ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

‘Ginny and Georgia’ Mocked by ‘SNL,’ but Season 2 Enters Netflix’s All-Time English Series Chart

By Wilson Chapman
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wOHIf_0kfWZQNT00

Right on the heels of being poked fun at by “Saturday Night Live,” “Ginny & Georgia” has entered the top echelon of Netflix viewership. Season 2 of the mother-daughter series has reached Netflix’s Top 10 list of English TV seasons at No. 10.

Season 2 of the series, which premiered all eight episodes on January 5, has reached a total of 504.77 million hours watched in its fifth week of availability, according to numbers provided by Netflix. The streamer additionally estimates that 56 million households watched the season, although that’s based on its total hours viewed divided by its roughly 9 hour runtime. The show’s ascent means Season 2 of “13 Reasons Why,” another teen series, has been booted from the all-time list.

On Netflix’s chart dated January 30 through February 5, “Ginny & Georgia” Season 2 is at No. 2 behind fantasy show “Lockwood & Co,” with an additional 38.09 million hours viewed. Season 1 of “Ginny & Georgia” also makes the list, logging 22.5 hours watched.

Although “Ginny & Georgia” has been a success — Season 2 debuted at No. 1 on Netflix’s weekly English-language TV charts when it premiered with 180 hours viewed, and the series remained at No. 1 on the chart for two more weeks — it was the subject of a playful “Saturday Night Live” sketch this past Saturday, which saw cast member Bowen Yang host a game show related to pop culture trivia. The show, along with other recent titles like Oscar nominee “Women Talking,” was used as an example of the death of the monoculture, as the contestants, including host Pedro Pascal, were completely unfamiliar with the most popular show on Netflix.

The soapy show, created by Sarah Lampert, premiered in February 2021, and stars Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey as the titular duo, 15-year old Ginny and her young mother Georgia, who move to the fictional town of Wellsbury. The show follows both characters’ struggles to fit in with their new setting, which is complicated by the many crimes in Georgia’s checkered past.

The YA-aimed series’ Season 2 journey to the Top 10 comes after the explosive debut of “Wednesday,” an “Addams Family” spinoff starring Jenna Ortega as the Addams’ teenage daughter. That teen comedy premiered in November and quickly shot up the Netflix charts, eventually logging 1.02 billion hours, becoming the second most viewed English language series on the streamer. Although “Ginny & Georgia’s” viewership isn’t quite as high, its success is another example of how teen-centric series have become one of the bedrocks of Netflix’s business.

Along with “Ginny & Georgia” and “Wednesday,” the all-time English series Top 10 also includes Seasons 3 and 4 of “Stranger Things,” another teen-centric series, with Season 4 topping the list. The rest of the Top 10 is filled out by “Dahmer,” two seasons of “Bridgerton,” “Lucifer” Season 5, “The Witcher” Season 1, and “Inventing Anna.”

The all-time most-viewed Netflix series remains, of course, “Squid Game,” which tops the non-English language chart at 1.65 billion hours. Netflix’s all-time list, which the streamer began publicly updating in June 2021, is based on the number of views over the course of a season’s first 28 days of availability.

Along with Gentry and Howey, “Ginny & Georgia” stars Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Katie Douglas, and Chelsea Clark. The series is produced by Queen Fish Productions, Critical Content, Dynamic Television, and Madica Productions. Executive producers include Lampert, showrunner Debra J. Fisher, Anya Adams, Jeff Tahler, Jenny Daly, Holly Hines, and Daniel March

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Gave Mrs. Hall the Standout Episode She Deserves

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for “All Creatures Great and Small” Season 3, Episode 5, “Edward.”] Over nearly three seasons, Mrs. Hall as been the emotional foundation of “All Creatures Great and Small.” Anna Madeley has played her as a shoulder to cry on, a wind at the sails of her trusted friends, and a compassionate listener in both good times and bad. In Episode 5 of the show’s Season 3, now available via PBS, “All Creatures Great and Small” gave Mrs. Hall her own moment in the spotlight. In “Edward,” Mrs. Hall finally gets the chance to meet her estranged...
IndieWire

Pam Grier Turned Down Playing ‘Octopussy’ Bond Girl: She’s ‘an Afterthought’

Pam Grier waits for no man, not even James Bond. The iconic “Foxy Brown” star revealed she turned down a role in 007 installment “Octopussy” alongside Roger Moore. “My agents had me meet with [producers] the Broccoli family, and I’m going, ‘I’m not available,'” Grier told Entertainment Weekly. “They looked at me and said, ‘Well, why are you here?’ I go, ‘I don’t know. My agent told me to come meet.'” Grier continued, “I just felt to be a Bond girl would be: What am I going to do? Am I going to help rescue him? Is he rescuing me? A Bond girl...
IndieWire

‘Yellowstone’ to End as Kevin Costner Seeks Less Shooting Time, Matthew McConaughey Tapped for Spinoff — Report

