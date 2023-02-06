Read full article on original website
Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind
The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
One YouTuber makes $650,000 a year recording himself crushing everything from PlayStation consoles to human teeth. Say hello to the estimated $165 million destructo-economy.
Clips of hydraulic press machines crushing cars and industrial shredders destroying appliances have garnered massive audiences and profits online.
YouTubers are making thousands with ChatGPT
Recently, the use of AI-powered language models such as ChatGPT has become increasingly popular for creating scripts for YouTube videos. These scripts are used for a variety of video formats, including those that are "faceless," meaning that the creator does not appear on camera.
Facebook, Twitter, and Other Social Platforms Go Offline
Everything is down. Wednesday afternoon, widespread outages began to affect many of the internet's most popular services, both social networks and otherwise. As of this writing, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pokemon Go, and the McDonald's mobile application a just a handful of the many services suffering from log-in difficulties. According to DownDetector, there's no regional basis ...
Instagram and Twitter appear to suffer outage as users find they are unable to post
Twitter and Instagram appear to be suffering outages after thousands of users reported problems with the two social media apps.Down Detector, a website that tracks internet outages, showed a large spike in user glitch reports for Instagram beginning around 10.48am Pacific Time on Wednesday.A similar spike was also visible for Twitter, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, and several other services, beginning around 12pm or 1pm.Several reporters for The Independent were unable to tweet on Wednesday, instead getting an error message that said: “You are over the daily limit for sending tweets.” The usual daily limit is 2,400 tweets.Numerous Twitter users who were...
How ChatGPT Managed to Grow Faster Than TikTok or Instagram
The OpenAI technology crossed 100 million monthly active users in January
Twitch finally plans to make pre-roll ads tolerable this year
The platform is trying to make it easier to discover new streamers.
