laconiadailysun.com
Ribbon cutting ceremony welcomes The Edge of Town Tavern to Plymouth
PLYMOUTH — Central NH Chamber of Commerce new member, The Edge of Town Tavern, is holding a grand-opening ribbon cutting on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m., at 38 NH Rte. 25. The ribbon cutting will include remarks from CNHCC executive director Matty Leighton, The Edge of...
New lineup of February classes at Makers Mill
WOLFEBORO — February may be a short month, but the lineup of classes at Makers Mill during February is definitely not: an extensive menu of class options awaits your selection. You’ll find a list and calendar online at makersmill.org/events and that’s the place to register too. Or, if you’d prefer to register for a class over the phone, call Carol or Josh at 603-569-1500.
Fire chief to Franklin: Bring Opera House up to code or close
FRANKLIN — For about 60 years, fire chiefs in the Three Rivers city have told City Hall that the historic building at the center of downtown needs to be brought into compliance with modern safety codes. Every year since, the city’s leadership has chosen instead to use Band-Aid solutions, allowing the Franklin Opera House to be used as the primary gathering place for the community.
Newfound prioritizes literacy
BRISTOL — Voters at the Newfound Area School District deliberative session on Feb. 4 increased the school operating budget by $100,050, hoping to retain an English and language arts position for the middle school that would have been eliminated under the proposed budget. The new budget totals just over...
Local developer to open first single-family house community in NH to help combat the housing sortage
LACONIA — Lilac Valley Estates is the first community in the state of New Hampshire to offer single-family rental homes at 100% market rate. Established in the beautiful, lake-side city of Laconia, located off Route 3, you will see 60 newly built single-family, animal-friendly, ranch-style homes available for rent.
Alan R. Woods, 75
FRANKLIN — Alan R. Woods, 75, of Kendall Street, died on Monday, Feb. 6. Alan was born on July 29, 1947, in Franklin, the son to Irving and Evelyn (Rayno) Woods. He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army.
Charles N. Stewart III, 75
BELMONT — Charles "Skip" Norris Stewart III, 75, a resident of Belmont for the past 16 years, passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, in Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, after a courageous battle with Leukemia. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 22, 1947, the son of the late Charles N. Stewart II and Elizabeth (Alward) Stewart.
Frances B. Cormier, 90
LACONIA — Frances B. (Chamberlain) Cormier, 90, of Laconia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at St. Francis Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Laconia. Born in Franklin, on July 7, 1932, Frances was the daughter of Alfred and Regina (Bergeron) Chamberlain.
Linda M. Smith
TILTON — Linda Marie Klausen Smith, of Tilton, sadly passed away in her home on Feb. 7. Daughter of the late Thelma and Karl Klausen, wife of Francis Edward Smith, mother of Mark Edward Smith and spouse Alyssa Smith and Jenny Marie (Smith) Gwynne and spouse Daniel Gwynne, grandmother to Elsa, Astrid, Wyatt and Bowyn, and a wonderful friend to many.
Proposed 95-acre multi-use development in Concord may grow even larger
The development team behind a plan to construct some 650 housing units on 95 acres in Concord has grown by one partner and taken an option to purchase 40 more acres of abutting property. The proposed Monitor Way development — near the Concord Monitor building on land owned by Newspapers...
Alida W. Buckland, 100
Alida W. Buckland, 100, of Ashland, died Jan. 30, at the Layafette Center in Franconia. Born in Woodsville on Nov. 18, 1922, she was the daughter of Robert and Etta (Welch) White.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 205 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Thursday. Six people were arrested.
Prosecutors, public defenders hear about Belknap County's recovery programs
LACONIA — At a lunch meeting hosted Thursday by Belknap County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard, public defenders, the county attorney and representatives from the department of corrections and recovery court heard about the county's recovery program. “The purpose of this was to bring members of the bar together...
Police investigate another drive-by BB gun shooting
LACONIA — City resident Patrick Gale found his porch window on Messer Street cracked and full of holes last Friday. Footage from Gale's doorbell camera revealed a black pickup truck with a toolbox speeding by the house and firing three steel BBs into his window. The video was taken...
Short-term rentals: Towns take up regulation, for a variety of reasons
GILFORD — Gilford residents will weigh short-term rental rules proposed by the town’s planning board next month. The proposed regulations, which succeeded to the town warrant at the town deliberative session Tuesday without amendment, create detailed requirements for property owners around capacity, guest curfew, septic management, trash disposal, parking and property manager eligibility.