Very rarely does a show end prematurely when it’s one of the highest-rated series on television. But that fate may soon befall “Yellowstone,” the Paramount Network hit from Taylor Sheridan. Deadline is reporting that the series, which is expected to premiere the second part of its fifth season later this year, will soon end in its current form. However, Sheridan and Paramount Global will continue the franchise — which has already launched prequel series “1883” and “1923” — via a new show about the central Dutton family, with Matthew McConaughey in talks to star. “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner...
People

TV Shows Canceled in 2023

Several series are coming to an end in 2023, from Netflix's Uncoupled to HBO Max's Gossip Girl Get ready to say goodbye to a handful of shows in 2023.  While numerous shows are making their anticipated return this year — including Yellowjackets season 2 and the final season of Never Have I Ever — others have already hit the chopping block. AMC announced the cancellation of several shows in January, while Netflix series such as Inside Job and Uncoupled have been axed.  As with 2022, it's expected that other fan-favorite...
BGR.com

4 new Netflix TV shows with perfect 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has kicked off 2023 with the release of a strong slate of international titles — non-English TV shows that American audiences wouldn’t necessarily recognize, but which have nonetheless performed well and garnered praise from critics and viewers. Some of them even seemed to come out of nowhere and briefly ascend the streaming giant’s US Top 10 ranking.
Glamour

Netflix Is Adding So Many Shows and Movies for February 2023

Netflix is celebrating the season of love by adding a new batch of shows and movies, just in time for a Valentine's Day binge—including a few much-anticipated comebacks from shows that left fans eager for more. Season four of You will take a skip across the pond for Joe's next adventure in the UK, and fan favorite Outer Banks is back for sun-soaked season three.
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Speak Out About Controversial Champ Jake DeArruda

Jeopardy! viewers had plenty to say about recent champion Jake DeArruda, both positive and negative, but now the show’s producers have shared their thoughts on the polarizing contestant. The delivery dispatcher from Ludlow, Vermont, won three games in a row last week, earning $86,00 in the process. But some...
VERMONT STATE
RadarOnline

Ex-'GMA' Star T.J. Holmes 'Distraught' After Being 'Portrayed As A Predator' Over Affair Allegations With ABC Employees

Ousted Good Morning America co-anchor T.J. Holmes is reportedly "distraught" over being "portrayed as a predator" after allegations of several alleged extramarital affairs came to light amid his scandalous relationship with married co-host Amy Robach, RadarOnline.com has learned.Holmes, 45, and Robach, 50, were both legally married when their affair was exposed after photos of the co-hosts on a romantic weekend getaway surfaced in November 2022. The couple had allegedly been together since August of last year. As RadarOnline.com reported, the lovers were cut loose from ABC after an internal investigation was conducted into the relationship. The accusations unearthed other inappropriate...
digitalspy.com

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie, You Hurt My Feelings, has received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. You Hurt My Feelings is the new film by Nicole Holofcener. The picture follows a novelist (Louis-Dreyfus), whose longstanding marriage is suddenly thrown into turmoil when she hears her husband's honest opinion of her new book.
IndieWire

‘Plane’ Flies to VOD as Netflix Dominates with Eddie Murphy, Pamela Anderson, and Minions

The VOD charts saw an infusion of new blood with Lionsgate’s “Plane” ($19.99) surging ahead in its first week. It ranks #1 at iTunes, #2 on Vudu’s weekly chart (disadvantaged by its Friday release), and #4 at Google Play, which always lags a few days behind. That puts it ahead of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney), “Babylon” (Paramount), and “House Party” (Warner Bros. Discovery), all at $19.99. “Wakanda” also streams on Disney+. “Plane” and “House Party” both came out after their third weekends in theaters. That was expected for “House Party,” the first of several films initially destined for HBO Max but...
Variety

‘Ginny & Georgia‘ Season 2 Cracks Netflix’s Most Popular English TV List With Over 500 Million Hours Viewed

The Wellsbury peaches have cruised their way onto the Netflix Most Popular English TV chart. Heading into its fifth week on the Netflix Top 10 list, Season 2 of “Ginny & Georgia” was viewed an additional 38.09 million hours pushing the title’s overall tally to 504.77 million hours viewed. This places the series on the streamer’s list of most popular TV titles at No. 10. During the Jan. 30-Feb. 5 viewing window, the show’s sophomore season ranked second on the chart. Coming in at No. 4, Season 1 (which also broke into the Most Popular English TV list in 2021)...
GEORGIA STATE
IndieWire

‘Full Swing’ Trailer: PGA Tour Golf Gets the ‘F1: Drive to Survive’ Treatment in Netflix Docuseries

The hyper-competitive world of the PGA tour takes center stage in “Full Swing,” a new Netflix documentary series about the biggest names in professional golf. The project hails from the same creative team that turned Formula 1 racing into one of the biggest shows on television with “F1: Drive to Survive,” and features participation from golf superstars like Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and Brooks Koepka. Much like “Drive to Survive,” it follows the human drama that unfolds over the course of each golf season as players travel the world to compete in various tournaments. If “Full Swing” generates a...
IndieWire

IndieWire

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy