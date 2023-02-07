Read full article on original website
Kentucky lawmakers attack LGBTQ school policies in new bills banning drag shows, curriculum
“I refuse to stand idly by and let a school system pervert the minds of our children,” Republican State Rep. Josh Calloway said in a social media post.
Republican lawmakers advance transgender bill in Kentucky
Republican lawmakers in Kentucky advanced a bill Thursday to allow teachers to misgender their transgender students, plunging into a culture war issue despite pleas to resist doing so from a Senate colleague whose transgender son died recently.The GOP-dominated Senate Education Committee heard impassioned pleas from transgender advocates warning that the measure would put transgender youths at greater risk of harm. The bill won overwhelming approval from the committee to advance to the full Senate.Democratic Sen. Karen Berg watched from the audience, saying later that she wanted her colleagues to "have to make that vote in front of me.” Berg's...
WKYT 27
Ky. GOP lawmakers propose bills on how LGBTQ topics should be handled in schools
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Republican lawmakers are proposing bills aimed at how LGBTQ topics should be handled in Kentucky’s schools. Republican lawmakers filed House Bill 173 Tuesday and Senate Bill 102 was filed Wednesday. The bills have nearly identical language. Senator Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, also filed Senate Bill 150, a similar bill.
Metro News
Senators ask how $28 million in covid money went first to governor’s fund and then to baseball project
Senators are trailing the Justice administration’s transfer of the remaining $28 million in federal covid relief dollars to a fund controlled by the Governor’s Office, which then put millions of dollars from that transfer toward construction of Marshall University’s new baseball field. “Isn’t that money laundering?” asked...
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
Forgotten words: ‘A well regulated Militia’
In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court in District of Columbia v. Heller held (5-4) that the Second Amendment guarantees an individual the right to possess firearms independent of service in a state militia and to use firearms for traditionally lawful purposes, including self-defense within the home. The court majority, along with many members of Congress,…
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
Wave 3
McConnell attends ribbon cutting for new FBI/DEA/ATF office in western Ky.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Senator Mitch McConnell was in western Kentucky on Thursday, January 12 for a ribbon cutting. He was joined by members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for the grand opening of their new office building.
Washington could join Utah as strictest states for blood alcohol levels while driving
A new bill in the legislature would lower the limit from .08 to .05
WKYT 27
Committee passes bill that would ban TikTok on state devices
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - TikTok could be banned by Kentucky lawmakers on state-owned devices. Republican state Senator Robby Mills sponsored Senate Bill 20 to remove the video-sharing app on government devices. Security experts say the social media app could expose user data to the Chinese government. “It’s a security risk,...
Let Tennessee parents decide if children go to drag shows, not lawmakers | Opinion
There’s a famous story about Dolly Parton years ago. She entered a drag queen celebrity impersonator contest in LA, dressed as herself, but without revealing her identity – just one of several Dolly Parton impersonators entered that year. Even though she made her already bigger-than-life appearance bigger (“my eyes bigger, hair bigger, everything”...
WBKO
Leitchfield republican senator aims to abolish Kentucky’s death penalty
LEITCHFIELD/FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Part two of Kentucky’s legislative session reconvenes on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and one senator hopes the bill he’s sponsoring regarding the death penalty will push through both chambers this time. Senate Bill 45 is sponsored by Republican Senator Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield. The legislation...
Vox
It’s now legal for domestic abusers to own a gun in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. A panel of judges on...
House votes to overturn DC law allowing illegal immigrants to cast ballots in local elections
House Republicans passed a resolution seeking to overturn a city law that would give illegal immigrants the right to vote in local elections in Washington, D.C., reviving tensions with the federal government as district lawmakers implore Congress to preserve their autonomy.
Appeals Court says Ky. law discounting in-state coal is likely unconstitutional
The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled a Kentucky law discounting coal for in-state utilities likely violated constitutional protections for interstate commerce.
Arkansas Gov. Sanders proposes raises, vouchers in bill
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders proposed on Wednesday an overhaul of the state's schools that will pair a 39% raise in starting teacher pay with a new voucher program that will direct public money to pay for private and home schooling.Sanders also said the bill, which she's called her priority in this year's legislative session, will include limits on how race and sex are taught in schools. Sanders outlined the details of the legislation a day after the former White House press secretary delivered the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address.“This is the most...
Montana Legislature Moves to Protect Kids and Healthcare Workers
Today's news: SB99 passes the Montana Senate on 3rd reading. Bills protecting kids and healthcare workers are advancing in the Montana Legislature. This, as the radical Left is pushing transgender surgeries and other life-altering treatments for children. The Montana Legislature is moving forward on efforts to protect Montana kids from...
WTVC
Tennessee Senate OKs bill that would restrict drag shows
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation Thursday designed to restrict where certain drag shows can take place, marking the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. The bill is slightly...
