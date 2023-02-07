Three people arrested in Rockford shooting over fake drugs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested three people Monday night following a shooting after what was described as a drug deal gone awry.
Officers were called to the 800 block of Cottage Grove around 7:25 p.m. for a reported shooting. Witnesses told police they saw a person at the home shooting toward a blue SUV.
Police searched the residence but did not find any firearms. As they were interviewing the occupants of the home, officers were stopping a blue SUV in the 1300 block of N. Church Street. Inside the car, police found a loaded handgun.
Three people were taken into custody and charged with crimes:
Kyvaonna Fields, 22, was charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Look-a-like Substance;
Eugene Flanagan, 40, was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon;
Tiwon Williams, 24, was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
All three were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.
No injuries were reported.
