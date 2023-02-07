Read full article on original website
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Social Security Payments Stop Now That Debt Ceiling Has Been Reached?
The U.S. reached its debt ceiling on Jan. 19 the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, Jan. 19. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says extraordinary measures have begun to mitigate financial...
What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
President Biden drew a raucous response from Republicans during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night when he said some GOP lawmakers want to cut Social Security and Medicare. “Anybody who doubts it, contact my office. I’ll give you a copy of the proposal,” he said as Republican lawmakers jeered. Biden and Democratic…
Manchin Proposes ‘Easiest’ Social Security Fix In Response to Debt Ceiling — Would Biden Agree?
On Jan. 19, the U.S. officially hit its debt ceiling, having spent all of the $31.4 trillion available for expenditures as allocated by the Treasury. In the days since, conversations have become...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Treasury Department Study: White People Get 90 Percent of the Benefits of Many Tax Breaks
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. One of the little-noticed moves by President Biden in his first days in office was an executive order that required federal agencies to examine their policies and programs to identify whether and how they perpetuate barriers to equal opportunity. It was a stab at addressing structural inequality in the wake of the national protests over the death of George Floyd. At least some of that work seems to be coming to fruition.
4 in 10 Americans say they are worse off financially since Biden took office
Four in ten Americans said they are having financial hardships which is an 18 percent increase from the prior year.
Lawmakers call on 8 states to pass wealth taxes to help pay for childcare, affordable housing, and ending homelessness
Taxing the ultra-wealthy could raise billions to help middle-class families afford childcare and housing, lawmakers say.
House Republicans float one spending cut in a debt ceiling bill: Unspent Covid money
WASHINGTON — There’s no Republican plan, let alone a bill, to resolve the debt ceiling problem. But some GOP lawmakers are floating one idea to include in a package: rescinding approved but unspent Covid relief funds. Taking back the unused pandemic response money “certainly could” be in a...
If Democrats fail to negotiate with GOP on debt, it's America's future that's held hostage
Just as a family needs to budget carefully after an unexpected expense, the federal government also needs to rein in its spending.
Pence Suggests Controversial Bush-Era Social Security Reform — Why It Failed Last Time
A proposal to privatize Social Security has been revived by former Vice President Mike Pence, who told a group in Washington, D.C., last week that he wants to reform the retirement program by...
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Washington Examiner
California reparations panel to consider state wealth tax to fund black residents
The chairwoman of California's reparations panel is advocating a wealth tax that would redistribute funds to black residents and those who are descendants of slaves. Chairwoman Kamilah V. Moore and the California Reparations Task Force heard from tax law experts across the United States that testified how white people are more likely to be wealthy; therefore, any reallocation of funds would benefit the state's black population.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
Motley Fool
President Biden Says the Tax System 'Is Not Fair' in SOTU
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. He makes a good point. Key points.
State of the Union 2023: Biden's failure to mention student loan forgiveness notable by its absence
President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday conspicuously contained no references to his administration's attempt to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt, a fact congressional Republicans took notice of.
State of the Union, recession, crypto woes and more tech layoffs: What investors are watching
Here's what investors are paying attention to the morning of Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
Investopedia
Biden to Seek New Taxes on Billionaires, Share Buybacks in Annual Address
U.S. President Joe Biden will call on Congress to impose a 20% minimum tax on billionaires and quadruple the new 1% tax on corporate stock buybacks in Tuesday's State of the Union Address, according to the White House. The proposals, unveiled ahead of the annual speech, are widely seen as...
