chicago police officers stopped them for smoking on a train car, according to CPD. The cops were patrolling the State-Lake platform early Thursday when they saw...
A look inside the new migrant shelter in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We have a new look inside a Woodlawn school now serving as a temporary shelter for asylum seekers.Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez (15th) tweeted out photos over the weekend from inside the former Wadsworth Elementary School. It's now setup with computers, cots inside a sleeping area and a washer and dryer for laundry.Lopez criticized the conditions in the shelter, writing "it looks like an illegal conversion on steroids."Dozens of people moved in last week, despite objections from some people in the community. The city of Chicago says up to 250 migrants could stay there for up to two years.
Shuttered Englewood school revisioned as housing facility for former inmates
The project is part of a larger effort to revitalize the 63rd Street Corridor in Englewood.
Longtime Lightfoot Ally Ald. Pat Dowell Endorses Brandon Johnson For Mayor
BRONZEVILLE — Another former ally to Mayor Lori Lightfoot has switched teams. Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) is endorsing county Commissioner Brandon Johnson for mayor, she announced last week. Dowell, who has served as chair of the City Council’s budget committee throughout Lightfoot’s term, endorsed Lightfoot over county Board President...
wlsam.com
Pastor Corey Brooks is one step closer to transforming the South Side of Chicago
Pastor Corey Brooks joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the 8 million donation Project H.O.O.D. received from the Robert R. McCormick Foundation and what job training & teen mentorship programs they will offer at the community center. Pastor Brooks also explains why helping the City of Chicago is not a political issue, but a community issue. https://www.projecthood.org/support.
