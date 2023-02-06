ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

wunc.org

North Carolina lawmakers form caucus to support HBCUs

North Carolina lawmakers are creating a new bipartisan legislative caucus focused on supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities. “This is historic. We will be the first state legislature in the country to launch a bipartisan, bicameral HBCU caucus,” said Rep. Zack Hawkins, a Democrat from Durham and graduate of Elizabeth City State and North Carolina Central universities.
