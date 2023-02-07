Read full article on original website
Ohio State's woeful three-point shooting contributes to 69-63 loss to Northwestern
Ohio State’s lost season slipped further into the abyss with a 69-63 loss to Northwestern on before 12,305 Thursday night at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes (11-13, 3-10) lost a fifth consecutive game for the second time this season and lost for the 10th time in 11 games – dating to a Jan. 1 win at Northwestern (73-57). NU won for just the second time in 20 visits to Value City Arena, which opened for the 1998-99 season. It is also just the second win for Northwestern in Columbus since 1977.
Louisville's Jeff Brohm already recruiting the state of Kentucky hard
It hasn't taken new University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm to make some recruiting noise in the Bluegrass State. Brohm, a former Kentucky Mr. Football from Trinity High School, has recruited the state of Kentucky heavily during his time as a head coach at Western Kentucky University and also during his six seasons as the head coach at Purdue.
Meet Tennessee’s early enrollees
Tennessee kept its momentum going from an 11-win breakthrough season by landing a top-10 recruiting class, and most of the prized recruits who comprised it already are on campus as early enrollees. The Vols welcomed a total of 19 players from their 2023 recruiting class to the program for the start of spring-semester classes and offseason workouts in January, and all but a few of them joined the team in December to go through Orange Bowl practices in Knoxville and Miami. From the No. 9 class in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings, Tennessee’s group of early enrollees included one five-star prospect and 10 four-star prospects.
