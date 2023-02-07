ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Mother Jones

Treasury Department Study: White People Get 90 Percent of the Benefits of Many Tax Breaks

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. One of the little-noticed moves by President Biden in his first days in office was an executive order that required federal agencies to examine their policies and programs to identify whether and how they perpetuate barriers to equal opportunity. It was a stab at addressing structural inequality in the wake of the national protests over the death of George Floyd. At least some of that work seems to be coming to fruition.
ALABAMA STATE
Washington Examiner

California reparations panel to consider state wealth tax to fund black residents

The chairwoman of California's reparations panel is advocating a wealth tax that would redistribute funds to black residents and those who are descendants of slaves. Chairwoman Kamilah V. Moore and the California Reparations Task Force heard from tax law experts across the United States that testified how white people are more likely to be wealthy; therefore, any reallocation of funds would benefit the state's black population.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motley Fool

President Biden Says the Tax System 'Is Not Fair' in SOTU

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. He makes a good point. Key points.
Investopedia

Biden to Seek New Taxes on Billionaires, Share Buybacks in Annual Address

U.S. President Joe Biden will call on Congress to impose a 20% minimum tax on billionaires and quadruple the new 1% tax on corporate stock buybacks in Tuesday's State of the Union Address, according to the White House. The proposals, unveiled ahead of the annual speech, are widely seen as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy