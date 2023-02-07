ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Puente, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kvnutalk

Multiple people injured in shooting in Southern California

Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Southern California on Friday, authorities said. A suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting, according to the San Diego Sheriff. First responders and law enforcement officers to an “incident involving several patients with gunshot injuries,” the North County Fire Protection...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy