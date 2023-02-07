ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Republican lawmakers advance transgender bill in Kentucky

Republican lawmakers in Kentucky advanced a bill Thursday to allow teachers to misgender their transgender students, plunging into a culture war issue despite pleas to resist doing so from a Senate colleague whose transgender son died recently.The GOP-dominated Senate Education Committee heard impassioned pleas from transgender advocates warning that the measure would put transgender youths at greater risk of harm. The bill won overwhelming approval from the committee to advance to the full Senate.Democratic Sen. Karen Berg watched from the audience, saying later that she wanted her colleagues to "have to make that vote in front of me.” Berg's...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

Forgotten words: ‘A well regulated Militia’

In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court in District of Columbia v. Heller held (5-4) that the Second Amendment guarantees an individual the right to possess firearms independent of service in a state militia and to use firearms for traditionally lawful purposes, including self-defense within the home. The court majority, along with many members of Congress,…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
Wave 3

McConnell attends ribbon cutting for new FBI/DEA/ATF office in western Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Senator Mitch McConnell was in western Kentucky on Thursday, January 12 for a ribbon cutting. He was joined by members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for the grand opening of their new office building.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Committee passes bill that would ban TikTok on state devices

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - TikTok could be banned by Kentucky lawmakers on state-owned devices. Republican state Senator Robby Mills sponsored Senate Bill 20 to remove the video-sharing app on government devices. Security experts say the social media app could expose user data to the Chinese government. “It’s a security risk,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Leitchfield republican senator aims to abolish Kentucky’s death penalty

LEITCHFIELD/FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Part two of Kentucky’s legislative session reconvenes on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and one senator hopes the bill he’s sponsoring regarding the death penalty will push through both chambers this time. Senate Bill 45 is sponsored by Republican Senator Stephen Meredith of Leitchfield. The legislation...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Arkansas Gov. Sanders proposes raises, vouchers in bill

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders proposed on Wednesday an overhaul of the state's schools that will pair a 39% raise in starting teacher pay with a new voucher program that will direct public money to pay for private and home schooling.Sanders also said the bill, which she's called her priority in this year's legislative session, will include limits on how race and sex are taught in schools. Sanders outlined the details of the legislation a day after the former White House press secretary delivered the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address.“This is the most...
ARKANSAS STATE
WTVC

Tennessee Senate OKs bill that would restrict drag shows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation Thursday designed to restrict where certain drag shows can take place, marking the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. The bill is slightly...
TENNESSEE STATE
Forward Kentucky

Forward Kentucky

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

Objective news, effective policy, progressive commentary – The progressive voice for Kentucky politics.

 https://ForwardKY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy